Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Update: Spidey Has Avengers: Endgame In His Sights After Amazing Friday

Deadline has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update, revealing that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is eyeing a record opening day of between $167 million and $173 million.

That easily beats Avengers: Endgame's $157.4 million in 2019, and is a huge jump up from Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.96 million haul in 2021. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no IMAX screens—The Odyssey can be blamed for that—and arrives at a time when superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits.

There are mixed opinions about whether the movie can top Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million debut in North America, as current estimates point to a still-incredible $330 million haul. That would give Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-best opening in history, beating No Way Home's $260.1 million five years ago.

The sky is the limit, though, as the trade notes, "I'm hearing the hourlies here for Brand New Day are pulling ahead of No Way Home's. It ain’t stopping."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is estimated to have made $95 million on Friday, and as the report explains, "If Saturday holds flat with another $95M, Sunday would see a 16% decline for around $80M. That’s one path to a $342M start. If today minus previews is $100M (meaning a total $172M Friday/previews), then Spidey has the firepower to take out Avengers: Endgame."

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "Certified Fresh" at 90% from critics and "Verified Hot" at 98% on the Popcornmeter.

The Odyssey is also holding up well, eying a $52 million third weekend. That's filmmaker Christopher Nolan's best third frame result since The Dark Knight's $42.6 million, and it's sailing toward $400 million domestic by Sunday night.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.