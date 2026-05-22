Spider-Noir's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Range From A "Beautiful Bore" To "Brilliant"

Spider-Noir's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Range From A &quot;Beautiful Bore&quot; To &quot;Brilliant&quot;

The reviews are in for Spider-Noir, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for Prime Video's first live-action Spider-Man TV series. Is it a worthy addition to the Marvel mythos?

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By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

The review embargo for Spider-Noir has just lifted. Now, with the first wave of verdicts counted, the upcoming live-action Spider-Man TV series is currently "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer at 82%

Unsurprisingly, it seems the series won't be for everyone. A heavily stylised take on the wall-crawler that doesn't adhere too closely to the comics, it features a campy turn from Cage and brings something new to the table at a time when people are still complaining about "superhero fatigue."

Some, however, felt the attempt to recapture the charm of 1930s films falls flat, while others were blown away by seeing Spider-Man in such a unique setting. Just brace yourself for things to get weird at times. 

While the majority of reviews are clearly positive, the good reviews for Spider-Noir are glowing, whereas the bad ones are scathing. Take Variety, for example, which calls it a "beautiful bore" and writes, "Though the series has a solid cast and some sparkling depictions of a bygone era, 'Spider-Noir' is all style and very little substance."

The Wrap counters that by stating, "Whether your thing is old, existential crime movies, four-color fantasy magazines or TV that aspires to artistry as well as entertainment, 'Spider-Noir' has the goods." On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter points out, "Periodically, Spider-Noir is, indeed, a hoot. It’s too bad you have to wade through so much nondescript storytelling to get there."

SlashFilm loved it, concluding, "Spider-Noir is one of the most exciting and creatively fertile superhero works to be released in the last couple years, and while it may be a bit batty, I think it's the bee's knees."

AV Club wasn't a fan of Cage's performance, writing, "That, in the long run, is the real harm inflicted on Spider-Noir by Cage’s performance-by-imitation approach: It robs the series of the chance to ever be anything more than a simple pastiche with some clumsy comic book theming stapled onto it." Empire, however, felt that Cage creates an "absurdly brilliant, brilliantly absurd concoction" as Ben Reilly.

Radio Times posits, "In fact, Spider-Noir is far better than such a frivolous spin-off has any right to be, with Cage deserving of high praise as the lynchpin that holds it all together." 

GamesRadar+ says it's "A delightfully camp, low-stakes romp through 1930s New York City that proves Nicolas Cage is still cooler than all of us," while IGN explains, "Nicolas Cage’s Bogie-meets-Bugs Bunny pulp hero invigorates the highly entertaining, genre-bending Spider-Noir."

With all eight episodes set to release on the same day, it won't take long for fans to decide whether to binge this bold new take on Spider-Man or quickly find an appropriate jumping-off point. It certainly sounds like it's worth giving a chance, anyway. 

Will you be checking out Spider-Noir when it premieres next week after reading these reviews?

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/22/2026, 10:55 AM
I gave up after the first episode when Ben Reilly says his dead wife Rita taught him that with great power comes great responsibility. Super hokey performance from Cage, who is way too old to be playing any version of Spider-Man. Still, for those checking it out, I hope you enjoy it. I may give it another shot down the line.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/22/2026, 11:11 AM
@JoshWilding - I think hokey is the point and I’m glad someone says that to Cage in this. I’m looking forward to this. I hope it’s good
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/22/2026, 11:31 AM
@JoshWilding - Why is is so bad that his wife taught him that? This is a different take! If we can accept that May taught MCU Peter that, I don't see the problem with this.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/22/2026, 11:33 AM
@Bucky74 - Yeah, I guess it depends on whether you like that kind of thing. To me, it just felt like an episode of a CW show—Legends of Tomorrow, for example—where everyone just parodies being in the "old days" by talking like cartoon characters.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/22/2026, 11:34 AM
@DiegoMD - I wouldn't call it a deal breaker, but it's handled in such a nonchalant way that it just didn't sit right with me as a big Spider-Man fan. It felt like a Madame Web or Kraven the Hunter-style decision, where they're having to dance around the Peter Parker of it all.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/22/2026, 10:57 AM
Yeah, it looked like it could go either way. The stylization is there, but that only takes you so far
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2026, 11:06 AM
I gave up after Spiderman said : "whit great power comes A CONTROVERSIAL CAST FOR THE ODISSEY CLICK TO SEE MORE ,HERE HAVE ANOTHER THE BOYS ARTICLE IM THE HEART OF THIS SITE BRO" ...I mean that was a weird to say he likes Man meat
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/22/2026, 11:06 AM
Nicolas Cage has always been Hit or Miss Actor for me. Cage has few Miss Movies for me.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 11:13 AM
Interesting , I’m honestly excited to check it out and see where I fall on it now…

I did have a bit of a concern that while I enjoy Nic Cage , the ways he’s described his performance of “Bogie meets Bugs Bunny” or “ a spider pretending to be human” at times might not feel in accordance with the tone of the show which it seems like some have felt aswell so we’ll see there but I am still cautiously optimistic about him in the role given the praise others have given him in the role aswell.

Otherwise a period noir setting with a superhero & supervillains is right up my alley so can’t wait to check it out since the show itself has seemed fun imo!!.

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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/22/2026, 11:17 AM
Looks like a really fun time. Watch it in BLACK & WHITE !!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/22/2026, 11:33 AM
Luckily idc about reviews. Everyone should form their own opinions. Too many talking parrots these days

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