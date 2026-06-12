Disclosure Day Thursday Box Office, Rotten Tomatoes Score, And Post-Credits Scene Updates Revealed

Disclosure Day Thursday Box Office, Rotten Tomatoes Score, And Post-Credits Scene Updates Revealed

As Disclosure Day starts being beamed into theaters across the globe, we have updates on the movie's Thursday preview numbers, its Rotten Tomatoes score, and whether there's a post-credits scene.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This weekend, the truth belongs to seven billion people in Disclosure Day, the long-awaited new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

You surely don't need us to tell you that Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, he's helmed such blockbusters as JawsE.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Spielberg has long been one for creating his own franchises rather than contributing to pre-existing ones, though he has circled the likes of James Bond and Harry Potter at earlier points in his career (the likes of Marvel and DC, meanwhile, have largely passed him by, though he did briefly consider a Blackhawk movie for the latter).

Disclosure Day isn't necessarily a movie that sets up future instalments. Still, now that it's arriving in theaters, we're sure you're eager to know whether there's anything else to look out for when the credits start rolling.

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.comno, Disclosure Day does not include a post-credits scene. When the movie ends, that's it, though you could always stick around to see the names of those who worked hard on making the movie a reality. 

In related news, Variety is reporting that Disclosure Day earned $6.5 million at the North American box office from Thursday previews. While it's currently expected to have a $35 million opening weekend, some believe that this strong start opens the door to a $50+ million debut. 

That would mean it exceeds expectations by some margin, though as the trade points out, "Some box office analysts predict that 'Disclosure Day' would need to open with $50 million to justify its cost, and that it will need to make $300 million globally to be profitable."

The movie is "Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 82% from critics, which has declined a little from that initial 90%. Audiences don't appear quite so keen on Disclosure Day, as the audience score on the fan-generated Popcornmeter is 72%. 

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is now playing in theaters worldwide.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 6/12/2026, 3:11 PM
Any Followers of The Way (True Christian) see this movie then question their faith?

Honest question*
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 3:20 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - I say your belief system is pretty weak if all it took was a single Hollywood movie about aliens to get you to start questioning your faith.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/12/2026, 3:39 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - No and people are really taking Spielberg's comment out of context. All he said was that some people could have these questions. The movie shows a character that does at a certain point, but a powerful logical and faith-based answer strenghtens her beliefs.

Movie's not perfect but that's a nitpick some are having with it.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/12/2026, 3:13 PM
Huge disappointment. Was so excited, saw it last night and thought it was pretty awful :/ Will always love Spielberg. Had a helluva run but kinda seems like the world has passed him by.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/12/2026, 3:21 PM
@XenoJazz - He's washed and needs to retire
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 3:15 PM
I couldn't even finish the trailer, that clicking tongue sound was soo irritating, no way in hell would I sit through a whole movie with that shit.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/12/2026, 3:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - It honestly only happens in that one scene lol but regardless the movie wasn't very good :( not an epic. Very dialogue heavy and not the good kind.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 3:20 PM
@XenoJazz - Spielberg lost his touch halfway through War of the Worlds and it never came back.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2026, 3:40 PM
Heard from a co-worker that this was a downright BAD. He said it was like A Shyamalan type of film from Spielberg; and obviously not the good Shyamalan which is rare these days.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/12/2026, 3:49 PM
I liked the film. The ending is not a bang but the film has Spielberg tropes I enjoy so much. We're too used to heavy action loud CGI-filled sci-fi to remember the small things that can also make up for a good time.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/12/2026, 3:50 PM
To each their own, obv.

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