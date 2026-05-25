She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Talks MCU Return Chances After Calling On Fans To Boycott Disney

Last September, Disney pulled the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the talk show host commented on the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the ABC owner suspended Kimmel, only to backtrack amid backlash from viewers and Hollywood stars.

Among the latter was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany. She called on her social media followers to boycott Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, imploring them to cancel their subscriptions to each of the streaming platforms.

In an interview with Radio Times, the actress was asked about her potential MCU future and said she feels that "the character is outside of what I feel like the corporation is doing," meaning she is open to returning as She-Hulk.

Maslany continued, "I love She Hulk, and I loved what [Attorney at Law creator] Jessica Gao did with her. I feel like it was very loyal to the comics and all of that. "If there was a space where it made sense for her to come back... I mean, I don't know anything, and I do think that the internet will know before I do."

Current rumours point to her factoring heavily into one or both of the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Leaked concept art for the latter has shown the Jade Giantess alongside The Hulk and Skaar in a Medieval-style setting, surrounded by other Hulks.

"I love She-Hulk. I'd love to make more She-Hulk," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said in April before adding, "I mean, I'll tell you this about She-Hulk. That's one of our best-performing shows. It just hit the general audience."

"I would love the opportunity to make more She-Hulk, honestly. Hopefully one day. Maybe," he continued, hinting at future plans for Bruce Banner's cousin in the MCU.

It's previously been reported that the Disney+ series amassed 1.5 million US viewers in its first four days on the streaming platform, which was in the ballpark of most MCU TV shows at the time. How cost-effective it would be to bring She-Hulk back to television is hard to say, but if we do see her play a prominent role in the next Avengers movies, that may be where Jennifer's future lies.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ to mostly positive reviews in 2022. Despite a lowly 32% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter"—widely believed, but not confirmed, to be a result of review-bombing—critics have awarded it 80%, which is the equivalent of 4/5 or 8/10.

You can hear more from Maslany in the player below.