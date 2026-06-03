God Of War Laufey Revealed In Epic Gameplay Trailer; Daredevil: Born Again And The Boys Stars Lead Cast

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, a new God of War game is coming, albeit not the one fans necessarily expected. During PlayStation's latest State of Play, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that it's been working on God of War Laufey, a currently undated spin-off revolving around Deborah Ann Woll's Faye.

Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk.

To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods—the Everywhen—where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.

The Daredevil: Born Again star will be joined in God of War Laufey by The Boys's Jack Quaid, who plays Phranque (yes, that's pronounced "Frank," which has to be a nod to Karen Page's bond with Frank Castle in the MCU). A curious cosmic cube with an earnest disposition, he will do whatever it takes to protect his friends and the creatures of the Everywhen.

Then, there's Rue, played by Perlina Lau, the enchanted ribbon guardian tasked with keeping the devastatingly powerful sword in her care from falling into the wrong hands. Together, they will embark on a journey deep into the Everywhen, pitting them against a fantastic cast of gods and creatures from across mythology.

According to Sony, "[By] combining the movement and fluidity of the Greek era with the Norse era’s approach to world-building and close ties with characters, we’ve crafted an experience that has given our team incredible opportunities to take exciting creative swings, while staying true to the pillars of the God of War series."

"Odin was haunted by the prophecy of his demise during the events of Ragnarök, obsessively pursuing knowledge of something beyond the afterlives of mortals," the company added. "In God of War Laufey, we explore the answer to that question: What happens to the gods when they die?"

Like the main God of War series, combat will be intense, with Faye wielding a blade both on the ground and in the sky. In fact, she looks just as big of a badass as her husband, with Kratos even making an unexpected appearance in this lengthy 23-minute preview.

Below, you'll also find a "Meet the Cast" featurette and a video with Santa Monica Studio's Head of Creative Cory Barlog and God of War Laufey's Game Director Ariel Lawrence sitting down for an extended interview to discuss the gameplay reveal.





