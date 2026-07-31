Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Hulk's Role Explained And What It Means For His MCU Future - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Hulk's Role Explained And What It Means For His MCU Future - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes The Hulk to some very interesting places, and we're now taking a deep dive into where the movie leaves Bruce Banner and what that means for his MCU future.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 05:07 PM EST

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker seeks out Bruce Banner's help while attempting to build an inhibitor chip capable of keeping his evolving powers under control.

Bruce, now back in his human form and wearing an inhibitor device to suppress the Jade Giant, expresses concerns that Peter's tech could completely depower someone with superhuman abilities against their will. They part ways, but Jean Grey manages to take control of Bruce off-screen and forces him to change so she can break into the Department of Damage Control's vault.

Bruce is in his Professor Hulk form at that point, but when he's finally freed from Jean's control, his mind is so scrambled that he's unable to keep the Big Guy in check and becomes the rampaging Savage Hulk. A fight with Spider-Man and The Punisher ensues, but it ends on a surprisingly dark note.

After seemingly remembering Peter when the hero pleads with him to stop, Hulk ends the fight by allowing himself to fall from the building to the street below. There are different ways to interpret this scene; some believe Bruce, with his memories of his fellow hero restored, regained enough control to end the fight, while others think it was much darker than that. 

Could Bruce have been attempting to take his own life? It's a possibility, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hints at the Avenger's mindset by confirming that he's been institutionalised. 

The press isn't overly kind to the rampaging Hulk, and while we don't pick up with Bruce again, his reputation has been ruined, he's hospitalised, and his time as an ESU professor is almost certainly over.

Looking to the future, this likely has implications for Avengers: Doomsday in the sense that it explains why Bruce isn't helping out his fellow Avengers. Secret Wars is a good opportunity to reset the character on Battleworld, and leaked concept art has shown Hulk, She-Hulk, and Skaar in a village full of Hulks (the MCU's take on "Greenland"). 

It seems Professor Hulk's time has ended, and while the version we see in the Multiverse Saga finale may be a little less Savage, it seems the Green Goliath is back to being an out-of-control monster. That's a status quo that serves the character well, though it will be interesting to see how he's used in the MCU as we head into the next Saga.

A World War Hulk project no longer seems high on Marvel Studios' list of priorities, especially after the tepid response to Red Hulk and The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World. That's a shame, but there's still time to head down that route, especially if Hulk's next evolution is more Maestro-inspired. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Avengers: Endgame's Thursday Record - And Likely Its $357M Opening Weekend
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Avengers: Endgame's Thursday Record - And Likely Its $357M Opening Weekend
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Marvel Studios Fanfare Features A Heartbreaking Detail You Probably Missed
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Marvel Studios Fanfare Features A Heartbreaking Detail You Probably Missed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2026, 5:40 PM
The bastardization of the character continues within the MCU. So now he's gone from being super smart to being super dumb. Falling from a building cannot even slightly hurt the Hulk.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/31/2026, 5:48 PM
I hope the next Hulk we get won’t be neutered.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2026, 5:57 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - really surprised comments for punshier like that have not popped up for Spider-Man movie
Huskers
Huskers - 7/31/2026, 6:02 PM
They have no clue what to do with the Hulk! 🤦🏻‍♂️ And there’s so many great stories to draw from. Just using Peter David’s run on the character opens amazing possibilities. I’d like to see Maestro and/or some version of Future Imperfect myself!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/31/2026, 6:03 PM
@Huskers - they can’t do hulk movies. If they could they would have. Universal owns the rights.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/31/2026, 6:14 PM
Refresh MCU Hulk. Cast Justin Long, have him on the run. Bring back The Leader, only properly this time

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder