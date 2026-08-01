Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Update: Spidey Has Avengers: Endgame In His Sights After Amazing Friday

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Update: Spidey Has Avengers: Endgame In His Sights After Amazing Friday

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to web up all manner of box office records this weekend, but can it swing past Avengers: Endgame's domestic opening? Here's the latest update.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2026 09:08 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Deadline has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update, revealing that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is eyeing a record opening day of between $167 million and $173 million.

That easily beats Avengers: Endgame's $157.4 million in 2019, and is a huge jump up from Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.96 million haul in 2021. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no IMAX screens—The Odyssey can be blamed for that—and arrives at a time when superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits.

There are mixed opinions about whether the movie can top Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million debut in North America, as current estimates point to a still-incredible $330 million haul. That would give Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-best opening in history, beating No Way Home's $260.1 million five years ago.

The sky is the limit, though, as the trade notes, "I'm hearing the hourlies here for Brand New Day are pulling ahead of No Way Home's. It ain’t stopping."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is estimated to have made $95 million on Friday, and as the report explains, "If Saturday holds flat with another $95M, Sunday would see a 16% decline for around $80M. That’s one path to a $342M start. If today minus previews is $100M (meaning a total $172M Friday/previews), then Spidey has the firepower to take out Avengers: Endgame."

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "Certified Fresh" at 90% from critics and "Verified Hot" at 98% on the Popcornmeter.

The Odyssey is also holding up well, eying a $52 million third weekend. That's filmmaker Christopher Nolan's best third frame result since The Dark Knight's $42.6 million, and it's sailing toward $400 million domestic by Sunday night.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/1/2026, 9:21 AM
More than Supergirl’s entire international box office in just 1 day. That is amazing.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/1/2026, 9:23 AM
@defenderofthefaith - more than fantastic one I mean four
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:26 AM
@defenderofthefaith - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/1/2026, 9:57 AM
@defenderofthefaith - it's not one day. It's a brand new day silly
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/1/2026, 9:23 AM
Don’t mean nothing if it makes 3 billion that impressive other movies have broke records never come close to 3 billion final numbers will be impressive if it stays track with this pace
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:25 AM
Honestly didn't even know this movie was hyped up this much
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:26 AM
@Ryguy88 - Gotta say I wasn't hyped. Surpassed my expectations, a lot.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:28 AM
@Fogs - im seeing it Monday. Hoping its good.

Ive liked the Holland Spiderman movies enough, but none of them are great imo. I thought No Way Home was great the first time I watched it, but then I watched it again and realized I had been bamboozled.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:31 AM
@Ryguy88 - My guess is you'll like it. It has some real character development, it's not just "hey there's the villain, let's fight him".
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/1/2026, 9:33 AM
@Ryguy88 - imo it was not great. It was good/decent but there was alot of dumb decisions... the best part was seeing Spiderman in isolation and his arc was great; dealing with his consequences of erasing his identity was handled very well... but yea... imo it wasnt anything special. Holland was superb though
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:25 AM
Great movie. Well deserved.

Hope they keep the MCU at least at that level.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/1/2026, 9:30 AM
After sleeping on it and being hungover I honestly think it was decent... not great. Alot of my complaints are what others have said; the Jean Grey introduction and villain was just awful and dumb tbh. I get her motivation for being "mad" and hunting them down but it really was dumb. I will admit Holland gave a great performance and his best as Spiderman. This was the best Spiderman movie in terms of dealing with being a hero and only catering to that side: there was no room for Peter Parker and I loved the movie showing what it was like being lonely and having no one. The hulk was great, punisher was great... scorpion was great but pissed he didnt have his helmet or shown how he got his suit... tombstone was wasted. The hand was a weird inclusion but has potential with DD BA S3... idk... it was a good movie but im not blown away like others ... even my wife, not a comic fan was asking why Jean was the villain when she thought she was a hero, that should tell you everything you need to know why that was a f*cking stupid to do
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:40 AM
Deadline has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update, revealing that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is eyeing a record opening day of between $167 million and $173 million.

That easily beats Avengers: Endgame's $157.4 million in 2019 and is a huge jump up from Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.96 million haul in 2021. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no IMAX screens—The Odyssey can be blamed for that—and arrives at a time when superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits.

User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/1/2026, 9:41 AM
Going tomorrow morning after a big breakfast of waffles and bacon with Mrs. Ditko and Lil'Biff. All of us will be decked out in our finest Spidey gear. I'm going with my "3 Peters Spider logo" shirt and my old AF (2001) Chuck Taylors with the web print.
Waffles And Spider-Man!
Doesn't get much better than that!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:47 AM
Marvel Studios has New A-Team the World-Breaking Spider-Man: Brand New Day Team.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2026, 9:48 AM
I’ve never seen a theater as packed as it was going into Thursday showing.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:54 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Same here my Thursday Showing of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was Sold-Out. At the End Audience Gave Spider-Man a Standing Ovation.
GenD
GenD - 8/1/2026, 10:11 AM
Hooray for inflation!

Let’s start reporting on ticket quantity instead of ticket value.

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