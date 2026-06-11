Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Amazing Sneak Peek

In recent days, multiple leaked trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have shown up online, giving us our most exciting look yet at the next chapter in Peter Parker's MCU journey. After the reality-altering events of No Way Home, the wall-crawler's world is changing once again, and this footage suggests it's getting darker, weirder, and more ambitious than ever. From brutal rematches with familiar villains to shocking new abilities and major Avengers crossovers, the trailer sets up a story that mixes personal horror with large-scale superhero action. Spider-Man is no longer tackling Avengers-level threats; he is, however, battling what's happening inside him, while getting caught in the crossfire of mutant politics, mind control, and shadowy organisations. You can check out our full Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer breakdown by hitting the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Spider-Man vs. Scorpion In Spider-Man: Homecoming's mid-credits scene, a vengeful Mac Gargan—who was injured by Spidey earlier in the movie—vowed to take out the web-slinger. Nearly a decade later, we're finally going to see them fight when Mac suits up as The Scorpion. However, the opening of the leaked trailer shows Spider-Man making short work of the villain. In fact, the black-eyed Peter Parker makes short work of The Scorpion, suggesting their rematch will be relatively brief and that he won't pose much of a threat to the hero. This feels like a waste of a villain who could quite easily carry a movie, but it may be setting up something bigger down the line. After all, this humiliating defeat may lead Mac to embrace a certain Symbiote.



5. Organic Webbing (And The Monster Inside) The trailer confirms that Peter Parker now has organic webbing and that it's considerably more powerful than what he usually uses. The web-slinger is clearly struggling to maintain control as he swings through the city, which is an interesting approach to his evolution. Visiting Bruce Banner, who is now a lecturer at Empire State University, Peter seeks to remove certain aspects of his powers. Clearly, he's concerned about what's happening to him as he becomes more spider than man. If Marvel Studios is following the comics, we could see six-armed Spider-Man or the monstrous Man-Spider. Then again, it's possible that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad is making Peter see what they want him to...



4. Jean Grey's Powers While rumours continue to point to Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey, that's yet to be made 100% official. Whatever the case may be, it's clear the character is immensely powerful, and we see a wave of psychic energy freeze people across New York. She can also jump from mind to mind, taking control of them, including The Hulk's (we'll get to that in a moment). What's really intrigued us, though, is that the Department of Damage Control's claim about Spider-Man's Spider-Sense making him immune to Jean's powers. Peter Parker being able to fend off psychic attacks—or track them, at least—better explains Jean's presence in the movie. Still, it surely won't be long until Spidey realises that they're using him in their quest to capture and imprison mutants.



3. Spider-Man vs. The Hulk In what feels like a dream come true for comic book fans, Spider-Man battles a rampaging Hulk in the leaked trailer. Under the influence of the movie's mind-controlling antagonist, Smart Hulk goes Savage and hits Spidey with a devastating Thunder Clap. In the closing moments of the preview, Hulk and Spider-Man are shown falling from a skyscraper to the street below. Something tells us this battle will be nothing short of epic, and likely leads to a major status quo shift for the Jade Giant. It also seems Bruce Banner is using a device he's created to keep his other half in check. That suggests his Smart Hulk experiment has failed, meaning we may soon be back to seeing a classic version of this character on the loose in the MCU.



2. The Punisher's Unexpected Role There have been rumours about Frank Castle setting out to protect Sadie Sink's character, but those might have been incorrect. Instead, Spider-Man takes MJ to The Punisher in an effort to protect the woman who no longer remembers him. MJ later implores Frank to help Spidey, meaning we could see The Punisher fighting The Hulk, too. If that does happen, then it needs to play out in a very specific way: with the vigilante stealing some War Machine armour from the DODC (remember they seized Tony Stark's assets). Talking of unexpected roles, we also get a new voiceover from Aunt May, which seems to imply that we're getting a flashback. Based on what we hear her say, it may revisit the moment she found out her nephew's superhero secret.

