Game Of Thrones Movie Officially In Development At Warner Bros.; Working Title Revealed

Following years of rumors, we now have confirmation that Game of Thrones is headed to the big screen - though the feature won't serve as the follow-up to the main series that many fans were hoping to see.

During Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel this week, the studio announced that Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is officially in development. This is just a working title for now, but the trades seem to feel that it could stick.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the story will (obviously) focus on Aegon I Targaryen, aka Aegon the Conqueror.

In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga, Aegon was the first ruler to unite the Seven (or is that nine?) Kingdoms of Westeros, and forged the Iron Throne from the melted-down weapons of his enemies. He ruled Westeros with his two sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, and their three massive dragons, Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes.

It was previously announced that the movie will be written by Beau Willimon, who previously served as showrunner of Netflix’s House of Cards and a writer on Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars: Andor series.

Though we didn't know what the project would focus on at the time, HBO boss Casey Bloys teased the possibility of the first-ever Game of Thrones movie back in 2024.

"They’re going to develop idea," he said. "We’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that’s the point of development, you see is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun."

Game of Thrones will continue on the small screen with the upcoming third season of House of the Dragon (see the trailer below), and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has been renewed for a sophomore run. Other GOT projects are said to be in various stages of development, including a sequel series that would focus on Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

House of the Dragon season 3 will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon returns for its third season this June