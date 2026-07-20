Marvel Ramps Up Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marketing With New Looks & Practical Stunts

Marvel Ramps Up Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marketing With New Looks & Practical Stunts

Marvel ramps up Spider-Man: Brand New Day promos ahead of its July release. Get a fresh look at new marketing reveals and epic behind-the-scenes stunts!

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By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2026 08:07 AM EST

As July draws closer to the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day near the end of the month, Marvel Studios is ramping up promotional efforts for what is shaping up to possibly be the biggest Spider-Man film of the Tom Holland era.

As such, we've got a couple of new promos and other marketing reveals, along with an interesting behind-the-scenes look at some of the film's stunts.

Check it out below.

As hype builds towards the July 31 release date, Spider-Man fans are currently watching the box office tracking and monitoring fluctuations to see if Brand New Day can surpass the massive $260.1 million domestic opening weekend for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Currently, Brand New Day is tracking for a $180-$250 million opening weekend, but that could change based on early screening reactions and reviews. Social media reactions to Brand New Day will be permitted by Sony and Marvel starting on Monday, July 27, 2026, in the evening.

The full review embargo lifts on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. This is just in time for the Amazon Prime Exclusive Early Access screenings, which lets fans see the film two days early on Wednesday, July 29.  Expect full spoilers and leaks to surface by Wednesday, if not earlier.

What's working against Brand New Day is the fact that it won't have any IMAX screenings, as that premium theater format (and higher ticket cost) will be locked up by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/20/2026, 8:38 AM
That thumbnail is pretty blurry on my phone even if I blow it up.
That's Spidey stopping Scorpion's tail right?
It kinda looks like he's about to waste someone with a rail-gun. 😝

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