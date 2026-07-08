Marvel Studios: 5 Announcements We Need During This Month's San Diego Comic-Con

While not officially confirmed, Marvel Studios' reported return to Hall H at this month's San Diego Comic-Con has the potential to be one of the biggest moments for the MCU in recent memory. Following a challenging few years of delays, mixed fan reactions, and a vow to return to quality over quantity following pressure from Disney, Kevin Feige has a golden opportunity to remind fans why the MCU became the biggest franchise in Hollywood in the first place. While there are bound to be a few surprises—the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is almost guaranteed to be among them—there are several announcements that need to happen if Marvel Studios hopes to restore confidence in what's coming next. From the future of Wakanda to the long-awaited arrival of the X-Men, these are the reveals we'd most like to see when the lights go down in Hall H. So, for a full breakdown of the announcements we're hoping are heading our way from Marvel Studios, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. The MCU's New Black Panther Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel Studios made the understandable decision not to recast T'Challa. Instead, the mantle was passed to Shuri in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite being a heartfelt tribute, it also shelved one of the MCU's most important heroes. Since then, rumours about a new T'Challa have persisted. Whether it's a Multiversal Variant taking over in Avengers: Doomsday, a recast for the post-Secret Wars Sacred Timeline, or an older version of T'Challa II eventually stepping into the spotlight, fans are eager to learn what the future holds in store for the character. Needless to say, Comic-Con would be the perfect place to end the speculation. Even if Marvel Studios isn't ready to introduce a new actor, confirming where the franchise goes next—whether that's Black Panther 3, Shuri remaining Wakanda's protector, or plans for a new T'Challa in the next Avengers movies—would finally give fans some much-needed clarity.



4. Avengers: Secret Wars - Part II Marvel Studios has said that Avengers: Secret Wars will bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, but the more we hear about what's planned, the harder that is to believe. The studio is juggling the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, along with Multiversal Variants, incursions, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Battleworld is a fascinating concept, so instead of trying to squeeze everything into one finale, why not announce a second Secret Wars movie? That's been rumoured for a while, anyway, and splitting Secret Wars into two movies would allow the Russo Brothers to give every major character room to breathe while making the franchise's biggest event feel even bigger. This could be released in May 2028 and would buy Marvel Studios more time before launching its next saga, a luxury the studio may ultimately need given that so much rides on the success of what comes next. That starts with a certain reboot...



3. The New X-Men Marvel Studios has been teasing mutants for years, but we're all still waiting for an announcement about who the MCU's X-Men will be. Rumours have pointed to everyone from Harris Dickinson to Sadie Sink, Margaret Qualley, and Sydney Sweeney being involved, with countless reports claiming casting is already underway. However, until Kevin Feige officially unveils the new team, we're in the dark. Hall H is the ideal venue to introduce the next generation of mutants. Marvel Studios doesn't necessarily need to bring out the entire cast, but revealing the actors playing Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Professor X, and perhaps even the next Wolverine would instantly make this one of Comic-Con's biggest moments. The X-Men represent the MCU's future just as much as the Avengers once did. The sooner Marvel begins building excitement around them, the better, even with the 20th Century Fox versions set to take centre stage in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.



2. The Phase 7 Slate Marvel desperately needs to give fans something they've been missing for years: a slate reveal. During the Infinity Saga, we always knew where things were heading. The Multiverse Saga, on the other hand, has all too often felt reactive, with delays, cancellations, and the release calendar itself in a near-constant state of flux. Comic-Con offers Marvel the chance to hit the reset button. Imagine Feige unveiling a Phase 7 slate packed with logos for projects like Shang-Chi 2, Black Panther 3, Thor 5, the MCU's first proper X-Men movie, and maybe even Blade. We'd also like to see Marvel Television get involved, especially as nothing has been revealed about what comes after VisionQuest and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. This would restore confidence that Marvel once again has a long-term vision, and, after several difficult years, that's arguably more important than any single casting announcement. However, there's one movie, in particular, that we're eager to see made official in Hall H...

