Tom Holland Talks Symbiote Spider-Man, Why He Wasn't In Sony Spin-offs, And Confirms Plans To Pass The Baton

Tom Holland Talks Symbiote Spider-Man, Why He Wasn't In Sony Spin-offs, And Confirms Plans To Pass The Baton

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland opens up on Sony's falling out with Marvel Studios, how close he came to starring in any spin-offs, and his plan to pass the baton to Miles Morales.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to break box office records this weekend, and despite Marvel Studios' struggles during the Multiverse Saga, there's no doubting its involvement in these movies is why they're so successful.

Despite that, in 2019, Sony Pictures decided it could go it alone with the wall-crawler. The plan was to follow Spider-Man: Far From Home with a movie not set in the MCU, but continuing the adventures of Tom Holland's web-slinger (while never confirmed, Kraven the Hunter was the rumoured villain). 

In a lengthy interview with Josh Horowitz, Holland reflected on that tumultuous period for Spider-Man, admitting that it "confused" him. 

"In my eyes, everything between the two studios was fantastic," he explained. "The first movie went really well. The borrowing of the character for Civil War seemed to be a big success. I love Tom Rothman. I love Amy Pascal. I love Rachel O' Connor. I still had a great sense of confidence that whatever we would do with that [third] movie would be great and would be really fun."

"It was made very clear to me that they weren't moving on from me. It was just that the relationship between mom and dad had fallen apart a little bit," Holland noted. "I think, you know, both of the studios chatted with each other and figured it out and recognised that the character would serve both."

At least part of the reason Marvel Studios and Sony clashed was the latter's desire to bring Spider-Man into its spin-off projects like Venom and Morbius. The taste of that we got—The Vulture's cameo in The Living Vampire's solo outing, for example—was not good, but for Holland, a crossover was never officially on the table. 

"Rothman is a really smart guy, and I think that he was building this universe and they had this plan to kind of merge the worlds at some point. And I think that they just never found the right time to do so. I think it was on the cards," he revealed. "There were never any battles of, 'We want you to be in this movie, and 'I don't want to be in this movie.' That never happened."

What Sony was plotting isn't clear, but a meeting with Venom did look likely for a time. Asked about never getting to share the screen with Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector, Holland replied, "Anything could happen. Who knows what the future of my Spider-Man looks like. Just wait and see, bro. Just wait and see."

While we don't know what the plan is for the next Spider-Man movie, Holland has said repeatedly that he intends to pass the baton to a young actor playing Miles Morales. According to the actor, "a whole plan" has been in the works since Spider-Man: No Way Home

"It's going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision for the passing on of the baton," he teased, "and I think it's really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. That is the thing that I want to do most in this character."

Before we reach that point, the hope is that Holland will reprise the role in Avengers: Secret Wars and don the Symbiote costume. Promising that he has "no idea" what the movie is about, the actor shared his take on possibly wearing Peter Parker's black suit.

"I love the black suit in Tobey's movie. I think that's really cool. I think if we ever got to do a black suit in Spider-Man, I don't know how we would I don't know how we would tackle that challenge because they did it so well in the game, right?" he mused. "And I don't know how you make a suit that's similar to the one in the game without having a CG component."

You can hear more from Holland in the player below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 9:49 AM
I have a feeling the next Spider-Man movie is going to be inspired by almost all black symbiote storylines to create something new.

Honestly, most likely what is next is probably either OR, Clone Saga/Symbiote/Spider-Island. Especially if Miles is going to be introduced for the first time in a live-action movie, I would not be surprised if something like Spider-Island is tied to it somehow.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 9:51 AM
Gunn Cultist has been using the excuse of SUPER HERO fatigue for the reasons why Gunns Superman 2025 sold HALF the tickets of MoS & LOST over $44 Million Dollars...Theres NO FATIGUE JUST BAD FILMS & BAD DIRECTORS!!!! EXCUES, EXCUSES, Spiderman & Doomsday shows different results. #SnyderBrosWasRight
#COPE-A-MANIA
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 9:55 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - thank you super hero fatigue doesn’t exist it’s stupid lazy excuse when comic movies do bad what’s stupid lazy excuse fans use term when movie do well they can’t think of one it’s proof super hero fatigue does not exist should not be used at all ever.,

Was there comedy romance fatigue when those movies do bad in theaters? No plain in simple no fatigue bad zombie shark movies monster movies bad movies plain and simple not all average general audience will like movies we like it’s up to us make them successful which is what happens with fantastic characters one/four movie up to fans make it successful not new fans
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/30/2026, 10:02 AM
@dragon316

"Was there comedy romance fatigue when those movies do bad in theaters?"

