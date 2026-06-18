Supergirl First Reactions: Milly Alcock Soars In "Fun," "Messy" DCU Movie With A "Bland" Villain

Supergirl First Reactions: Milly Alcock Soars In &quot;Fun,&quot; &quot;Messy&quot; DCU Movie With A &quot;Bland&quot; Villain

The first reactions for Supergirl have landed, and while they're mostly very positive, some critics are already sharing their issues with the DC Studios movie's script and villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The first Supergirl reactions are in, and they're mostly very positive. It's always hard to take social media reactions too seriously, especially with studios now prioritising influencers and fan accounts over critics. 

However, they do typically offer an indication of what's to come, and in Supergirl's case, the movie sounds like a showcase for lead star Milly Alcock. Some takes were full of praise, comparing it more to Mad Max than Guardians of the Galaxy, and complimenting a surprisingly emotional story.

It won't surprise you to learn that Krem of the Yellow Hills disappoints. Fans were critical of the decision to cast Matthias Schoenaerts from the start, and the decision to ditch the villain's striking comic book appearance in favour of a Ravager-style overhaul has been a major point of contention.

Worryingly, there's some talk of script issues—writer Ana Nogueira has already been tapped to pen DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot—but it sounds like the character work is strong. 

While the early reactions to Supergirl are good, the fact that they're not great (and that even some critics who are typically very kind to superhero fare were reserved with their praise) is typically a sign that reviews will be mixed, even if they skew more positive. A recent example of that would be The Mandalorian and Grogu, which sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Supergirl is opening in 3,600 theaters, which is 500 fewer than Superman. It's also sandwiched between Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters, so we could be looking at a rough couple of weeks for DC Studios. Hopefully, the movie can exceed expectations.

Check out the first Supergirl reactions below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 3:54 PM
@OneMoreTime - eye'd take edgy syder cut over Goon's weak pu55y a55 soup any day
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satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/18/2026, 4:00 PM
@harryba11zack - You sound like you have body odor and make females uncomfortable
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:01 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 4:09 PM
@satanicbatman - n u sound unprepared for the real world, lashing out at randos just because they have different taste then u is a poor act of character.
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LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 6/18/2026, 4:13 PM
@satanicbatman - lol!!! Daaang.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:13 PM
It's funny how everyone read the headline and then went to go post a comment without actually looking at the critics reviews on the [frick]ing page. If they did they wouldn't say that it was the worst movie ever and doomed to fail and yada yada. I swear to God Josh all you do is cater to these incels.

Also Superman had 500 more screens last year but what was the competition? F1 was at the end of its run and so was Jurassic World rebirth. This time Supergirl has to go against disclosure day, toy story, Master the universe, obsession, back rooms, need I go on? But say what you want to fill your [frick]ing narrative

Warner Brothers should have moved this movie, I don't know why they didn't but all that matters is if the movie is good or not.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2026, 4:19 PM
@bobevanz - Might have something to do with those being the "critic" reviews.
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TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 4:21 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 4:24 PM
@OneMoreTime - as bad as that scene was, is syder cut perfect? phuck no, he has made mistakes, however I’d still take what syder cut has created over Gunn's dc any day. Everything gunn pooped out 4 dc so far have been pure sh1t.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I don't get what you mean. Are you saying critics glaze everything or are you saying they don't glaze everything and he's missing the "real reviews" or are you [frick]ing blind
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2026, 4:31 PM
@bobevanz - If you still trust "critic" reviews over the audience then theres very little I can do for you.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 4:40 PM
@satanicbatman - You sound like you love slop
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/18/2026, 6:17 PM
@bobevanz - Josh is amazing leave him alond
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:45 PM
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2026, 3:48 PM
Intergalactic Mad Max? Yes, please!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/18/2026, 4:54 PM
@Lisa89 - with a far inferior director, writer and cinematographer....exciting stuff
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/18/2026, 5:15 PM
@Lisa89 - like I said in another article. Imagine George Miller directing a Lobo movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 3:48 PM
thats what what happens when you phuck with syder

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:51 PM
@harryba11zack - My favorite Man of Steel Movie. Batman Do Gods Bleed? YES
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 4:04 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:11 PM
@InfinitePunches - Hulk VS Iron-Man was Great. More Hulk videos to come.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:14 PM
@InfinitePunches - Hulk VS Thor

OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:20 PM
@InfinitePunches - The Hulk VS Thanos
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:23 PM
@InfinitePunches - Hulk VS Fennis Wolf
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/18/2026, 7:09 PM
@harryba11zack - Zack Snyder phuck Zack Snyder by giving into his worse impulsives by making Batman kill, pulling off Death of Superman in the second kill and was just a wannabe Nolan
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 7:18 PM
@DraculaX - eye gotta disagree some of that

a wannabe Nolan ? no that MATT rEEves,

Syder's batman was much more Frank Miller

Death of Superman?... true that was rushed, however I do not fully blame the syder for that as he original wanted to do Man of steel 2 but the studio pushed for JL because they wanted some of that "avengers" money.

making Batman kill? .....nah, OG batman was a killer, he was a ruthless vigilante who routinely used firearms, punched criminals off rooftops, and dropped them into vats of acid
heck, about 80% of batman films has him killing pEOPLE.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 3:51 PM
Forget the haters! I'll definitely be checking this out once it's available online! I may watch it at 2x speed when Lobo isn't on screen, but I'll definitely give it a chance!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:15 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - is this an alternative account or a troll account? I was going to upvote until I see that you're going to wait till it's on streaming like a schmuck
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:26 PM
@bobevanz - Sorry if I offended you. It's just a lot more convenient to watch it while I'm doing busywork at the office rather than having to go through the hassle of purchasing a movie ticket. Obviously I'll go out for the big movies like Dune or Godzilla x Kong, but the Supergirl solo movie feels one that I can watch on my iPhone while I'm multitasking and still get the gist of it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2026, 4:56 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - You are a parody account. That’s fine, but be a little funnier, please.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/18/2026, 4:59 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - Check every newly released DC movie reviews articles made by Josh. Every single one of them he writes "messy". Dude has had an agenda against DC since 2016. Pathetic
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 5:19 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm only a parody account when I'm trolling the UltimaRex guy.

But I will try to be funnier. Partly because you said please, and partly because I would enjoy more validation.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/18/2026, 3:53 PM

It's about time the live action version of the character caught up with the comics version. I don't want the girl next door type of Supergirl (looking at you, CW)? So I'm really rooting for this to do well and will be there on opening day, popcorn and all.

I do feel though that it will, unfortunately, disappear amongst the other releases around it and will likely be on streaming by the time Spider-man BND arrives.
I hope it does more BO than MOTU.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:02 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - For all of that shows flaws, Benoist's Supergirl was an aspirational figure for young girls, in the same way that Superman is an aspirational figure for young men.

A self-destructive, alcoholic pessimist female protagonist can work, but Kara Zor-El isn't the character to do that with in my opinion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 4:32 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - yeah

I feel it’s gonna be the victim of a crowded summer though I also don’t know where else you would have put it (maybe August but kids start going back to school then).
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/18/2026, 5:14 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - Although I agree with your sentiments, the CW version of SG isn't the version that's been in the comics or animation for several decades.
I'd much rather have a broken and flawed Kara who works through her trauma to find the hero inside and become a better (the best?) version of herself.
If she's the cookie cutter version then she's ultimately just a gender flipped Superman with no real notable differences in character. Which, to me, is much less of an aspirational trait.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/18/2026, 5:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - October half term (does the USA have .
an October mid term break?).

Although you never know. It might be a surprise 'date night movie' hit.
Guys like Millie, girls like Momoa.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 5:43 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - I feel like there's a happy medium between having no flaws and being an alcoholic. And I wouldn't classify Superman as having no flaws either. Superman's primary struggle is pride and stubborness, whereas pre-Crisis/CW Supergirl struggles with living up to her family's legacy and feelings of inadequacy.

I honestly enjoy the "modern" versions of Supergirl from the 2004 Jeph Loeb reintroduction, and even the New 52 Red Lantern stuff, but this just doesn't feel like any version of Kara that I'm familiar with. And admittedly, I've only read the first issue of the Tom King book, but I'm not a huge fan of his.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/18/2026, 3:55 PM
Incoming negative comments from dudes with micro penises 🥴
*Movie looks fun and I’m excited to see it!!
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:14 PM
@satanicbatman - Why is that the face you make when you think about other people's junk?
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