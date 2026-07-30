James Gunn Debunks Recent DCU Batman Rumor; Jimmy Tatro Confirms Gorilla Grodd Casting

James Gunn Debunks Recent DCU Batman Rumor; Jimmy Tatro Confirms Gorilla Grodd Casting

Jimmy Tatro has confirmed that he has been cast as Gorilla Grodd in the DC Crime series, while James Gunn has taken to social media to debunk a recent Batman rumor...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

As rumors continue to swirl about DC Studios' plans to introduce a new version of Batman in The Brave and the Bold, there's been speculation that the DCU's Caped Crusader has already been cast.

Earlier this month, John Campea stated that he believes DC Studios has found our new Batman, and he knows which actor has been cast as the next big-screen Dark Knight. The YouTuber declined to reveal the name, but Tom Brittney - who was a top contender to play the Man of Steel in Superman before David Corenswet landed the role - quickly emerged as the internet's best guess.

Campea has since backtracked somewhat, claiming that three actors may actually be in contention: one "primary" and two that he "knows they have talked to." He also reiterated that this is a name he was not expecting.

While Campea might well have received some solid intel, James Gunn wasn't having any of it when asked about the report on Threads.

The Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO responded with a straight-to-the-point: "De and bunked."

Gunn could be lying, of course, but something tells us that if there was any truth to the rumor, he simply wouldn't have responded.

In related news, actor Jimmy Tatro has now confirmed that he will play Gorilla Grodd in the planned "DC Crime" series. The Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice star revealed that Grodd will mostly be a voice acting role, but his likeness will also be used to bring the simian supervillain to life.

We had heard that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime." This has since been debunked by Gunn, and the trades are still using the title for now. American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda are on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series, with Skyler Gisondo set to reprise his Superman role as Clark Kent's pal, Jimmy Olsen.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains" 

This take on the character is described as: "A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.”

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 10:18 AM
OH MY GOD THE PERFECT GORILLA GRODD...............(And yes...that is Jimmy Tatro farting on a toddler, you're welcome!)
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Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2026, 10:19 AM
I think that secretly Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca have taken over control of the DCU and they are the ones blocking Gunn from using Batman and are all just waiting for Gunn to crash and burn as his contract runs out...including David Zaslav. I am just speculating. But I think they are going to pivot to the Reeves-verse.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/30/2026, 10:22 AM
@Forthas

Reeves doesn't want to control DC. Honestly I think they probably offered it to him before they did James Gunn and I think he just wants to live in his Batman universe.

https://deadline.com/2025/04/warner-bros-mike-de-luca-pam-abdy-courage-in-face-of-brutal-press-coverage-1236366618/

Here's an interview with them before Superman came out, confirming that The Batman: Part 2 falls under DC Studios and that they 1.) hired James Gunn and 2.) they're not really in the weeds on anything DC-related.

Again, this was from a year ago. And Gunn is getting a shorter leash after Supergirl.
ferf
ferf - 7/30/2026, 10:23 AM
@Forthas - grounded takes on dc feel 15 years old. God I hope they don’t
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/30/2026, 10:23 AM
@Forthas - "just waiting for Gunn to crash"

Waiting?? It already happened.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:25 AM
@Forthas - you don't have to say you're just speculating. Everyone knows
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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2026, 10:30 AM
@Forthas - they waiting for Reeves' second film to come out and be bland again like the first.
Then DCU's Batman will come out all fantastical n stuff
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2026, 10:36 AM
@regmovieguy - I don't think that Reeves would necessarily RUN the DCU. His role would not change. I think that De Luca and Abdy will just build around the existing Batman universe, which may just be ALL Batman-related characters (to avoid the more fantastical elements) OR they will include the broader DCU and ground all of them. The latter is where I think it will go if the Lanterns series is a hit.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2026, 10:37 AM
@ferf - "grounded takes on dc feel 15 years old. God I hope they don’t"

It is DC's ONLY hope!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2026, 10:38 AM
@MaxPaint - You win this argument!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2026, 10:43 AM
@lazlodaytona -

I sort of agree with you. I think The Batman is good but slightly overrated. But Penguin was awesome! So the question is...

