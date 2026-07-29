Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Screenshots Of Sadie Sink's Character Leak As [Spoiler] Attends London Premiere

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its London premiere this evening, and the glitzy event was attended by the stars of the wall-crawler's latest solo adventure - including two cast members who have yet to be officially announced.

Spoilers follow.

Florence Pugh's return as Yelena Belova was heavily rumored (and strongly hinted at by Kevin Feige himself), and sure enough, the new Black Widow shows up for two scenes. The first is the bathhouse scene (more here), but Belova also features in another comedic sequence towards the end of the film.

Marisa Tomei, who returns for an emotional scene as the late May Parker in the final act, was also in attendance.

As we reported earlier today, several scenes from BND have leaked online, and we now have some slightly clearer screenshots of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

Yes, the Stranger Things alum is indeed playing the powerful mutant telepath, who will ultimately go on to become one of the founding members of the X-Men. The movie doesn't really treat the character's identity as a big reveal, but since Jean does initially serve as the movie's main antagonist, it's understandable that the studio decided to keep Sink's role under wraps for as long as possible.

You can check out some photos from the premiere below.

The cast and filmmakers of #SpiderManBrandNewDay 🕷️



In cinemas NOW. Book tickets: https://t.co/6YNOFO9ynh pic.twitter.com/2R5YEA2ap2 — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) July 29, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.