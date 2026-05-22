UPDATE: The Boys Showrunner Responds To Elon Musk Calling Series Finale "Pathetic" - Spoilers

UPDATE: The Boys Showrunner Responds To Elon Musk Calling Series Finale &quot;Pathetic&quot; - Spoilers

Elon Musk called a couple of shots from the series finale of The Boys "pathetic" on social media, and showrunner Eric Kripke has now responded...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Update: Elon Musk shared a response to Eric Kripke's post after his followers drew his attention to the series finale's "Gunter Van Ellis" scene.

“I didn’t watch the show tbh, here’s the second best review… Kripke probably got flack from his wife’s bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology.”

Original article follows.

Elon Musk has taken to social media to register his negative view of the series finale of The Boys, but the SpaceX entrepreneur wasn't responding to the scene you might expect.

"Blood and Bone" includes a scene with the world's wealthiest man paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of bending Homelander's ear about "white fertility rates" and forcing Starlighters to work in his factories as "non-compensated employees."

Homelander decides to fly the astronaut to space.

This "disrupter" was a rather obvious Musk parody, but it was actually Homelander's fate and the perception that the show turned the villain into a "Trump analogue" that prompted the former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States' response.

Showrunner Eric Kripke was made aware of Musk's post, and he seems delighted with the review.

Kripke was asked the following during a recent interview with Gold Derby.

"There's a character that's similar to Elon Musk who gets dragged into outer space. Are you worried at all that Elon might come after you like he's coming after The Odyssey?"

"No. [laughs] I mean, I think it's hilarious the way he's coming after The Odyssey. So, if Elon Musk wants to come after us with whatever points he's making, that's totally his call."

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 7:47 PM
I mean...they killed him in the finale and he is not known for his great sense of humor.
newhire13
newhire13 - 5/21/2026, 8:42 PM
@Malatrova15 - If he wasn’t such a tool he wouldn’t have that problem lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 9:01 PM
@newhire13 - he is a tool for human evolution and progress...i can agree on that.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/21/2026, 7:55 PM
Honestly, now that The Boys has wrapped up, I have to say the show wasn’t good. I mean it had shock value and it had the capacity to go deep but just didn’t do it for me. The scene in season 4 of Homelander killing all the Lab guys who worked on him as a kid was the closest to having any kind of actual psychological/emotional depth.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/21/2026, 8:39 PM
@JonAwesome -
Kripke is Jewish and the whole show eventually devolved into his hatred of America, Jesus and White people. That's really all it is, evil taking something they could never make for themselves, corrupting it and then insulting the audience. We keep seeing it time and time again.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 9:03 PM
@Scarilian - what are you taking about ...Jews love america , we pay for his misiles , we oblitetated all his ancestral enemies in less than two years and we put a jewish plant on the white house , this is the best era to be Jewish.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/21/2026, 10:08 PM
@JonAwesome - I only saw the first season fully and could tell back then it was all shock value and very little substance. Really glad I didn't stick with it.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/22/2026, 7:54 AM
@JonAwesome - I thought the last 2-3 seasons had gotten repetitive and tiresome. But then I surprisingly liked most of the final season. I thought the last 3-4 episodes were an increasingly rare example of wrapping up a show well.
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 5/22/2026, 10:15 AM
@Scarilian - this is [frick]in hilariously stupid lol like tell me you hate jews without saying you hate jews lol good grief hahahahah
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/21/2026, 7:56 PM
My favorite part of them murdering Elon Musk in the show, was the fact Homelander flew to space and back in about .5 seconds. Then NOT 5 minutes later, can't fly away from the oval office in time to save himself from losing his powers. Brilliant writing. Way to undercut your own climatic sequence for a dumb "gotcha" joke.

OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/21/2026, 7:57 PM
TRUTH!

"Blood and Bone" includes a scene with the world's wealthiest man paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of bending Homelander's ear about "white fertility rates" and forcing Starlighters to work in his factories as "non-compensated employees."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 8:05 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway , I rather enjoyed Homelander casually killing that Elon Musk-esque character we saw in the finale…

“He’s an astronaut , I took him to space”.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/21/2026, 8:11 PM
I loved this show and the finale was pitch perfect.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2026, 8:21 PM
If Musk didn’t like it, that makes me like it even more!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/21/2026, 10:10 PM
@RolandD - very Pavlovian
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2026, 10:17 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Not so much. I think he’s an awful human being who has manipulated government agencies and actions in his financial favor under the guise of limiting government spending. He also did irreparable damage to a lot of government agencies and programs that I believe we’re doing good so if he doesn’t like something, it already gets positive points in my mind.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/21/2026, 10:28 PM
@TheFinestSmack - They’ve been conditioned to respond a certain way. If Musk was a vocal anti Trumper, he’d be celebrated by these lunatics. They have no independent thought and respond only to “Orange Man Bad”
Evansly
Evansly - 5/21/2026, 10:42 PM
@RolandD - Provides many reasons

**They are brainwashed!!


JFC
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/22/2026, 10:15 AM
@TheFinestSmack -lol
santiagoch
santiagoch - 5/21/2026, 8:24 PM
Just like in Stranger Things, the ending itself isn't the problem; it's the entire final season. Homelander goes from being one of the best villains in history in the early seasons to something of a joke. His arc of trying to become Jesus or God doesn't work at all. Instead of everything building to an epic finale, it all leads to a very simplistic ending.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/22/2026, 9:15 AM
@santiagoch - I thought the Homelander-God story arc was one of the better plots from the whole series. The ending may have been simplistic, but it was also fitting. I'll take fit and simplistic over some of the train-wreck finales we've seen the last many years.
cdpacheco89
cdpacheco89 - 5/21/2026, 8:34 PM
I think you all are missing the point... like big time. Everyone thought Butcher, MM, and Frenchie were wrong. Everyone that heard their plan, listened to their logic, and knew the mission all said they were wrong. They said Homelander was a problem, that all super were the problem and everyone including you as the viewer said they were wrong. Not only that but it was said and vel8eved that no one could kill Homelander, but they were right and they did do it. This show was about saving the world against all odds and they did it. Some of them died some of them lost themselves along the way but they completed the mission, mostly, as humans( with the accepting of Butcher and the small stint Hughie was teleporting
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/21/2026, 8:44 PM
It wasn't a perfect finale by any means but it was probably the best episode this season and wasn't a horrible conclusion. The season as whole though, not great.

This is by no means anywhere near how bad GoT or Stranger Things ended
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/21/2026, 8:52 PM
Waste of a scene honestly. They could have save a bit of some budget here by having that happen offscreen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 8:56 PM
@BlackStar25 - well , it did happen off screen kinda since we didn’t actually see him in space

I think people need to realize this was never gonna be the epic big drag out finale some wanted nor do I think it should have been since the shows focus has always been the characters , the dark humor & the satire.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 9:09 PM
@BlackStar25 - damn , sorry if that came off more aggressive then I intended…

It’s not really you but I’m seeing that complaint of it not going big enough a fair amount.
karlel
karlel - 5/21/2026, 8:58 PM
When I was a kid, I would aggravate my little brother when my mom had her back turned. It was easy, I knew just what to do to send him off the rails. All I had to do was look at him and raise one eyebrow with a smirk. It would send him into a rage. He didn't like to be looked at while he was eating, so I made a point every now and then to stare at him while he was eating. And my mother, who would be at the sink eating a bowl of cereal before we left for school would turn around and yell at me about what I was doing. I just put this innocent look on my face, and tell her I was just eating my breakfast and he was freaking out. So he would get in trouble, and I would glance at him again and wink and the cycle would start over. Each time I would tell her I was innocent, that I wasn't doing ANYTHING. That is kind of what these showrunners are doing.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2026, 9:26 PM
Everyone points and shames me for calling out the finale being nothing more than an Antifa’s wet dream, meanwhile yall fine asmitting Elon got killed on the show lol
Sominan
Sominan - 5/21/2026, 9:36 PM
Eric Kripke is a zionist jew, along with Aya Cash, who employs actual IDF soldiers (Frenchie) who brag about rape and kidnap, he is a literal jewish supremacist who gets offended at the phrase "Free Palestine" and "It's okay to be white" while rabidly defending Israel's genocide.

The only thing good he does in The Boys is portray the fake right and left as the utter phoney idiots that they are, he just leaves out who they're actually sold out to. (Hint: it's not Vought, it's 🇮🇱.)

Kripke of course loves playing into the fake left vs right kosher politics in real life, where he LARPS as a leftist edgelord, when in reality he is just a zionist and laughing at both sides for failing to address the actual issues. The Boys is him making fun of the silly goys. Elon is of course also in on the joke as one of the biggest collaborators. The "feud" is less real than the WWE.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/21/2026, 9:45 PM
Elon Musk was a darling of the left, but now they hate him because he he destroys their power to shape the narrative
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/21/2026, 9:51 PM
@WakandaTech - lol what are you even talking about? Elon was never a darling of the left. Dude is a POS and if you’re a far right winger with a username of WakandaTech then I’m gonna laugh my ass off.. unless it’s because you’re a big fan of Val in BP2 because then that makes a lot of sense actually
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2026, 9:57 PM
@TheLobster - everyone literally loved Elon until he endorsed Trump. The internet exists. Disney even had him in Ironman 2
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2026, 10:25 PM
@Matchesz - Yeah , you know what that is called? It’s reassessing something based on new information and changing an opinion. That’s a virtue. This is something that the far right seems incapable of.
TK420
TK420 - 5/21/2026, 10:34 PM
@Matchesz - The internet called dude 'Space Daddy', for pete's sake.
Radders
Radders - 5/22/2026, 8:47 AM
@RolandD - Reassessing someone when they do something that you're ideologically opposed to isn't changing an opinion its sticking to the same dogma, just applying it to someone who wasn't in the cross hairs before - that's not a virtue
RolandD
RolandD - 5/22/2026, 9:09 AM
@Radders - If you say so but it certainly is the virtuous side of the street though and there’s no doubt about that.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/21/2026, 9:50 PM
Well, since Elon Musk'd opinions matter to me more than my own, I guess I will watch the entire series EXCEPT for the finale! <----- sarcasm.

Thank you, Elon! ---more sarcasm.
dracula
dracula - 5/21/2026, 9:54 PM
Considering the comic was published long before out Fuhrer was elected

Maybe his cult should be asking why Trump has so many paralels to homelander
Radders
Radders - 5/22/2026, 8:43 AM
@dracula - They stopped following the comic ages ago, so nope

As for the parallels in the show, they're actually a TDS version of Trump not actually Trump.
bcom
bcom - 5/21/2026, 10:10 PM
Elon is going after The Odyssey?
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