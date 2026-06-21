Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Addresses Kara's Sexuality: "She'd Probably Go Both Ways"

Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Addresses Kara's Sexuality: &quot;She'd Probably Go Both Ways&quot;

Supergirl star Milly Alcock has shared her thoughts on the Woman of Tomorrow's sexuality in the DCU, and while the movie has no time for romance, the actress believes she could be bisexual.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Female-led superhero movies are often a tough sell for studios, though for every Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Marvels, there are hits like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.

Where Supergirl will land remains to be seen. Current opening weekend estimates are on the lower side, though there's also a possibility that, thanks to last summer's Superman, the movie will soar higher than anticipated and exceed expectations.

Supergirl is clearly an important part of James Gunn's wider plans for his "Superman Saga," and a movie that many DC fans are hugely excited for. Now, lead star Milly Alcock has weighed in on something the movie won't necessarily address: Kara Zor-El's sexuality.

The House of the Dragon alum was asked about that in a recent red carpet interview and replied, "In honour of Pride Month, as I'm getting all these questions...I don't know. I think that what makes this film so beautiful is that it's not centred around a man. It's not centred around love at all, if anything."

"But we'll see. I don't really know. I don't know, I don't know," Alcock stalled while pondering the question, adding, "She'd probably go both ways."

This is just the Supergirl star's take that the Woman of Tomorrow is bisexual in the DCU, but it's still something that many fans might welcome.

While the main DC Universe's Supergirl is heterosexual (she's had romances with Nightwing and Brainiac 5), there are alternate reality versions who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. In the DC Bombshells world, for example, she's in a relationship with Eloisa Lane. Meanwhile, the Dark Knights of Steel's Kara was romantically linked to Wonder Woman.

Supergirl seemingly doesn't have any time for romance based on Alcock's remarks, though at 1 hour and 47 minutes, that's not hugely surprising. Will she find love in Man of Tomorrow next year? We'll have to wait and see.

You can check out Alcock's comments in full below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/21/2026, 8:00 AM
Um....
Who freaking cares?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/21/2026, 8:04 AM
I hope Supergirl Exceeds All Box Office Predictions.

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CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/21/2026, 8:10 AM
Stupid article once again
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2026, 8:17 AM
sEXuaLity is not a charaCter.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2026, 8:18 AM
Rachel Zegler V2.0 - they just can't help themselves. The schadenfreude is off the charts.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/21/2026, 8:30 AM
Who’s worse fans asking stupid questions find answer on google stupid reporters asking stupid questions about movie no one cares about those answers no cares that’s important
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/21/2026, 8:35 AM
Are her biggest influences these two?

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TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/21/2026, 8:36 AM
Of course she’d go all the ways LOL OF COOOURSE. But why would anyone care?!

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