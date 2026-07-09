Marvel Studios Is Officially Returning To Hall H At San Diego Comic-Con For "A Look At What's Next"

With this year's San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, Marvel has confirmed that it's heading to the event from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, offering fans "a behind-the-scenes look at all the exciting news coming to comics, movies, TV, and games."

X-Men '97 will be highlighted, as will upcoming comic book events like Avengers: Armageddon and the Midnight Universe. However, by far the biggest news is Marvel Studios' return to Hall H on Saturday night for an hour-long presentation.

We expect the focus to be primarily on Avengers: Doomsday, but with 60 minutes to fill, Kevin Feige may share some announcements and news about what lies beyond that in both Avengers: Secret Wars and the MCU's next Saga. As a reminder, Sony Pictures is expected to spotlight Spider-Man: Brand New Day during its own separate panel.

There are bound to be some big surprises and plenty of star power. As a reminder, the last time Marvel Studios came to Hall H, Robert Downey Jr. was unmasked as the Multiverse Saga's new big bad, Doctor Doom.

For video game fans, there will also be panels for Marvel's Wolverine, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Rivals.

Check out the full schedule below and read a breakdown of the Marvel Studios announcements we're hoping for here.

Marvel’s Wolverine — Deep Cuts (11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT in Hall H)

We’re not just scratching the surface; we’re cutting through it. Insomniac Games’ creative director Marcus Smith, game director Mike Daly, narrative director Walt Williams, and project director Jess Reiner-Reed are joined by actors Liam McIntyre (Wolverine) and Krizia Bajos (Jean Grey), along with executive producer Eric Monacelli from Marvel Games, to unveil exciting new details from the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine on PlayStation 5. Get a behind-the-scenes look into the game’s story, characters, and exclusive never-before-seen content.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle (12-12:45 p.m. PT in Hall H)

Step into the arena with MARVEL Tokōn: Fighting Souls. Moderated by fighting game commentator and streamer Sajam, game producer Takeshi Yamanaka (Arc System Works), localization director Amber Seitz (Arc System Works), and senior product development manager Michael Francisco (Marvel Games) take you inside the making of the game and the creation of MARVEL Tokōn’s place in the Marvel Universe. The development team is joined by Mike Deodato (Marvel Comics Artist & Knights of Doom Illustrator) and voice actor Josh Keaton (Iron Man and Spider-Man) to showcase behind-the scenes-looks and surprise announcements you won’t want to miss.

Marvel Comics: Avengers Armageddon (1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A)

Armageddon is here! The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him… but at what cost? Join us for a special discussion about Avengers: Armageddon and breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Plus — attendees who survive until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast (6-7 p.m. PT in Room 6BCF)

Marvel Rivals is dominating the gaming world with explosive action and an ever-expanding roster. Now, meet the phenomenal voice talent bringing your favorite heroes to life! Join Erik Braa (Moon Knight), Brittany Cox (Angela), Bill Millsap (The Punisher), Laura Post (Emma Frost), Hakeem Ysaguirre (Cloak), and Lenore Zann (Rogue) for an exclusive, high-energy Q&A. Better drop your Vanguard and secure your seat — you won't want to miss this!

Marvel Rivals: Ignite the Summer! (10:15-11:15 a.m. PT in Room 6BCF)

Go behind the scenes of Marvel Rivals in this exclusive panel featuring creative leaders from NetEase Games and Marvel Games. Hear from Dino Ma (art director), Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist), Yachen Bian (marketing lead for Marvel Rivals), Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), alongside Marvel Games team members Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Get an inside look at the visual and narrative design behind the game’s latest content, including the Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and more, with fresh insights, creative reveals, and exclusive new announcements fans won’t want to miss.

Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97 (2:15-3:15 p.m. PT in Room 6A)

To me, my X-Fans! Join the creative team behind Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 along with special guests, for a deep dive into X-Men ’97 Season 2! Featuring insider insights, special anecdotes, and hints of what’s to come, this panel has something for every Marvel fan, including a special giveaway comic at the end of the presentation.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing (3:30-4:30 p.m. PT in Room 6A)

The biggest comics panel of the weekend is here as the world’s mightiest comics creators take a look at the future of Marvel Comics. From Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Infernal Hulk, DNX to Queen in Black, the Marvel Universe has never been busier or more dangerous for our heroes. Find out what else is coming down the line in this can’t-miss panel! Make sure to stay until the end of the discussion to score an extra special giveaway fans will not want to miss.

Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe (1:45-2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A)

The light had its turn. Join us as we remove the cloak of secrecy around Midnight, the terrifying new Marvel Comics universe full of monstrous incarnations of the world’s biggest heroes. The writers behind this terrifying new creator-driven initiative are here to reveal all you’ll need to know. And stick around to the end if you dare so you can be among the first in the world to walk away with an exclusive black and white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe.

Marvel Fanfare (3-4 p.m. PT in Room 6A)

Take a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects. Take a dive into the history of your favorite Marvel Comics storylines in this special panel built for fans, by fans. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway comic book!

Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation (5:30-6:30 p.m. PT in Hall H)