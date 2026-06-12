If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This weekend, the truth belongs to seven billion people in Disclosure Day, the long-awaited new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

You surely don't need us to tell you that Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, he's helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Spielberg has long been one for creating his own franchises rather than contributing to pre-existing ones, though he has circled the likes of James Bond and Harry Potter at earlier points in his career (the likes of Marvel and DC, meanwhile, have largely passed him by, though he did briefly consider a Blackhawk movie for the latter).

Disclosure Day isn't necessarily a movie that sets up future instalments. Still, now that it's arriving in theaters, we're sure you're eager to know whether there's anything else to look out for when the credits start rolling.

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, no , Disclosure Day does not include a post-credits scene. When the movie ends, that's it, though you could always stick around to see the names of those who worked hard on making the movie a reality.

In related news, Variety is reporting that Disclosure Day earned $6.5 million at the North American box office from Thursday previews. While it's currently expected to have a $35 million opening weekend, some believe that this strong start opens the door to a $50+ million debut.

That would mean it exceeds expectations by some margin, though as the trade points out, "Some box office analysts predict that 'Disclosure Day' would need to open with $50 million to justify its cost, and that it will need to make $300 million globally to be profitable."

The movie is "Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 82% from critics, which has declined a little from that initial 90%. Audiences don't appear quite so keen on Disclosure Day, as the audience score on the fan-generated Popcornmeter is 72%.

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is now playing in theaters worldwide.