Is the Batman making money? YES!!! Did the Penguin TV series provide the studio with critical acclaim and the largest viewership of any DCU show so far. So bland or not, success is what matters!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/30/2026, 10:55 AM
@Forthas - No. Gunn has The Batman Part II to sell rn. Once he doesn't, he'll introduce the DCU Batman who I think will be Cavill.

David Ellison is backing Gunn rn. If that changes, then yeah speculate away...

See you in 2036.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/30/2026, 11:12 AM
@MaxPaint - Ellison is STILL backing Gunn rn.

If that changes, it changes but not yet...

See you in 2036.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 11:26 AM
@regmovieguy - 😂
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/30/2026, 11:29 AM
@Forthas

Reeves doesn’t want his Batman universe to be connected to anything outside of his Gotham. I think that’s one of the primary reasons he didn’t want to direct the Affleck movies.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/30/2026, 12:30 PM
@Forthas - I agree with you. I certainly don't think we'll ever see a Batman or Wonder Woman, let alone an Aquaman or whoever under Gunn's DCU before they let him go next spring...and I do think they will let him go once his contract is up.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/30/2026, 12:48 PM
@Forthas - Reeves' contract gives him final say over all Batman projects; whether or not they go into production etc. Gunn is likely not getting his Batman (assuming he's still around) until Reeves' 10 year contract with WB expires in summer 2032.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2026, 1:05 PM
@Forthas - honestly, I ignored Penguin at first because I checked out of the movie in the theater less than halfway through.
Finally was bored one day and gave Penguin a shot. You're right. The show is incredible. Too bad THAT director isn't in charge of the next film.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 11:26 AM
@regmovieguy - 😂 COPE-A-MANIA
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/30/2026, 11:30 AM
@ClarkJoeKent

You’ve been coping since 2016, bro. Lmao.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/30/2026, 11:39 AM
@regmovieguy - Youre here on this thread coping as hell 😂😂
COPE-A-MANIA😂🤣
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/30/2026, 12:03 PM
@ClarkJoeKent

Lmao. You keep saying this but there’s only one person here who thinks Zack Snyder is coming back to DC. After 10 years.

That’s cope on a whole other level. How old are you? Lmao.

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:24 AM
GuNn cOuLd bE LyInG oF cOuRsE lmao
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - "GuNn cOuLd bE LyInG oF cOuRsE lmao"

that....that superior styling form of artistic mathematical grammar
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2026, 10:31 AM

Gunn’ style has long since worn thin.

Now we’re just stuck watching him melt.

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/30/2026, 10:32 AM
I think it's so weird when people speculate on Batman casting. We already know. Flashpoint rebooted the timeline. George Clooney is back as Bruce Wayne. Were you guys not paying attention at the end of the movie?

I'm curious if Ezra Miller will cameo in the Grodd show. He's not in jail currently, is he?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/30/2026, 10:32 AM
At this point, the ONLY DC movie i look forward to is Clayface.

The series are all trash and Man of Tomorrow - we all know the title will be changed to Superman 2 - will be full of ocscure D-list characters and be more of the same as Superman: entertaining but out of character.

The Batman II - who knows when that is coming?
Some of us may be dead by then.

I will watch Spiderman 4 tonight and have a good time.

Gunn doesn't offer quality sadly.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/30/2026, 10:49 AM
It's Cavill's role to lose now.

See you in 2036.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2026, 11:08 AM
What's Campea's track record like lately?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/30/2026, 11:29 AM
MR. COPE-A-MANIA 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂


User Comment Image

😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/30/2026, 1:54 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - User Comment Image
This is my only experience of him now lol
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/30/2026, 1:58 PM
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Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/30/2026, 11:47 AM
It's become a tricky (if not untenable) situation. I think DC studios (and most certainly Matt Reeves) want to let The Batman Part 2 come out and breathe on its own, before committing to adding Batman to James Gunn's universe. They've likely been trying to wait and see how that performs before muddying the waters with another and inevitably different version of the character.