These movies don't come out in theaters any more, lol. And yes, there is absolutely superhero fatigue excluding Batman, Spider-Man, The Avengers, etc.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/30/2026, 10:02 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Every single movie with Cavill's Superman underperformed and was critically trashed, so with that kind of cinematic reputation, a new Superman movie making profit AND being well-liked is by far better results.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:39 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Spider-Man, Avengers, any MCU team up, and Batman. Those are the only CBM movies that make money with little effort. You know this.
User Comment Image
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 11:30 AM
@bobevanz - Excuses, Excuses, Excuses. BvS made $890 MILLION, MoS $680 Million, Aquaman $1 Billion...Gunn Cultist makes great excuses but just 6 months ago they said Supergirl would out do Spiderman etc #CopeAMania
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 11:38 AM
@FinnishDude - Cavills MoS made $680 MILLION & sold TWICE as many tickets than Gunns Superman 2025, Cavill's BvS made $890 Million Dollars while coming out in the same month as Marvels Civil War. Cavill announced return at the end of Black Adam went VIRAL. When Zacks JLA debuted on HBO MAX it broke the Internet. Netflix debuted Zacks JLA 4 weeks ago & it's in the TOP 10 in 21 Countries around the world & its #1 win India with a population of over a billion ppl. Henry Cavill went VIRAL as The Cavill-Rine in Dead Pools Movie. Sir everything you said is the OPINION of a hater & not statical or fiscal facts!
COPE-A-MANIA🤣😁🤣
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 9:51 AM
Hate to say it can’t have black suit without using any type cgi involved
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 9:55 AM
@dragon316 - I think it could be done very well practically with some CH enhancements
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 9:57 AM
@dragon316 -

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 9:53 AM
Bruce is Batman. Clarke is Superman. Steve is Captain America. Tony is Iron Man. And Peter Parker is Spider-Man.
The hand me down characters never work as well in live action. I enjoyed the first Spiderverse film (the animation style was cool and Miles was likable in it), but if they replace Peter it will bring in vastly diminishings returns.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/30/2026, 9:55 AM
@Bucky74 - Clarke is not Superman, Clark is.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 9:56 AM
@SpiderParker - I’ll give you that one. They need a damn edit button here.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 9:57 AM
@Bucky74 - reason is new fans do not read comcis know about other characters they got lucky spidermna in spiderverse trilogy and Spider-Man noir new fans don’t buy comics play games know who others are
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 9:58 AM
@Bucky74 - kinda irritating don’t feel like deleting post so have no choice reply to your own post miss edit button
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 9:59 AM
@dragon316 - I enjoyed Spider Noir as an “Elseworlds” story. Cage wouldn’t work as the main Spidey anymore than Miles.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 10:00 AM
@SpiderParker - but people call cellphones smartphones they should be smart enough know how to spell Clark not Clarke smartphones will never be called smart by me
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 10:00 AM
@dragon316 - Yep. Like, how hard is it to add a quick edit button
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 10:02 AM
@dragon316 - You’re kidding, right. We all make typos like that constantly. That’s why a quick edit button is so necessary
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/30/2026, 10:23 AM
@Bucky74 -

they will likely keep both Spider-Men in the MCU but just shift focus to Miles. i don't see them doing replacement.

i could honestly see them doing the JMS thing and have Peter be a high-school teacher and then have Miles be one of his students.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 11:31 AM
@themawisdead - That would be better but Miles should have always been his own individual character. Great new characters are welcome more than hand me downs. Midnight Spider, Web Spinner, The Stinger? I don’t know what a cool Spider related name would be for a character like Miles but they should have come up with one. Venom was the coolest and that’s already taken too
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/30/2026, 1:31 PM
@Bucky74 -

i don't disagree but, to be fair, he was the only Spider-Man in his original universe after Ultimate Peter died. it was less of an issue back then.

now that he's in the 616, i have a suspicion that they don't want to rename him because it will stiffle interest in him.

but for that reason, i think Marvel's publication arm should seriously invest in building a Miles Morales event to set him apart as his own character.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/30/2026, 9:54 AM
The best MCU Spider-Man movie yet. As one of those who loved Shang-chi, DDC did not disappoint.

