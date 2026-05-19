Games Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals Whether He's Open To Returning After HBO Scrapped Sequel

While the Game of Thrones TV series told the entirety of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, The Winds of Winter still isn't done. With another book supposed to follow that long-delayed tome, chances are that however the story ends on the page will be vastly different from the hugely divisive Season 8.

Game of Thrones frequently diverged from the books—ditching several characters and subplots—and while Martin has confirmed that it won't necessarily match what he's writing, the final season has left HBO with plenty of options for potential sequels.

The cable network has already considered Snow, which was going to revolve around Jon Snow after he travelled north of The Wall following the events of Game of Thrones. That was put on ice a couple of years ago, though we've since heard that the concept could be revisited.

Appearing at this weekend's Motor City Comic Con, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington revealed (via SFFGazette.com) that he remains open to reprising the role but cautioned that nothing is officially moving forward right now.

"It's open knowledge that we tried to make a Jon Snow show for a little while, and just couldn't," he told fans. "My main thing is not wanting to go there and do an injustice by the character. I think he ended well. I think that he went where he was meant to. So if you pick him up again, it needs to be for the right reasons."

"But I did feel there was something left to say. And I did think the idea of exploring something entirely around him or a lot around him, would be interesting. Because remember, in Game of Thrones, you're part of a huge ensemble. It would be quite an excuse to get a character dive more focused on. That's why I was intrigued. But we couldn't find the right thing. So we put it down. For the moment."

"Maybe there'll be a time...you know, he's not dead, and that's the amazing thing, is that he could be picked up again. And I also feel a lot older and wiser than I was when... maybe not wiser, than I was when I left Game of Thrones," Harington continued. "There might be part of me that wants to go back and re-look at the character. I don't know yet, but there's nothing being planned at the moment."

It's previously been reported that Harington, working with two writers from his series Gunpowder, was interested in exploring a story about Snow living alone as a broken man with PTSD. Having chased off his direwolf Ghost and thrown away his sword Longclaw, we'd have found Jon spending his time building cabins and burning them back down again. Harington reportedly wanted Jon to die and to avoid being a hero.

HBO reportedly found the premise "too much of a bummer," but has now turned to writer Quoc Dang Tran from Drops of God to work on another sequel series, this time revolving around Arya Stark in Essos. Whether it happens is another matter.

Game of Thrones remains a huge draw for HBO, and the franchise will continue to have a major presence on the cable network. Up next is House of the Dragon Season 3 on June 21.