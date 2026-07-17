Is James Gunn's Future At DC Really In Doubt? As The WB Merger Stalls, What's Confirmed And What's Rumor?

Is James Gunn's Future At DC Really In Doubt? As The WB Merger Stalls, What's Confirmed And What's Rumor?

The "Gunn fired" talk is everywhere, but almost none of it's confirmed. With the Paramount deal stuck in UK limbo and Man of Tomorrow mid-shoot, let's take a look at what's fact and what's fiction!

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 17, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Deadline

If you've spent any time on social media this week, you've seen the posts: "James Gunn is out at DC Studios", "the SnyderVerse is rising from the grave", and "the incoming Paramount bosses are already shopping for his replacement".

The online chatter has been relentless ever since Supergirl stumbled at the box office last month. Most of it doesn't hold up, and the one piece of REAL news this week points somewhere else entirely.

According to Deadline, Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, the deal that would hand DC's parent company to David Ellison, is in limbo over across the pond, in the UK. Parliament has broken for its summer recess without Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy saying whether she'll formally intervene in the merger, and that silence could leave both companies waiting until at least September 1st, when lawmakers return, for her answer.

Nandy went public at the end of June saying she was "minded to intervene" on media plurality grounds, since the combined company would put Channel 5, TNT Sports, CNN International, HBO Max, and Paramount+ all under one roof.

Waiting could cost a pretty penny: the deal carries a ticking fee, a 25-cents-per-share penalty if everything hasn't been settled by September 30th. In the middle of all of this, the UK is also swapping Prime Ministers. Andy Burnham is set to take over from Keir Starmer on July 20th, and a new government could reshuffle the cabinet, including the very culture secretary whose decision they're waiting on.

Why should superhero fans care about UK parliamentary calendars? Because nobody can fire James Gunn from a company they don't own yet. Ellison's team has no authority at Warner Bros. Discovery until the deal closes, and the UK timeline just pushed that moment out by weeks at a minimum. Every confident "Gunn is done" post you've seen is a prediction about owners who aren't even in the building yet.

Where did all this start? The sturdiest thread comes from The Hollywood Reporter, whose sources believe Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios contracts run out at the end of 2026, or possibly in 2027. Warner Bros. Discovery has never confirmed either date.

If the deals really do lapse this December, DC's new owners would face a renew-or-replace decision within months of taking over, a question mark we covered when that report first landed. It's NOT a report that anyone has been fired, but it IS a legitimate concern hanging over the studio.

The wilder claims trace back to a July 13th post from Cosmic Book News, which says it's already "open season" at DC: Warner film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy taking control once the sale closes, with Zack Snyder, Matt Reeves, Ben Affleck, Christopher McQuarrie, and Patty Jenkins all approached to submit specs and pitches. One of the site's sources describes the mandate as "real stuff, like Dark Knight, the Snyder Verse, and Wonder Woman." Every bit of that comes from unnamed sources, the weakest kind of sourcing there is, and not one trade has picked up on any of it.

One name on that list should give you pause on its own. Matt Reeves is in the middle of shooting The Batman Part II for DC right now, with Robert Pattinson back in the cowl with an October 1st, 2027 release date locked in. The rumor mill can't even agree with itself, as other reports making the rounds this week claim the exact opposite, that Gunn will keep his job under Paramount.

As for the flat claim that Gunn has already been fired? It has NOT happened. No trade has reported it, DC hasn't announced anything, and the outlets that went digging have all come back empty.

Meanwhile, the actual day-to-day at DC Studios looks nothing like a shutdown.

Man of Tomorrow has been rolling at Trilith Studios in Atlanta since April and is past its halfway point. The upcoming film will see David Corenswet's Superman forced to team up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor against Brainiac, and it's aiming for a July 9th, 2027 release.

Clayface hits theaters this September. Lanterns is fronting a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week. The only reason DC Studios isn't making a bigger Comic-Con splash this year is that Gunn and Reeves are both busy shooting DC movies! That being said, there are always a few surprises during SDCC. It wouldn't be the first time a cast and crew dropped in for a quick "Hello" during a panel in Hall H.

The closest thing to an on-record account cuts against the doom and gloom. Supergirl EP Lars Winther told The Hollywood Reporter last month that Ellison had already visited the Trilith set, and that "he's a big fan, he's been great with us." Winther also said the projects in motion, from Clayface to Lanterns to the Superman sequel, won't be affected by the sale.

The thing causing the most pressure right now is Supergirl. The movie opened to roughly $37 million domestic against tracking that once pointed toward $50 million, then fell off a cliff in its second weekend. Box office tracking can't even agree on the worldwide total… with figures quoted anywhere from just under $90 million to the mid-$110 millions, either end of that range is a serious problem considering a reported $170 million budget and a break-even the trades have put north of $300 million.