Everyone portrayed their characters so much better than before. Material matters.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 9:57 AM
@SpiderParker - What movie is “DDC”?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2026, 10:07 AM
Do hope he gets the symbiote in Secret Wars and Spider-Man 5 features Venom. Also think Spider-Man 5 is a good place to introduce Miles before having him gain powers in 6.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 11:54 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I like that idea , especially in regards to Miles.

Would be interesting to see how they portray the unvisited since I feel the end of NWH was a good entry point to have that in Spidey 4 but obviously that’s not the route they went so I doubt you want him to isolate himself again.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2026, 12:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the unvisited?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 12:21 PM
@bkmeijer1 - sorry , typo

I mean the symbiote , not sure how it changed to that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2026, 1:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - gotcha. My hope is still that he'll get in Secret Wars. I'm counting on the Russos to make it happen
Iports
Iports - 7/30/2026, 10:15 AM
I would love for the symbiote to come in secret wars not fully but somehow introduce it and then spiderman 5 have it as a threat. Be cool if it attached to scorpion I love venom scorpion . But I’m not sure they have scorpion as a main villain

A cool idea would be tombstone putting together a team to kill spiderman ! Rhino, scorpion , and possibly having venom join the team but they can’t control him and he goes off the rails and spiderman has to work with the villains to stop him

I dunno so many possibilities and miles love to see miles and Peter in that whole buddy cop style movie lol and Peter training him
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2026, 10:23 AM

Just like with James Bond, Superman, Batman, etc. recast Peter Parker Spider-Man as they have done twice. We know the Hollywood agenda idiots will always say dump the white guy for the black guy, but this is insane. It’s how they kill the multi-billion dollar golden goose.

Miles is a very good character, but Peter Parker Spidey is an icon even more valuable than Batman.

Use both characters, but don’t dump Peter. Just say no to the Hollywood radical idiots.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:41 AM
They'll introduce Miles in the next movie. Peter dies in the third ala live action Spiderverse. Money is made, the shilling never stops
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/30/2026, 11:01 AM
Secret Wars - Peter gets his Symbiote suit from the Symbiote left on earth 616 at the end of No Way Home

Spider-Man 5 - Symbiote Spider-Man and Venom vs Knull

Spider-Man 6 - Jackal, Alistair Smythe, Kingpin, Scarlet Spider, Miles Morales…. Miles gets his powers and takes over for Peter in the MCU.

You’re welcome.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 11:28 AM
They should merge the worlds of the Sonyverse and Tom Holland Spidey movies after Secret Wars and make it separate from the MCU.

Let this franchise finish, two more Tom Holland movies and then a passing of the baton movie as the start of a potential trilogy (which will probably flop) and then bring it back into the MCU with a new Peter Parker.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 11:36 AM
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User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 12:34 PM
Thank god the SUMC fell apart because I would rather Spider Man be in the MCU then that universe…

I do think Spider Noir was quite a good first step for them in which you could do stories about these various Spider variants like 2099 or Spider Gwen and if you then want them to bring them together then you could by having Morlun and the Inheritors as the multiversal villains.

User Comment Image

Anyway in regards to Holland passing the Baton , I say introduce Miles in the next one but don’t give him his powers until a post credits scene and then 6 could be Peter teaching him & by the end giving him the mantle but we’ll see.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/30/2026, 1:37 PM
[frick] what the comments saying. Gimme Miles Morales. Gimme Ben Riley. Gimme Miguel O'Hara. Im not trying to see the same damn character for 100 years...my god...

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