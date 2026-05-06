House Of The Dragon Season 3 Poster Reveals Who Will Fight For The Iron Throne: "Win Or Die"

House of the Dragon returns for its third season this June, and as we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, a new poster for the Game of Thrones prequel has been released.

If you're on X, we feel for you, but chances are you also caught what proved to be a pretty unconventional approach to its debut; the poster was shared piece by piece across various fan accounts over 24 hours, with fans asked to put it together, puzzle-style.

Now we see it in all its glory, House of the Dragon's main players are all highlighted, as is the rather ominous tagline: "Win or Die."

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra Targaryen is perched atop the steps leading to the Iron Throne. With so many people eager to end her family's dominance over Westeros, will she finally take her rightful place on it when the show returns?

Those of you familiar with George R.R. Martin's novels will know where this story is heading, but the series is sure to deliver some big twists and turns as the fourth and final season fast approaches.

Teasing the epic scale of House of the Dragon Season 3, showrunner Ryan Condal previously said, "We have 19 point-of-view characters in the show, and when we say point-of-view, it means a character [who] can have their own scene without another one of the characters in it."

"And we try to be fairly rigid about who our POV characters are in the show because it helps keep your arms around it so it doesn't feel like you're all over the field all the time, and it feels like you're seeing the show through a certain POV. It's exciting, cause it's a lot to service, and it gives you a lot of opportunity to do those recombinations."

"It also demonstrates and dramatises the sprawl and breadth and scope of this epic story that we're telling," he added, teeing up what promises to be House of the Dragon's biggest season yet.

Check out this new poster for the HBO series in the Instagram post below, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO on June 21.