Another thing getting recycled as "evidence" is the story that Gunn skipped David Ellison's first big meeting with Warner Bros. staff. While it's true, it happened back in MARCH. Gunn was in Atlanta prepping Man of Tomorrow, Safran attended in his place, and Ellison made the trip to Gunn's set himself in the weeks that followed. The story is four months old, yet it's being passed around this week like it happened yesterday!

While Superman wasn't what I was expecting, it WAS entertaining (especially if you like seeing him get his @$$ handed to him for the entire movie). I know a LOT of people loved it (I was the lone black sheep of the 20ish people I went to see it with). Its critic/user scores are currently sitting at 83%/90%. While grossing almost $620 million at the box office, with a $225 million budget, and $125 million spent on global marketing, there's no denying that it did well critically and financially. Supergirl hasn't fared as well, which is a shame, especially if you like seeing a Kryptonian go ham on bad guys (you can check out my review here, as well as what I thought about all of the negativity surrounding Supergirl here), but it could find some legs on streaming, and DC has a lot coming down the pipe. I know I, for one, am excited for Lanterns and our next installment of Matt Reeves Batman. I think Gunn is in the clear until Man of Tomorrow.

Do you think James Gunn will still be running DC Studios this time next year? If Paramount does decide to clean house once the deal closes, who would you want at the helm of the DCU?

Sound off in the comments below, and keep an eye on CBM for more info as we have it!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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NateBest
NateBest - 7/17/2026, 7:11 AM
Is anyone actually buying into the rumors, or is it wishful thinking (for those that aren't fans of Gunn)?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/17/2026, 12:06 PM
@NateBest - Gunn is anti-Trump. That's why the Ellisons will dump him as soon as possible. It really is that simple.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:12 PM
@Lisa89 - Sadly, I believe you may be right.
But
If these lawsuits do anything, (and more and more crazy shit is coming out every day) it will still mean that until the deal goes through Gunn will still work according to whatever deal he had under WB. If thw deal goes through they will still be obligated to honor Gunn's contract. Of course, HE could walk away if and when the deal does go through. But he will at least roll out "Man Of Tomorrow" conceivably that could be the last thing he does.
Theoretically speaking.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/17/2026, 12:16 PM
@Lisa89

Eh, he’s a lot less outspoken politically now. And if the Ellison’s don’t work with anyone who’s anti-Trump that’s going to be a small list of people they can work with,

I could see it going either way. After Supergirl, he needs big hits from Clayface, Lanterns, MOT, and Batman: Part 2 if he wants to stay at DC.
JBinTX
JBinTX - 7/17/2026, 12:21 PM
@NateBest - It was completely made up wishful thinking by retards who have zero experience in the corporate world and sit behind a key board. He's not going to be fired. Never was going to be.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 12:26 PM
@Lisa89 - "Gunn is anti-Trump. That's why the Ellisons will dump him"


r.... u know.... maybe....JUST MAYBE, they will dUmp him because he failed to create a successful DC Universe

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/17/2026, 12:32 PM
@harryba11zack - Gunn’s political leanings will be the reason. His failures will be the excuse.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/17/2026, 12:32 PM
@Lisa89 - not saying I disagree but, where does he go? I doubt Feige would ask him back. Unless he just decides he's done making franchise movies and shows. Heay be in a position to try and go along to get along if it means he's left with nothing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 12:42 PM
@Lisa89 -
if he was gay would u claim that is was homophobic?

if he was jewish would u claim it's antisemitism?

if he was black would u claim it's racism?

u know, sometimes if u suck at your job then u lose your job

failure should not be rewarded.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2026, 12:48 PM
@NateBest - It's been bomb after bomb.
He made one DC film I liked and believe it was a decent film (TSS) but even that film failed with the general audience. Gunn just isn't the guy. You'd have to be in deep denial to not believe there are at least some talks behind the scenes about his failed leadership.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/17/2026, 12:49 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - There will always be a streaming service ready to hand him checks for the name-recognition alone. He'll be fine. I just found it irresponsible to not mention Trump in an analysis of Gunn's future post possible MAGA takeover of WB.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:51 PM
@harryba11zack - If ONLY that were true.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/17/2026, 12:51 PM
@NateBest - it has been this site's bread and butter to rile up the snyder cultists for engagements

Ive said it a few days ago, "like flies on sh*t"

