Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Description Leak Promises Fans An Epic First Look At Comic-Con

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Description Leak Promises Fans An Epic First Look At Comic-Con

A possible trailer description for Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed, and it sounds like the rumoured Comic-Con sneak peek will be nothing short of epic (and full of first-time meetings).

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By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has confirmed that it will hold an hour-long panel at this month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the expectation being that we'll finally get the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer. 

The sneak peek debuted at CinemaCon in April, but was never released—or leaked—online. It seems Disney and Marvel Studios decided that the four teasers attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash were enough to tide us over, though the movie's marketing campaign will likely pick up in a big way over the coming months.

In the meantime, a possible description of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer set to debut this month has been revealed. It was recently reported that the sneak peek has been sent out for foreign language dubbing, so a leak like this is plausible.

Of course, nothing is confirmed until we see it for ourselves, but there isn't anything here that's too outrageous or unbelievable...

The trailer begins with a shot of Doom on a throne in Latveria. Doom walks through his castle, and they show a huge painting depicting his wife and son.

Thor arrives with the Fantastic Four to meet the New Avengers. There is a shot of them flying their ship into their tower. The teams get acquainted. Steve meets Thor, and he summons the hammer to himself and proves that it's him, because Thor doesn't believe him. Thor says, "That's impossible." Steve meets Yelena and tells her that Natasha was family to him, which means she is his family too.

In a fight between Yelena and Yelena, Mystique's transformation is shown. A shot in the Baxter Building with the X-Men. A shot of Reed Richards talking to Doom; Reed is practically yelling at him, saying, "Answer me." A shot of Loki in his TVA suit in Steve's house from the first teaser.

The main scene of the trailer is the battle between Thor and Doctor Doom, where Thor throws Stormbreaker at Doom, and he easily stops it with a single movement of his hand. The trailer ends with a shot where Doom is controlling the Sentinels. Doom's final line: "One day you will forgive me."

Sounds pretty epic, right? It doesn't sound overly long, but if Marvel Studios is following the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame blueprint, we can likely forget about Avengers: Doomsday's trailers showing too much from the movie.

In related news, it seems the first wave of posters has been revealed in advance. Unsurprisingly, those focus on the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Doctor Doom. In the case of the Avengers, it appears the Compound destroyed by Thanos has been rebuilt.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/13/2026, 3:42 AM
So Captain America is Thor now?
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/13/2026, 4:02 AM
I'm still very much at a cautiously optimistic feeling for this movie. Part of me wishes we got Kang dynasty still honestly. Yeah Doom is really cool and it would need been written by the quantummania writer (which I personally thought was fine) but I feel like DDC would have given us quite the Avengers movie..

Although I guess it worked out for the best, cause then he wouldn't be doing Spider-Man and probably wouldn't have done wonder man.

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For the record Wonder man is still one of the best things marvels probably ever put out.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/13/2026, 4:32 AM
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

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Floke
Floke - 7/13/2026, 4:40 AM
R.I.P Sam Neill

Or as most Swedes know him - Brian de Bois-Guillbert.

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