SUPERGIRL: The Online Hate Was Never About The Movie, And The Pundits Just Proved It

SUPERGIRL: The Online Hate Was Never About The Movie, And The Pundits Just Proved It

When pundits like Megyn Kelly start calling Supergirl "loathsome," the backlash stopped being about the movie. Let's dig into what it's really about!

Editorial Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 01, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

I've been doing this long enough to know the difference between a movie that's getting bad reviews and a movie that's getting USED. This week, Supergirl crossed that line.

When a Fox News panel and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are suddenly weighing in on a DC movie they almost certainly never bought a ticket for, and much less have watched, the backlash isn't really about the film anymore. It's about something else, and the movie just happens to be in its blast radius.

I already gave you my full review, so I'm not going to re-litigate the film here. I scored it a 7, maybe a 6 if I'm being strict. What I want to talk about is everything happening AROUND it, because that's the part that's bugging me.

Nobody comped my seat. I bought an early IMAX ticket with my own hard-earned money, same as a lot of you.

And here's the part that matters: I've never had a relationship with Warner Bros. to protect. No screenings, no junkets, and zero invites over 23+ years. If I had an angle here, it would be to grab the easy clicks and pile on like everyone else is doing.

So when I tell you the hate has gotten out of hand, understand I've got no reason to carry water for this studio. I'm a lifelong DC reader telling you straight: a lot of this stopped being fair a while ago.

When Megyn Kelly Shows Up, It Stops Being Film Criticism

My colleague Josh Wilding already rounded up the pundit pile-on, and it's worth your time.

The short version: Megyn Kelly called Milly Alcock "loathsome" and took aim at what she labeled the "girlboss era," while Fox News' Jesse Watters chipped in with a swipe at bisexual women. None of that is a review.

And it helps to know where this even started. Supergirl opened right in the middle of Pride Month, and on the press tour reporters kept asking Milly Alcock about Kara's sexuality. She eventually offered that the character would "probably go both ways", and that one red-carpet soundbite is what Watters ran with on The Five, pivoting off a fictional character's love life into a monologue about not trusting bisexual women.

You cannot critique an actress's PERFORMANCE by going after her identity or her politics. That's the giveaway that the conversation left the actual movie behind. Whatever you think of the culture war, and I'm honestly not here for it from either direction, it has nothing to do with whether Kara Zor-El works on screen.

And No, Alcock Hasn't Helped Her Own Cause

I'm not going to pretend the star did herself any favors here, because she didn't, and I said as much in my review.

In her Variety cover story, she waved off critics whose profiles read "Dad of four, Christian" as burner accounts she found "hilarious," and shrugged that if you're "pissing the right kind of people off, you're doing OK."

Add in some clumsy comments about people judging her "simply for existing as a woman," and she handed the outrage machine all the fuel it could ask for. That's a smug, tone-deaf way to talk about the very people you're asking to buy a ticket, and it's fair game to call it out. She fumbled her press tour, full stop.

But here's where I step off the bandwagon. If the story anyone's selling is that audiences simply won't turn out for a strong woman headlining a genre movie, history says that's nonsense. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in the Alien films, and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia all prove otherwise. Strong women have carried this genre for decades, and we showed up every single time.

Actors say and do dumb things. They always have, and they always will. None of it changes whether the movie they're in actually works, and pinning a star's worst press-tour moment on the film itself is just a convenient excuse for people who'd already made up their minds.

Megyn Kelly Compared Her To Rachel Zegler. It Doesn't Hold.

Kelly's actual line was that Alcock is "as loathsome as the girl who played in Snow White." That's Rachel Zegler she's swiping at, and she couldn't even be bothered to name her. Two young actresses, one bucket.

I get why it's tempting. Both are young leads whose movies stumbled while the internet was furious with them. But line up what they actually said and did, and the comparison comes apart fast.

Zegler spent her Snow White tour at arm's length from the movie she was fronting. She said she was "scared" of the original cartoon, recast the classic as something that needed fixing (no prince, no "dreaming about true love"), and floated cutting Prince Charming's scenes. Then she folded in unrelated politics mid-rollout, from "free Palestine" posts to going after Trump, on a Disney family film.

Alcock did none of that. She never knocked Supergirl, never took a shot at the comics, never went near geopolitics. Her whole rap sheet is getting snippy with anonymous trolls and a flip answer about a fictional character's love life. Clumsy? Sure, and I said so. The same thing as souring on your own movie in public? Not even close.

That's what the whole pile-on runs on. Flatten every young actress the internet's mad at into one interchangeable villain, and you never have to reckon with what any of them actually said. It stops being about the work and starts being about having someone to boo.

Real Criticism Exists. This Isn't It.

Let me be clear, because this cuts both ways. Supergirl has real problems, and I said so in my review.

The villain doesn't land. Ruthye grated on me. Plenty of critics knocking the uneven script and the choppy action have a fair point, and the 58% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes didn't come from nowhere.

That's all legitimate. Tear into the screenplay all day long. But there's a canyon between "the script is uneven" and "the lead is loathsome." One's a review. The other's a target.

Notice that even the critics who didn't care for the film almost universally praised Alcock. The knock was the movie around her, not her. The pundits skipped that part entirely.

About That Audience Score

Here's the number nobody quote-tweeting the outrage wants to bring up. As of this writing, Supergirl sits at that 58% with critics but a far warmer 77% with audiences.

In other words, the people who actually paid to sit in the dark with it landed twenty points higher than the people firing off the loudest takes.