That said, all the delays with Reeves film are definitely complicating the situation. There's also the problem of the ticking clock on Gunn's contract. If Reeves sequel does well (which is likely), The studio would want him to finish his trilogy, which could stall any plans Gunn has for the character by several years. If it fails to perform (less likely) that frees them up for Gunn's version. However, everyone is already so down on Gunn's vision for the universe, that there's's a big risk of whatever Batman he produces could wither and die on the vine. If Warners allows Gunn to go ahead with an alternate Batman of his own, the risk of fan rejection looms large, unless he foregoes his usual style of storytelling.

They seem to have painted themselves into a corner and may be hoping that the merger with Paramount could serve as a way to wipe the slate clean while saving face and making the new owners the bad guys.

Personally, I just want good movies with my favorite characters. And I don't need them all interacting with each other unless there's a clear and valid reason for doing so. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/30/2026, 12:11 PM
@Patient2670 - Gunn has already said he's not waiting for Reeves to finish.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 12:14 PM
@Patient2670 - the hate has been ridiculous for the DCU so far…

Sure it’s not perfect but it’s more enjoyable then not imo (haven’t seen Supergirl)

It feels like alot of the criticism are moreso “well , this is not how I would have built the universe” rather then criticism about the universe itself.

Anyway , I am looking forward to Clayface , Lanterns , MOT etc!!.

I get people want Batman already but we have so much Batman content out there such as Reeves version and Caped Crusader then you can enjoy those!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/30/2026, 12:24 PM
@Patient2670 - agreed with alot of this. i dont really see any situation that isnt muddy or great for DC in general. I DO hope Reeves to get finish his Batman Trilogy but i wouldnt mind seeing a more fantastically Batman; just not by Gunn or anyone associated with him. I guess only time will tell what will happen moving forward
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/30/2026, 12:45 PM
@UltimaRex - Gunn says a lot of things that he proobably means, at the time. Remember, he's the boss of what is essentially a subdivision of a much larger company. He still has bosses including a board of directors that may veto him. So, yeah, I probably should hace said WB, rather thab DC. but other than that...
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/30/2026, 12:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree, that the hate is seriously excessive. I haven't gotten to see Supergirl yet either, but yeah, I'm really looking forward to Lanterns and clayface. My hope for MOS is just that it feels more like a complete story, rather than just pulling a random issue out oof a stack of Superman comics with little context. I enjoyed Superman for what it was, but had I not been a lifelong fan of the character (across all mediums) I would have felt like I was definitely missing something.

I loved Matt Reeves first Batman movie as well as Penguin. I absolutely want to see more of that, so I'm in no real rush for another, simultaneous version oof the character. That said, the same reason I didn't feel "left out" with Superman, would keep me from getting confused about dueling Batman wersions. I just don't really understand them wanting to compete against themselves.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/30/2026, 1:01 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I think it's just a matter that they couldn't foresee any of the circumstances that have lined up. It's all just put timing out of whack.

And yeah, I'd love to see a more fantastical version of Batman at some point. Hell, I'm dying to see him go up against someone like Man-Bat. My favorite thing about all these characters, is seeing the variations that each creator (whether it's writers and artists in comics, or writers, directors and actors, on screen) brings to it. It's all valid. If everyone just did the same thing over and over again, I'd be really disappointed given the long and varied histories. I don't even mind if someone does a version that wouldn't have been my choice of direction (Schumacher, for example), just so long as they do something well and confidently.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 12:29 PM
Given the comedic nature of the Jimmy Olsen show , im very interested to see how they characterize Grodd in that given Tatro’s previous roles don’t really remind of his past portrayals usually tbh…

Plus , im intrigued to see how they reconcile his appearance in CC with this if at all (granted , that was a possible future/alternate reality but still) and how it could affect the character longterm if/when he does face The Flash.

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Anyway for now , im interested (but cautiously optimistic) in the show and hope it turns out well!!.

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