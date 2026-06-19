Supergirl Opening Estimates Weekend Drop Again Despite Largely Positive First Reactions

While some critics expressed reservations about the movie's script and villain, the first Supergirl reactions were largely very positive. However, while a confident DC Studios moved up the social media embargo from next week, opening weekend estimates are—currently—on the decline.

Initial predictions pegged it at $47 million to $60 million, with it eventually landing somewhere in the same ballpark as The Flash's $55 million debut in 2023 after tickets went on sale.

Now, Puck's Matthew Belloni is reporting that pre-release tracking has declined again, with an expected $51 million debut for the Woman of Tomorrow's first big screen solo outing since 1984. This was to be expected with Toy Story 5 likely to stay at #1 heading into its second weekend, but it also points to a lack of interest in the second DC Studios movie.

Last summer, Superman opened with $125 million in the U.S., but it was a far more expensive movie to produce. Supergirl, in contrast, had a $175 million production budget, and reportedly needs to earn $315 million to break even.

For comparison's sake, Masters of the Universe opened with $29 million and has so far grossed $89 million worldwide. The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted with $81 million, reaching $317 million at the global box office. Supergirl sits somewhere between them, and using The Marvels and The Flash as a benchmark, it could finish its run with as little as $121 million to $163 million.

That does put Supergirl squarely in "box office flop" territory, though positive reviews and passionate fans could help tip the balance.

Another issue for James Gunn and Peter Safran will be international audiences. Superman didn't resonate as strongly as expected with them last year because the Man of Tomorrow is viewed as an American icon. Does the same apply to Supergirl? Either way, DC Studios might regret not getting Batman and Wonder Woman into theaters sooner.

Stay tuned for updates on Supergirl's box office chances as we head into next week.

Pre-release tracking for SUPERGIRL has come down again, now sitting at $51M domestic for the 3-day opening, per NRG. SUPERMAN debuted to $125M last summer on much larger production and marketing budget. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) June 18, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.