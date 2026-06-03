God Of War Laufey Revealed In Epic Gameplay Trailer; Daredevil: Born Again And The Boys Stars Lead Cast

God Of War Laufey Revealed In Epic Gameplay Trailer; Daredevil: Born Again And The Boys Stars Lead Cast

A first look at God of War Laufey has been revealed in an action-packed gameplay trailer that features Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll and The Boys's Jack Quaid.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, a new God of War game is coming, albeit not the one fans necessarily expected. During PlayStation's latest State of Play, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that it's been working on God of War Laufey, a currently undated spin-off revolving around Deborah Ann Woll's Faye.

Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk.

To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods—the Everywhen—where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.

The Daredevil: Born Again star will be joined in God of War Laufey by The Boys's Jack Quaid, who plays Phranque (yes, that's pronounced "Frank," which has to be a nod to Karen Page's bond with Frank Castle in the MCU). A curious cosmic cube with an earnest disposition, he will do whatever it takes to protect his friends and the creatures of the Everywhen. 

Then, there's Rue, played by Perlina Lau, the enchanted ribbon guardian tasked with keeping the devastatingly powerful sword in her care from falling into the wrong hands. Together, they will embark on a journey deep into the Everywhen, pitting them against a fantastic cast of gods and creatures from across mythology. 

According to Sony, "[By] combining the movement and fluidity of the Greek era with the Norse era’s approach to world-building and close ties with characters, we’ve crafted an experience that has given our team incredible opportunities to take exciting creative swings, while staying true to the pillars of the God of War series."

"Odin was haunted by the prophecy of his demise during the events of Ragnarök, obsessively pursuing knowledge of something beyond the afterlives of mortals," the company added. "In God of War Laufey, we explore the answer to that question: What happens to the gods when they die?"

Like the main God of War series, combat will be intense, with Faye wielding a blade both on the ground and in the sky. In fact, she looks just as big of a badass as her husband, with Kratos even making an unexpected appearance in this lengthy 23-minute preview. 

Below, you'll also find a "Meet the Cast" featurette and a video with Santa Monica Studio's Head of Creative Cory Barlog and God of War Laufey's Game Director Ariel Lawrence sitting down for an extended interview to discuss the gameplay reveal. 



About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
PlayStation's State Of Play Broadcast Promises New Marvel's Wolverine Details Next Week
Related:

PlayStation's State Of Play Broadcast Promises New Marvel's Wolverine Details Next Week
The Legend Of Zelda Live-Action Movie Sets New Theatrical Release Date
Recommended For You:

The Legend Of Zelda Live-Action Movie Sets New Theatrical Release Date

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 6/3/2026, 8:34 AM
Hoping this is good. Gameplay looked great.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/3/2026, 8:39 AM
She threw hands with Thor so is clearly powerful. Hopefully this turns out great
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/3/2026, 8:41 AM
Thats not God of War, thats Karen of war
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2026, 8:44 AM
@HashTagSwagg - first off it's Mom of War you incel
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2026, 8:43 AM
kratos IS god of war

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2026, 8:44 AM
Here come the insecure man babies complaining about a woman doing anything other than making him a [frick]ing sandwich
Evansly
Evansly - 6/3/2026, 8:57 AM
Lots of gaming tourists like that Yorch fellow

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder