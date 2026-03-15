Tim Roth Reveals Why He Played Abomination In THE INCREDIBLE HULK, And Why He's Open To More MCU

Tim Roth is a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino's and has worked with filmmakers like David Lynch, Mike Leigh, and Alan Clarke. That made his decision to star in Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes remake and Marvel Studios' The Incredible Hulk pretty surprising to some.

It's not that Roth was too good for blockbuster roles (even if the movies weren't the best), and both Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination and General Thade gave the actor plenty to sink his teeth into.

Talking to GamesRadar+ about his role in Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the British actor revealed the real reason he joined 2008's The Incredible Hulk. "That I did originally to make my kids embarrassed at school," he shared.

"I did a couple of movies like that," Roth continued. "I did Planet of the Apes for that [reason] as well, just to literally to embarrass him at school."

Nearly a decade and a half after first playing Abomination, the actor happily agreed to make his MCU return for 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. His kids were too old to be embarrassed by that point, so why make a comeback?

"They just called me up and said: 'How'd you fancy...?' And I was like, 'What?!' And it was just so daft. But I liked Tatiana [Maslany]. She was fascinating to watch on set," he noted. "She had so much on her plate, and she was so in control of it. But she's also incredibly funny."

"She's married to a guy [Brendan Hines] who was in a series that I did called Lie to Me years ago, so we had like a reunion when we were up there making it. And Mark Ruffalo is hilarious!"

The series ended with Wong breaking Abomination out of the Department of Damage Control's Supermax prison, taking him to Kamar Taj to continue his rehabilitation. He hasn't closed the door on returning, but would he show up in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars if asked? "Yeah, just go. Be fun," he replied with a smile.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has 80% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but received largely negative verdicts from fans (it sits at 32% on the Popcornmeter). How much of that was a result of review-bombing—similar to what happened to Captain Marvel—is still hotly debated.

There's been no mention of a second season, and given the high VFX costs, there isn't likely to be one. There are still conflicting rumours about Maslany's own Avengers status, though she is expected to reprise the role as part of Sam Wilson's team.