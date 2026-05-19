Games Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals Whether He's Open To Returning After HBO Scrapped Sequel

Games Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals Whether He's Open To Returning After HBO Scrapped Sequel

There was a time when it looked like Kit Harington would return to Westeros for Game of Thrones sequel, Snow, and he's now weighed in on the chances of him playing Jon Snow again.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: ScreenRant (via SFFGazette.com)

While the Game of Thrones TV series told the entirety of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and FireThe Winds of Winter still isn't done. With another book supposed to follow that long-delayed tome, chances are that however the story ends on the page will be vastly different from the hugely divisive Season 8.

Game of Thrones frequently diverged from the books—ditching several characters and subplots—and while Martin has confirmed that it won't necessarily match what he's writing, the final season has left HBO with plenty of options for potential sequels. 

The cable network has already considered Snow, which was going to revolve around Jon Snow after he travelled north of The Wall following the events of Game of Thrones. That was put on ice a couple of years ago, though we've since heard that the concept could be revisited. 

Appearing at this weekend's Motor City Comic Con, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington revealed (via SFFGazette.com) that he remains open to reprising the role but cautioned that nothing is officially moving forward right now. 

"It's open knowledge that we tried to make a Jon Snow show for a little while, and just couldn't," he told fans. "My main thing is not wanting to go there and do an injustice by the character. I think he ended well. I think that he went where he was meant to. So if you pick him up again, it needs to be for the right reasons."

"But I did feel there was something left to say. And I did think the idea of exploring something entirely around him or a lot around him, would be interesting. Because remember, in Game of Thrones, you're part of a huge ensemble. It would be quite an excuse to get a character dive more focused on. That's why I was intrigued. But we couldn't find the right thing. So we put it down. For the moment."

"Maybe there'll be a time...you know, he's not dead, and that's the amazing thing, is that he could be picked up again. And I also feel a lot older and wiser than I was when... maybe not wiser, than I was when I left Game of Thrones," Harington continued. "There might be part of me that wants to go back and re-look at the character. I don't know yet, but there's nothing being planned at the moment."

It's previously been reported that Harington, working with two writers from his series Gunpowder, was interested in exploring a story about Snow living alone as a broken man with PTSD. Having chased off his direwolf Ghost and thrown away his sword Longclaw, we'd have found Jon spending his time building cabins and burning them back down again. Harington reportedly wanted Jon to die and to avoid being a hero.

HBO reportedly found the premise "too much of a bummer," but has now turned to writer Quoc Dang Tran from Drops of God to work on another sequel series, this time revolving around Arya Stark in Essos. Whether it happens is another matter. 

Game of Thrones remains a huge draw for HBO, and the franchise will continue to have a major presence on the cable network. Up next is House of the Dragon Season 3 on June 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/19/2026, 9:16 PM
I honestly don't get everyone's gripe with the final season of Game of Thrones
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/19/2026, 9:34 PM
@SummersEssex - Same here, but I watched the entire show in a couple of weeks or so; I didn't wait a couple of years for the final seasons like most people did.
Amaru
Amaru - 5/19/2026, 10:31 PM
@SummersEssex - It felt rushed, some characters took hard turns, made stupid decisions, and some of the episodes were poorly shot.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/19/2026, 9:30 PM
He should have been the one on the Iron Throne in the end. Jon Snow was the most qualified and didn’t want it which made him the logical choice. But they had to circumvent “expectations” and failed to satisfy any in that last season
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/19/2026, 9:35 PM
I don't know if this is an unpopular opinion or not, but his character was my least favorite part of the entire show.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/19/2026, 10:20 PM
The prequels are the way to go I’m afraid. All the build up and anticipation for Jon to claim the throne and fulfill his destiny as the last Targaryen is completely gone, a sequel series delving into his misery would be complete slap in the face to all his fans. After reading the books I would be beside myself if they announce the Baratheon rebellion tv show, getting to know rhaegar and young Ned stark with Robert plus the moment I always thought they should have had: when Ned first brought Jon to winterfell

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