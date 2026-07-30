Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Why Man-Spider Nightmare Sequence Was Cut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Why Man-Spider Nightmare Sequence Was Cut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has detailed a Man-Spider sequence that was scrapped fairly early on, revealing why it ultimately didn't fit this take on the web-slinger.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds Peter Parker dealing with the emergence of new powers like organic webbing and enhanced senses, but does it head down the six-armed Spider-Man or Man-Spider routes? 

You'll have to watch to find out, but in a new interview with Josh Horowitz, Tom Holland has confirmed that a nightmare sequence involving Man-Spider was cut from the movie fairly early on. It was never shot, but sounds like a cool moment that, unfortunately, might have been a step too far for younger members of the audience. 

"I basically just put on the table, 'What happens if Spider-Man starts developing all of these new powers? And he's getting stronger, and he's getting faster, and his senses are becoming too powerful,'" the actor recalled. "I didn't come up with the organic webs."

"At one point, I was like, 'What if he had like fangs that come out of his hands and he had like venom spikes?' That is not in the movie, don't worry," Holland continued. "We explored the nightmare sequences of him waking up as the Man-Spider, and very quickly we were like, 'We do want children to enjoy this movie as well as adults. You know, this is a little bit too creepy.'"

Man-Spider is pretty full-on for a Spider-Man movie, especially in what sounds like a very horror-inspired moment for the web-spinner. It's interesting that Holland referenced "venom spikes" because Peter acquired them during "The Other" storyline (the idea was quite quickly abandoned as Spidey having weapons that stab people doesn't really fit his ethos).

It's always fun to wonder what might have been with movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially as it was once set to open between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

That would have likely forced it to become a very different movie, something filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton acknowledged during a recent interview with ScreenRant.

"It opened us up to be able to do certain things that we wouldn't have been able to do if this movie was sandwiched between those two movies," he said of Doomsday's move from May to December of this year. "So yeah, I was very happy when we were able to allow this movie to stand on its own, without having to think of all the logic it would take to connect with those."

Will Holland return as Spider-Man in the next Avengers movies? That's a mystery to us for now, though the rumour mill suggests Peter has a sizeable role in Secret Wars next year. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/30/2026, 1:02 PM
Well...If we could get it here...just means it won't happen with this iteration
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2026, 1:02 PM
Imagine the nightmare sequence if Raimi did it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 1:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - Imagine the movie if Raimi did it.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/30/2026, 1:08 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/30/2026, 1:09 PM
🤔💭...

I do believe we called this somewhere around here!??

I'd rather they just left it alone, so I'm glad it didn't happen.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 1:16 PM
Man-Spider is too much for a Spider-Man movie. This is where we're at.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/30/2026, 1:44 PM
I was really excited about the idea of man spider appearing because using man spider as an allegory for Peter needing equal parts the spider and the man in his life is genius. Would have loved if that was the movie we got.

I'm hoping what they do do in this movie sticks that landing

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