Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Explains Why She Asked For "An MJ Pass Of The Script"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Explains Why She Asked For &quot;An MJ Pass Of The Script&quot;

Zendaya reprises the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the actress has now explained why she felt that the script needed an "MJ pass."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 05:07 PM EST

In the buildup to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release, reports indicated that Zendaya's MJ would have a greatly reduced role in the movie. While it's true that the character doesn't have quite as much screen time as she did in the previous films, Peter Parker's (former) love interest still has an integral part to play.

We catch up with these characters four years after the events of No Way Home, but after reading an early draft of the script, Zendaya was concerned that the young adult version of MJ had lost some of the quirkiness she had as a teenager.

“I remember reading a draft,” the Dune: Part Three star tells EW. “We wanted to mature the characters, obviously, but I remember when I read it, I was like she’s too, for lack of a better term, normal. I was like, ‘Where did all her weirdness go?’ We gotta do like an MJ pass of the script [to] weird it up a little bit and bring back some of those quirks.”

When the villainous "Mind-Hopper" targets MJ, Spider-Man convinces his old flame to accompany him to Frank Castle's booby-trapped hideout.

“There was a version where she was, not scared of him, but a little bit more, ‘Oh, this is where you live?’” Zendaya recalls. “I was like, no, MJ would be like, ‘This is how I would live.’ She’d be into him. She’d think he was really cool. So just things like that.”

Without getting into spoilers, MJ is involved in one of the movie's most memorable scenes, as a seemingly heartwarming moment with Peter soon becomes something much more sinister.

Brand New Day is the first MCU Spider-Man movie to be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, but going by the reception to this film and the latest box office estimates, it probably won't be the last.

“I remember my first meeting with him,” Zendaya says of Cretton taking over from Jon Watts. “He just let me vent to him about all the things I had been dreaming about for these characters, and he was so receptive. He got, again, such a clear vision and understanding of how to make this such a human story. I think he’s most interested in the Peter Parker part of Spider-Man, and I think that is what makes this movie probably the most intimate look at Peter Parker that we’ve ever seen. It’s so personal.”

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 5:32 PM
She was good in this but done with her now get back to something we are more familiar with
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 5:36 PM
She seems insufferable
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:11 PM
@Nonameforme - Why?
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 8:07 PM
@FireGunn - She's awful at what she's paid to do...everything I've seen her in the acting was BAD on her end....Jennifer Lawrence 2.0
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 8:12 PM
@jst5 - She's competent at what she does
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/29/2026, 8:24 PM
@jst5 - whaaat!?? No way. She and Jennifer Lawrence are good actors. Have you seen Zendaya in the scene in Euphoria where her mother finds about her escalated drug abuse by her friend ? Her character goes berserk! It’s a tear jerker and she freakin killed it. Same with Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook? Good lord. These are talented women when given the right roles and directors.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 8:33 PM
@LibraMattered - Anyone that says Zendaya is a bad actress never watched Euphoria 2x5 (Can't blame them)
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 8:47 PM
@FireGunn - she just seems very demanding. Every time I see her she seems like the most dramatic person ever. It's tiresome. Just read the script and act. That's it. You dint need a stupid "mj cut". The movie is called spider man not spider ma'am
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 8:47 PM
@FireGunn - Ehh.....
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 8:48 PM
@LibraMattered - They are both bad....
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 9:26 PM
@jst5 - Genuinely, what's wrong with her? She's been servicable at worst in everything she's been in. People act like she's Tommy Wiseau
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 9:44 PM
@FireGunn - She just isn't good at what she's paid a lot of money to do ...same issue as Lawrence.Both are not Kristen Stewart but they are not good either.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 10:09 PM
@jst5 - All 3, especially Stewart, are good actresses
jst5
jst5 - 7/29/2026, 10:13 PM
@FireGunn - Blank stare....
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/29/2026, 10:56 PM
@jst5 - I disagree. At the end of the day your opinion isn’t fact. As isn’t mine. I see them both as very good. Movies don’t make a buttload of money off crappy actors over and over again. They don’t win a bunch of awards for being crappy. So, it’s pretty obvious that talented directors think they’re great… so…
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/29/2026, 5:44 PM
I hate her portrayal of the character. Shit, I hate her in Dune too 🤔 i’m sure she’ll be even more annoying in this one
Rosraf
Rosraf - 7/29/2026, 8:07 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Hers is the only portrayal of this character.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 5:48 PM
I'm not the biggest Zendaya fan, and didn't care much for her MJ in the first 2 films, but I thought she was actually quite good in this film as MJ.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 6:01 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - wait , have you already seen BND?

If so how was it?.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 6:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I saw it earlier today. Haven't seen a good article to share my thoughts yet ha.

I thought it was really good! I went into this purposely not knowing too much. I won't spoil anything big, but I was a bit surprised and caught off guard by how slow the first act is. Its not bad, but it left me wanting a lot more. The second act is where things really change, and then we have the third act which is absolutely fantastic- some of the best Spidey stuff we have seen yet. No Way Home is still the best MCU Spidey film. I'd put this on a similar level to Far From Home, I do think that was probably stronger overall from start to finish (did I mention the first act of this movie was slow), but I'd need to rewatch both to finalize that ranking.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:14 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - No Way Home is the worst Spider-Man film of all time. Yes, worse than Tasm 2
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 5:53 PM
Love me some more Zendaya! #ZendayaSzn2026

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 6:01 PM
@BlackStar25 - Tom is a lucky man…

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 6:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes....yes he is!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:02 PM
@BlackStar25 - that's her all make-up and made up at her best and she's still at best a 6/10
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - You're blind
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:14 PM
@FireGunn -

Reboot the MCU MJ
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:44 PM
@lazlodaytona - We will once we reboot the MCU
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 9:24 PM
@lazlodaytona - You sound like a hater...
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/29/2026, 6:00 PM
My lady adores Zendaya. I dunno. I haven't really found her great in anything, and I want to punch her character Rue in the face, figuratively speaking
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 6:23 PM
I mean they couldn't even like dye her hair reddish or anything? I've seen black women with a variety of red hair styles.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:07 PM
@TheAmericanHero - exactly.
It's what ticked me off about Snyder's/Amy Adams' Lois Lane. They could have at least died her hair black.
Same with Lana in Smallville. Couldn't at least have died HER hair red?!
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 7:11 PM
@lazlodaytona - I'm trying to imagine Amy Adams with black hair. That might have actually looked interesting.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:13 PM
@TheAmericanHero - with that she'd be great in an Evil Dead movie
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 7:21 PM
@lazlodaytona - Amy Adams in a Sam Raimi horror movie would be awesome probably lol never even considered it but she'd probably make a terrific deadite.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:24 PM
@TheAmericanHero -

User Comment Image

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TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/29/2026, 6:26 PM
God I can't stand her. MJ does NOT need to be weird. I'll be glad when they move on from her to Mary Jane Watson. This chick is so annoying
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:13 PM
@TheShape9859 - If you actually read further, her points make more sense
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2026, 7:11 PM
Makes me miss Kirstin

Spiderman 2 will FOREVER be the GREATEST Spiderman movie of all time!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 7:13 PM
@lazlodaytona - The worst Spider-Man love interest ever put to screen. Only good thing about her is that she looks like MJ. Horrifically written and acted otherwise.
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