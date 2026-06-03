Avengers: Armageddon #1 Trailer And Preview Set The Stage For All-Out War With Red Hulk

Next week, Earth's Mightiest Heroes face one of their most devastating battles—and when the smoke clears, a new era of Avengers will begin.

Arriving on June 10, Avengers: Armageddon, the new event series by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, is set to transform Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled. The saga assembles some of Marvel’s greatest icons against Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a the Red Hulk, whose conquest of Latveria threatens the fate of the entire world.

Today, Marvel Comics has shared the official Avengers: Armageddon #1 trailer along with a never-before-seen lettered preview of the debut issue.

The action-packed trailer previews Red Hulk’s secret weapon, a machine left by Doom that allows him to witness possible futures. Iron Man, Captain Marvel, the Fantastic Four and more prepare for a battle against a foe who already knows how to defeat them, and their best hope lies in a new hero whose unrivalled power could be enough to stop Red Hulk’s global takeover.

However, that will be at a terrible cost that changes how the world views its mightiest heroes. We get our first glimpse at this mysterious new hero, and see who else answers the call in this new Avengers: Armageddon trailer.

You can also jump into the opening scenes of the highly anticipated debut issue, where the fallout from the latest arc of Captain America finds Steve Rogers in a coma, a victorious Red Hulk setting his sights beyond Latveria, and a mighty assembling of heroes ready to go to war.

Teasing what to expect from Avengers: Armageddon's aftermath, Zdarsky previously said, "It's going to be pretty fractured, but when things are looking dark, someone will always step up. But what they'll face will be wildly unexpected. Man, oh man, I'm pretty excited for people to see where we’re going."

In addition to Dike Ruan's main cover, Avengers: Armageddon #1 will feature variant covers by Jerome Opeña, Skottie Young, Chip Zdarsky, Kaare Andrews, and Jenny Frison. The issue will also have a variant cover featuring artwork from Alex Ross' Marvel Dimensions and a secret "Spoiler Variant Cover "by Marco Checchetto offering a glimpse at the seismic shocks in store for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Check out this first look at Avengers: Armageddon #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the debut issues next week.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/10