Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Screenshots Of Sadie Sink's Character Leak As [Spoiler] Attends London Premiere

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Screenshots Of Sadie Sink's Character Leak As [Spoiler] Attends London Premiere

Some screenshots of Sadie Sink's character from Spider-Man: Brand New Day have leaked online, and we also have some photos from the movie's London premiere...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 08:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its London premiere this evening, and the glitzy event was attended by the stars of the wall-crawler's latest solo adventure - including two cast members who have yet to be officially announced.

Spoilers follow.

Florence Pugh's return as Yelena Belova was heavily rumored (and strongly hinted at by Kevin Feige himself), and sure enough, the new Black Widow shows up for two scenes. The first is the bathhouse scene (more here), but Belova also features in another comedic sequence towards the end of the film.

Marisa Tomei, who returns for an emotional scene as the late May Parker in the final act, was also in attendance.

As we reported earlier today, several scenes from BND have leaked online, and we now have some slightly clearer screenshots of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

Yes, the Stranger Things alum is indeed playing the powerful mutant telepath, who will ultimately go on to become one of the founding members of the X-Men. The movie doesn't really treat the character's identity as a big reveal, but since Jean does initially serve as the movie's main antagonist, it's understandable that the studio decided to keep Sink's role under wraps for as long as possible.

You can check out some photos from the premiere below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Explains Why She Asked For An MJ Pass Of The Script
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Explains Why She Asked For "An MJ Pass Of The Script"
Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role And VMax Explained: What It All Means For The MCU - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role And VMax Explained: What It All Means For The MCU - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/29/2026, 8:35 PM
Someone needs to sit Kevin Feige down and ask him how he thinks putting Jean Grey in a Spider-man movie as a way to set-up and build hype for the X-Men is going to work when he has Peter develop an inhibitor chip for mutant powers and he makes Jean Grey into a psychopath and attempted mass murderer who forces people to jump off buildings just for fun.

Then ask him why he decided having the X-Men become genocidal selfish a-holes who destroy countless other realities to save themselves is going to make people like them in Avengers: Doomsday and want to see more of them.

Seems like a lot of retarded decisions that'll negatively impact peoples view of the characters.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 8:53 PM
@Scarilian - I still haven't seen it. I keep waiting for it to appear online 😂 I'm reserving judgement for the actual thing but it sounds like kind of a dumb movie, but I haven't loved any of the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. I like Tom in every MCU movie he's been in but the solo movies themselves have all been crap in my opinion, even No Way Home was cheap nostalgia garbage that is laughably crap upon rewatching.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/29/2026, 9:17 PM
@Scarilian - I mean any way they were going to try and drop the XMEN into a well established flowing MCU continuity was always going to be a nightmare of a job. And dropping Jean DEEP into a Spider-Man series that’s come along this far seems like …a choice. There’s actually a lot about this movie that confuses me, but being fair I haven’t seen it yet.
dotherightthing
dotherightthing - 7/29/2026, 9:28 PM
@Scarilian - so when its a bad decision its "retarded" and its Kevins fault..when its a good decision its the filmmakers?

I think its time to admit there's nothing the mcu can do for you to like it and that's fine, I havent seen the movie yet and this is an odd place to introduce jean but the mcu been at it for almost 20 years now, Spiderman was introduced in civil war and that worked well

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 9:35 PM
@Scarilian - spoilers



tbf, Jean wasnt trying to kill anyone. When she jumped into Frank for example, she was shooting people in non lethal areas.

But I agree a psychopatic introduction to Jean will be divisive. But I guess that's where Charles rehabing her will come into play
Irregular
Irregular - 7/29/2026, 9:36 PM
@Scarilian - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 10:05 PM
@Scarilian - this is the same person that bring us "they'll never know what you sacrificed for them" in Wandavision
....so
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 10:06 PM
@vectorsigma - wich área is not letal when using a jungle rifle ?
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 10:11 PM
@Scarilian - I got to see the movie today....first part was solid though they tried really hard to fit too much stuff in the first half it's almost like a side quest in a video game in the first part.

The second half of the movie is meh to okay I guess.I'm not a big Marvel or Spider Man fan so not going to get worked up over the movie...it was an okay movie with flaws.

It pretty much made the last movie meaningless imo and I do agree starting the X Men world like this is odd...Jean Grey comes off very unlikeable in the movie to me.Maybe she's like that in the early comics of X Men...I don't know like I said I'm not a big Marvel fan or reader.It felt like a odd choice to make after seeing the movie though.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/29/2026, 9:33 PM
I think it's pretty dumb to introduce Jean in this way and the movie sounds like it's overloaded with cameos, but we'll see.

Somewhat Spidey related: Please make Sony STOP...
https://movieweb.com/venom-animated-movie-confirmed/
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 9:58 PM
@Feralwookiee - it can be divisive but it was well executed and sink's acting was excellent.

Also, the cameos here are not D&W levels of stupid.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/29/2026, 9:59 PM
Yep I've seen one thumbnail in Youtube with the face of Sadie Sink's character so you all gotta be careful with social media during these days. :P That's enough spoilers for me.

I skipped the rest of the OP talking about the type of small role Yelena has here because I've seen already Florence Pugh appearing in the UK premiere through Nexus Point News today, I'll hold off until hopefully seeing the movie this weekend.
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 7/29/2026, 10:25 PM

Logan will be staring at that lil girl....
cocaegelo
cocaegelo - 7/29/2026, 10:33 PM
The movie has probably the best spider scenes. It's still weird that Jean is the main villain of the movie, even when we discover she is doing this because she is in pain and grief and all of that - it's like Scarlet Witch all over again, right? I still think they chicken out of making a scene of a bald man approaching her because, after all, it's still a Sony movie. But hey, they laid the ground for creating the mutant inhibitor collar and a lot of hatred toward mutants in a spidey/sony movie.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/29/2026, 10:41 PM
Off topic: Not sure if this has been covered on here yet, so just in case...
https://www.businessinsider.com/stan-lee-the-final-chapter-documentary-jon-bolerjack-2026-7
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2026, 10:47 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder