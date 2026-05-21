House Of The Dragon Season 3 Character Posters Reveal Major Players In Fiery Penultimate Season

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Character Posters Reveal Major Players In Fiery Penultimate Season

New character posters for House of the Dragon Season 3 have just dropped, putting the spotlight on each member of Team Black and Team Green, and they include some intriguing taglines.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

House of the Dragon Season 3 is just one month away from premiering on HBO, and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the premium cable network has released a huge gallery of character posters for the Game of Thrones prequel. 

Those spotlight the main players on each side of the conflict, starting with Rhaenyra Targaryen, Jacaerys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon, Baela Targaryen, Alyn of Hull, Hugh Hammer, Rhaena Targaryen, Mysaria, Addam of Hull, and Ulf.

There's also Aegon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Ormund Hightower, Criston Cole, Aemond Targaryen, and Helaena Targaryen. 

Interestingly, each of the posters for the members of Team Black and Team Green features different taglines, hinting at their respective motivations as we pass the halfway point of this story. Season 2 was cut short by the Hollywood strikes in 2023, so this third batch of episodes will up the ante pretty quickly, not least because we're getting the Battle of the Gullet. 

"You know what, it was worth the wait," Head of Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said of the epic conflict earlier this year. "I was just on set and saw all the elements and what was behind it. I’m so glad we waited because it’s going to be better than ever, and I don’t think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we’ve achieved now this season."

"It’s just so massive, we needed the time to build it," she continued. "One of the lead producers on it [Kevin de la Noy] worked on Titanic, so all that he brought in terms of acumen of what happened on the Titanic and how that entire experience is built, he brings that expertise to it."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO on June 21. You can check out these new character posters in the Instagram galleries below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/21/2026, 7:28 PM
Josh got to use his favorite word again from his extremely limited vocabulary! HUZZAH!!!!

After the dogshit that was Season 2, I'll be skipping this. Such a cheap nothingburger of a show.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 7:34 PM
Is Jonathan Majors confirmed ?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 7:35 PM
They are white so



Burn THe Coal
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/21/2026, 7:40 PM
0 interest in this.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/21/2026, 7:54 PM
Season 1 was pretty good but season 2 was a bit of a disapointment. Hopefully 3 will be a return to form.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2026, 7:57 PM
not sure why the show, especially S2 gets so much hate, i thought it was entertaining and thats the point of a show; to entertain me and keep me interested and coming back. i look forward to S3
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2026, 8:01 PM
slightly off topic but the BEST Dragon movie, which in general is a great movie and criminally underrated is Reign of Fire. great cast as well with Bale, Butler and McConaughey
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/21/2026, 8:23 PM
GO TEAM GREEN !!!
Gambito
Gambito - 5/21/2026, 8:26 PM
Season 2 was okay just too much filler and the nothing ending. It still packed awesome scenes like Rhaenis last stand, the Vermithor scene, the blood and cheese murder, that amazing scene where aegon fires otto….idk i mean it’s still a pretty watchable show.

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