My own showing backs that up. Seven of us went, and the spread was all over the map: two loved it, two liked it, one shrugged, one didn't care for it, and one genuinely hated it. That's a normal, mixed, human reaction to a movie. Nobody walked out calling a 25-year-old actress "loathsome."

Why This Actually Matters

When the pile-on outruns the movie, it stops being criticism and starts being a prophecy.

People skip it because the internet told them to, the box office sags, the "flop" headline writes itself, and the studio walks away learning the wrong lesson. Play it safer. Make it smaller. Take fewer risks.

We've all watched that cycle before, and it's the same crowd that swears up and down they want bold comic-book movies who help bury one when it shows up. That's the part that frustrates me as a fan, completely separate from whether you or I liked this particular film.

So no, I'm not telling you to love it. I gave it a 7, not a 10, and I meant the criticisms I made. I'm telling you to actually WATCH it before you torch it, and to notice the moment "criticism" stops being about anything on the screen.

If you've seen it, give me the honest version in the comments: did it earn the hate, or did the hate just need a target this month? And if you're trashing it without a ticket stub, I'd genuinely love to know what you think you're mad at.

Related On CBM

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)
Related:

Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)
Supergirl Crashed And Burned At The Box Office...But You're Still Allowed To Love It (Here's Why)
Recommended For You:

Supergirl Crashed And Burned At The Box Office...But You're Still Allowed To Love It (Here's Why)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/1/2026, 9:02 AM
If the film was good, you wouldn't have otherwise make articles like this. Its telling.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/1/2026, 9:04 AM
Just make a good movie, and people will support your film. It’s not that deep. People are bored with the mediocre superhero films. GA already moved on with this film. The “hate” you see is a bunch of weirdos on reddit. They’re not the majority.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2026, 9:06 AM
@JoshWilding - You really just gonna stand there and take that?

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/1/2026, 9:06 AM
Damage control won’t help. Can’t spin it. The movie was seen.. It’s not good. Wouldn’t call is TERRIBLE, but it’s BAD. The people have spoken.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 9:06 AM
James Gunn's inability to shut up about how great he and his creative teams are is a major reason as to why people are so vocal about this movie. If you're going to be screaming in people's faces 24/7 about how right you are and how wrong they are, then you better be able to back it up, otherwise you end up the in the current situation he's in.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/1/2026, 9:07 AM
User Comment Image
.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/1/2026, 9:09 AM
Are these pundits in the room right now?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/1/2026, 9:15 AM
I agree with most of this, and I'd go further to point out that her "Christian dad of four" comments were also taken out of context. She was referring to the irony of people who were being particularly nasty about her looks, etc, having "Chris is King" and the like in their profiles... still probably not a smart PR movie, but I have to respect her speaking her mind at the same time.

Anyway, I also thought Supergirl was fine. Really don't get the level of backlash.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/1/2026, 9:20 AM
@MarkCassidy - Supergirl actually was effective and not even close to being a “bad” superhero movie. There’s dozens of worse superhero movies made lol. I was ready for it to be terrible when I saw it and was surprised that I like it. 🤷‍♂️
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/1/2026, 9:16 AM
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/1/2026, 9:18 AM
Spot on.
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/1/2026, 9:19 AM
A lot made their mind up on the movie before it came out. I get being disinterested in the film; for myself maybe I'll check it out and maybe I won't. It seems this is just the next film people are latching onto to push cultural division.

It's always so interesting how much people focus on things they dislike versus finding more fulfilling hobbies and content.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/1/2026, 9:20 AM
Fundamentally people did not watch it because she's a degenerative character who is reliant on the success and popularity of the character she stems from - Superman.

The Superman movie they made did not have a wild appeal, it ended up being watched by less people than Man of Steel and made less at the box office even adjusted for inflation. Out of those that watched the movie, a lot of people found it to be underwhelming or divisive and ditched the James Gunn DC franchise at that point so would not even bother watching Supergirl.

The marketing for Supergirl did not help, having the first visual be Krypto pissing on an image of Superman. The people who like Supergirl generally like Superman as a character and wanted to see more of that sort of character, so this was a slap in the face to anyone remaining. The last thing audiences want after the disrespectful treatment of their heroes is to see a movie disrespecting other heroes they like.

The actress made a lot of moronic comments that angered some fans, but the movie was rejected entirely by audiences prior to that occuring, it's not a case of a group of offended people avoiding it. Nobody was ever going to be watching Supergirl and it was a retarded decision to have the second film in your franchise be so reliant on a character whose success would be tied to the first movie in your franchise.

It was avoided by everyone and those that did watch it realized it was utter shit. It deserved to be the box office bomb it is and it deserves to be the end of this franchise.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/1/2026, 9:20 AM
Sure. But Nate, your own website is feeding into the pile on. YOUR website, which you built with your hard earned money and your own time, is contributing to the problem that you are here lamenting about. I really do not care about this movie, so I am not here to defend or criticize it. But there is a difference between an editor sharing opinions and giving updates here and there, and then someone nonstop pummeling something into the ground non stop and making sure that the earth is well salted so nothing ever grows.

So, with this article now out, maybe CBM under your guidance can be part of the solution and not part of the problem going forward??
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/1/2026, 9:22 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - this one is a better articulated post than the one id had under that josh article yesterday.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/1/2026, 9:20 AM
It also proves how noisy the snyder cult is evrywhere that people have parroted their criticisms of James Gunn and the DCU. And sheepthink is contagious.

All things being equal, the film doesnt deserve the hate it is getting.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/1/2026, 9:24 AM
"Real Criticism Exists. This Isn't It."

Το λακωνίζειν εστί φιλοσοφείν.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder