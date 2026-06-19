Supergirl Opening Estimates Weekend Drop Again Despite Largely Positive First Reactions

Supergirl Opening Estimates Weekend Drop Again Despite Largely Positive First Reactions

Supergirl's opening weekend estimates have declined on tracking, meaning there's a very real risk that the second DC Studios movie will be considered a box office flop by the end of its run.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

While some critics expressed reservations about the movie's script and villain, the first Supergirl reactions were largely very positive. However, while a confident DC Studios moved up the social media embargo from next week, opening weekend estimates are—currently—on the decline.

Initial predictions pegged it at $47 million to $60 million, with it eventually landing somewhere in the same ballpark as The Flash's $55 million debut in 2023 after tickets went on sale.

Now, Puck's Matthew Belloni is reporting that pre-release tracking has declined again, with an expected $51 million debut for the Woman of Tomorrow's first big screen solo outing since 1984. This was to be expected with Toy Story 5 likely to stay at #1 heading into its second weekend, but it also points to a lack of interest in the second DC Studios movie.

Last summer, Superman opened with $125 million in the U.S., but it was a far more expensive movie to produce. Supergirl, in contrast, had a $175 million production budget, and reportedly needs to earn $315 million to break even. 

For comparison's sake, Masters of the Universe opened with $29 million and has so far grossed $89 million worldwide. The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted with $81 million, reaching $317 million at the global box office. Supergirl sits somewhere between them, and using The Marvels and The Flash as a benchmark, it could finish its run with as little as $121 million to $163 million.

That does put Supergirl squarely in "box office flop" territory, though positive reviews and passionate fans could help tip the balance. 

Another issue for James Gunn and Peter Safran will be international audiences. Superman didn't resonate as strongly as expected with them last year because the Man of Tomorrow is viewed as an American icon. Does the same apply to Supergirl? Either way, DC Studios might regret not getting Batman and Wonder Woman into theaters sooner.

Stay tuned for updates on Supergirl's box office chances as we head into next week.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/19/2026, 7:15 AM
This is why a filmmaker should not be running a studio. I'm all for a Supergirl movie, but an actual executive would have had the sense to follow Superman with Batman, Wonder Woman, or an established, money-making franchise.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/19/2026, 7:36 AM
@JoshWilding - it will do fine, women will bring their kids, especially their daughters to watch Supergirl. Superman is in this as well. I think it will break even.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/19/2026, 7:18 AM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 7:32 AM
Ahhh Josh , always with the negative spin on the DCU like Gunn personally hurt him or something…

A 51 million debut for a Supergirl movie is not bad but it will depend on its legs from second weekend onwards on how much of a success it becomes or not which will be tough not only due to it being sandwiched between Toy Story 5 & Minions but also Moana , the Odyssey and BND aswell so it will really have to rely on WOM because otherwise many will likely just wait to watch it on streaming.

Anyway , I won’t be able to see it opening weekend myself but will try to do so in its second…

The movie seems good so can’t wait to watch it!!.

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/19/2026, 7:33 AM
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