Move on guys, he wont be back
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/17/2026, 12:01 PM
Im just glad his Wife got that nice chalet at Boca Ratón , something tells me Gunn will be fine even if they sack him like a Majors Kang
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/17/2026, 12:03 PM
He’s not gonna survive the merger.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 12:03 PM
Gunn is DONE! The DCU IS DOA!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:14 PM
@FireGunn - Submit your resume. I'd LOOOVE to see what you'd have in store for us.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/17/2026, 12:17 PM
@BiffDitko - I've asked him this question before. He literally just wants ZSJL 2+3. He doesn't care about DC outside of that.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:28 PM
@InfinitePunches - "INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW!"
Figures,lol.
Ayn Rand Superman and mass murderer Batman.
I watched many videos and read many articles (here mostly) about what that would have been.
Funny they hate on stuff that's "woke" or "DEI' but they don't seem to mind when those character are "corrupted" by other "ideas".
Thanks for the heads up.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 12:30 PM
@BiffDitko - Ben Affleck Batman movie, Green Lantern Corp film, Man of Steel 2, Martian Manhunter miniseries, Green Arrow, Justice League Dark, Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 and 3
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 12:31 PM
@InfinitePunches - That's not even remotely true
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:46 PM
@FireGunn - Nothing Snyder did in the films was true to the roots of ANY of those characters and titles you mentioned.
His "idea" for the JL movies was ridiculous. Beyond ridiculous. His idea would have been a good idea for a "Justice League 6-9"
You don't START a franchise by immediately ENDING IT.
Just like he decided the best storyline to adapt for the FIRST ON SCREEN MEETING OF BATMAN AND SUPERMAN was...
"THE DARK KNIGHT RETURS"
Which, btw, is roundly considered to be THE LAST Batman/Superman story.
FFS...
That was the start.
Batman VERSUS Superman
Even the TITLE was WRONG
Nevertheless, some of you butt-heads think it's the way to go.
If you REALLY THINK that what Snyder had in store was in any possible way, remotely close to "good" then it's just hard for ke to pay attention.
Those stories were GOOD because it took DECADES to build to in the comics. To think you can just START it out with something like that is ridiculous and just further illustrates that Snyder has NO IDEA how to handle those characters.

Time for me to make like a tree and get out of here.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 12:49 PM
@BiffDitko - Not every franchise has to be 20 films. Lord of the Rings was 3 films. It's not "rushing" anything.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 12:56 PM
@FireGunn - That's not what I'm saying.
You know the storyline he had in mind. I would hope so anyway.
I'm sorry, but I don't want to see a Justice League TRILOGY that ends with a dead Batman replaced by his Bastard son with Lois Lane.
WTF
REALLY??
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/17/2026, 1:00 PM
I'm assuming you think Marvel is "woke" and "dei"
I also assume, because of that, you haven't watched one single Marvel movie since...oh idk, when did you kids start saying everything got woke? I'll just say Ill give you up to tue first Avengers film. So I assume you've boycotted and haven't watched a single THING since then?
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/17/2026, 1:02 PM
@FireGunn - That sounds like shit 😂 Thank god your opinion doesn’t matter
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 1:06 PM
@newhire13 - The new DCU is one of the worst cinematic universes of all time. I've seen what you cheer [frick]ing idiot
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 1:07 PM
@BiffDitko - "I'm sorry, but I don't want to see a Justice League TRILOGY that ends with a dead Batman replaced by his Bastard son with Lois Lane."

This was never going to happen. More bullshit misinformation. It was a concept that was quickly dropped
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 1:07 PM
@BiffDitko - No one cares about your dogshit assumptions. What are you 5?
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/17/2026, 12:14 PM
User Comment Image
I'll wait as long as I need to. DC fans have been through rough times before. At least things are good on the comics and animation side right now. Let Gunn learn new ways not to make a lightbulb for as long as Ellison will let him. We'll get the perfect JLA movie someday.
catmandom
catmandom - 7/17/2026, 12:15 PM
It's a stupid job to even consider. Here you want DC sans the Bat and you can't do WW either? Who takes that job?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/17/2026, 12:16 PM
If CosmicBookNews is your source then you're already doomed. smh
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/17/2026, 12:17 PM
@krayzeman -

User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/17/2026, 1:03 PM
@krayzeman - Exactly, that page is a joke. Had to remove him from my socials so I’d stop seeing that dumb face of his
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/17/2026, 12:21 PM
MoT will get released. If it cracks a billion, Ellison will let Jimmy keep doing his song and dance for a while longer. If not, I'd expect a World's Finest or JL movie in the next five years. And I wouldn't be shocked if they keep Corenswet.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/17/2026, 12:37 PM
The narrative used to be that Superman last year had to set the precedent for the DCU by being a good movie and getting people interested into this new cinematic universe for DC characters. I don’t think the general audience is all that gaga over the DCU; Supergirl didn’t help (may have actually did damage), no Wonder Woman, no Flash, and a whole bunch of deep-cut obscure characters Joe and Jane Public don’t care about. So looks the goal post is being moved to Man of Tomorrow now being the film that has to get the DCU off the ground, and if that doesn’t happen I think James will either move on or the WB corpo-overlords will scrap this whole thing.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/17/2026, 12:37 PM
"Supergirl hasn't fared as well, which is a shame"

Fared as well? What a way to describe a film that will cost more than 200 million dollars to a studio that is in bankruptcy and up for auction.

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