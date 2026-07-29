Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Explained: What That [Spoiler] Really Means For Peter Parker

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Explained: What That [Spoiler] Really Means For Peter Parker

We're taking a deep dive into Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending, explaining all the biggest moments, what they really mean, and whether this is really a "brand new day" for the MCU Peter Parker.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and with international screenings and Prime Video previews well underway, we're taking a deep dive into the movie's ending and what it all means. 

In the blockbuster, Peter Parker takes on a mysterious new threat capable of controlling people's minds and jumping between them. Meanwhile, he's also dealing with the evolution of his powers, including heightened senses, increased strength, and organic webbing, something he tries to keep under control with an inhibitor chip.

Eventually identifying Jean Grey as the person attempting to break into the Department of Damage Control, Spidey builds a chip to neutralise her powers. However, by the time he arrives at the DODC headquarters, Jean has already unleashed Professor Hulk on Bill Metzger, an apparent ally to the web-slinger. A fight with the Savage Hulk ensues, and Spidey successfully powers Jean down, who mentions "Sara" as she passes out.

Returning to MJ—whom he previously took to The Punisher's base of operations to protect her from Jean—Peter discovers that she's found the letter he wrote her in Spider-Man: No Way Home. MJ claims to have no memory of their past together, even after he unmasks, but later invites him into her apartment to spend time with Ned. It's there that he realises Bill lied when he said Sara was an old colleague, because MJ points out that she has no memory of when Jean controlled her mind.

Jean, meanwhile, learns that Sara died while the DODC were experimenting on her to try and replicate the psychic powers the sisters both have. Pushed to her limits, Jean's powers evolve, and she also becomes telekinetic and a far more powerful psychic. 

She taunts Spider-Man as he battles The Hand, prompting him to remove his inhibitor chip and declare himself Peter Parker and Spider-Man. He stops Jean—who has frozen everyone within a 1km radius—by allowing her into his mind, where she experiences a tender moment with Aunt May discussing superpowers and being special. She decides not to murder Bill, but The Punisher, sniper rifle in hand, aims for the kill...and hits Spider-Man as he leaps in front of Jean. 

A devastated Frank Castle takes Spidey to the hospital, where medics save him. Outside, New York rallies around the hero, and The Punisher explains that Jean used her new abilities to keep him alive. Frank dons Spidey's mask so Peter can make a quiet exit, though he's clearly overcome with emotion by seeing how much he's loved.

Jean is shown leaving New York on a bus, and we find MJ sitting atop Midtown High's roof, holding the necklace Peter once gave her. Peter, meanwhile, bumps into Ned, who obviously doesn't know him. They shake hands, and it becomes their signature handshake. With that, a flicker of recognition crosses Ned's face, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends with him smiling and saying, "Peter?"

What does this mean? For that, we need to go back to that fight with The Hulk. When the Green Goliath has completely overpowered the wall-crawler, Spider-Man pleads with him, saying, "It's me, Peter." The Hulk seems to have a glimmer of recognition and stops his attack, suggesting MJ was lying about having no memory of the man she loved.

Why else would she return to that rooftop, holding a necklace she should have no recollection of ever receiving from Peter? Similar to the comics, it seems that Spider-Man unmasking or revealing his secret identity is enough to restore what Doctor Strange's spell took from them.

Ultimately, Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends on an optimistic note, with the wall-crawler embracing his life as Peter Parker again and regaining his best friend in the process. Will MJ return to him? That very much remains to be seen. As for Jean, she's learned what it means to be special and is now destined to join the MCU's X-Men. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Breakdown: Why It Might Not Mean What You Think - Spoilers
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Breakdown: Why It Might Not Mean What You Think - Spoilers
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Reveals Full Look At Ramrod; Says Recognized Actors Were Cut
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Reveals Full Look At Ramrod; Says "Recognized" Actors Were Cut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 12:37 PM
One thing it means is that they're probably not doing Giant Sized X-Men but that they might indeed be doing the original X-Men.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2026, 12:39 PM
@ObserverIO - I really hope they start with the og five. But all the "scoopers" keep talking about Rogue, Emma Frost and Gambit so I dunno.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2026, 12:44 PM
It’s amazing! The movie hasn’t even entered actual release and you’re writing spoilers about the ending. You may put spoilers on the article but when people start talking about it in other comment sections, they won’t. Let people see the damn movie first!
Skestra
Skestra - 7/29/2026, 1:04 PM
@RolandD - I said a week ago Josh was going to do this once I heard when the embargo lifts. He truly gives the actual journalists with integrity on this site look bad.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/29/2026, 1:37 PM
@RolandD - but people will do that even if this article didn’t exist
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 1:50 PM
@RolandD - Let me say this so it's clear: NO ONE IS FORCING ANYONE TO READ THE ARTICLE.

You "progressives" are the biggest whiners and cry-babies, I swear. Grow up.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 2:58 PM
@RolandD - Honestly...I get where your coming from but in this day and age....You should probably stay off the internet for a couple of days if it means that much to you.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/29/2026, 12:59 PM
You telling me the fight with the Hand in Prison is the final battle and we've seen all of it? [frick]ing lame.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 2:02 PM
@Scarilian - not at all of it. But most
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 1:03 PM
Was half right she looking for someone help or save predictable comic movie story and plot nothing ever changes with that stuff movies and books
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 1:03 PM
@dragon316 - am wrong about her wanting use vmaxxx
Spreadjerms
Spreadjerms - 7/29/2026, 1:29 PM
LOL people in the year of our lord crying about spoilers...aint no one tell you to click the article...you could of stopped reading at any point...some of us like spoilers aint gonna stop no one from watching the movie

stop crying...great write up
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/29/2026, 2:13 PM
@Spreadjerms - Thanks!

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 2:07 PM
Spoilers...



Im geeking out seeing that Naruto and L poater in Ned's room.

The Naruto movie is in good hands.


Also, it seems the film is making a conscious effort to make 2 settings look like the rooftop where tobey was tied up in the Raimi SM1 and the dock where ock died in SM2 👀
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 2:56 PM
No Man Spider????

User Comment Image

I [frick]ING KNEW THEY DIDN'T HAVE THE SPIDER BALLS TO DO IT!!!!!!!!

User Comment Image
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/29/2026, 3:28 PM
Ok, so I'm a bit confused. Does this mean that the whole world knows Peter is Spiderman, or just a select few?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder