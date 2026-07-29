Is Daredevil In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's What You Need To Know - Possible Spoilers

Is Daredevil In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's What You Need To Know - Possible Spoilers

With fans desperate to see Daredevil team up with Peter Parker in the MCU, does the Man Without Fear appear—or even get a mention—in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? We have a full breakdown for you here.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, much has been said about Charlie Cox's Daredevil possibly making an appearance. The actor returned as Matt Murdock in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and, following a string of cameos on streaming, the Man Without Fear has since taken centre stage in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

Fans want the meeting to happen, and even got a taste of it in the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man TV series. Now, with The Punisher, The Hand, and a prison—Matt is currently behind bars, remember—all factoring into the wall-crawler's latest movie, it's easy to see why speculation has been running rampant.

Unfortunately, while it does seem like something of a missed trick, we can tell you today that, no, Daredevil does not appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He's also not referenced or mentioned in any way, though Sheila Rivera has a blink-and-you'd-miss-it cameo as New York's new Mayor, presenting Spidey with the Key to the City.

As for The Hand, it's revealed that, during the four years since Spider-Man: No Way Home, the web-slinger has single-handedly taken the ninja clan down. 

They're without a leader, and the Department of Damage Control's Bill Metzger later reveals that he's hired them as security, putting the group to good use (it's unclear whether he's coerced them into serving the DODC, but it seems they're willing to work for the highest bidder). 

The fact that The Hand doesn't have anyone calling the shots could play into Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, especially with Elektra set to factor into the show next year. We're sure the comic book fans among you will recall that, after escaping prison, Matt quickly finds himself leading The Hand. Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have gone some way in laying the foundations for that.

Will we get a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up in the wall-crawler's next movie? We hope so, especially as Spidey's dynamic with Frank Castle is such a blast to watch, but that's down to Kevin Feige.

In the video below, he and Amy Pascal confirm that Daredevil was discussed and reveal that the rights issues surrounding Kingpin's big-screen appearances aren't as complicated as Vincent D'Onofrio believes.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 10:23 AM
Lol the hand aré security guards
Way to go Feige
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 7/29/2026, 10:54 AM
@Malatrova15 - Lol most of the civilian death and destruction on October 7th was caused by IDF artillery fire, due to the fact they invoked the Hannibal directive.

Way to go Israel
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 11:21 AM
@DrCigarettes - so now Israel le bad hahaha ...you aré in a comicbookmovie site bro, most users AND journalist aré fron the tribe of the chosen.
Go be gentile in cosmicbookmovie.com
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 12:35 PM
@DrCigarettes - imbecile
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 10:34 AM
Well that sucks.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 10:41 AM
For Me.

I Prefer the Punisher Over Daredevil.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/29/2026, 10:46 AM
Absolutely fricking pathetic that he does not appear. They had one job and now it'll never happen.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2026, 11:08 AM
@Scarilian - I think they're saving Daredevil for Spider-Man 4 so it's strictly street related with no Avengers or X-Men build up.

What I would like to see is Tombstone hiring the Tinkerer to make updated suits for Vulture, Scorpion, and Shocker and have him having a Turf war with Hammerhead and in-between that Spider-Man has the symbiote and his violent assaults on the gangs has Daredevil enter when the gang wars come to Hells Kitchen.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 10:49 AM
I think I over estimated how much hulk is in this film. Sounds like it's not even a minute
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 11:02 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - That don't Bother Me. I'm Bigger than just the Hulk. Spider-Man is my Second Favorite Superhero.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 11:17 AM
@OneMoreTime - all you have been banging on about is hulk
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 11:20 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - I think all the MCU Movies and Shows Are Great.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 12:22 PM
@HelloBoysImBack -

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 12:32 PM
@OneMoreTime - we have literally seen all of the hulk
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 12:33 PM
@OneMoreTime - no normal person would say that.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 12:51 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Make Mine Marvel

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Huskers
Huskers - 7/29/2026, 10:54 AM
How do you have The Hand and no Daredevil?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 11:13 AM
Being a Hardcore Marvel Fan, I Support all the MCU Movies and Shows. Not just my favorite Superhero's.

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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 11:19 AM
I think in recent years, The Hand was used best in the most recent "Punisher" series. Hell, that was one of the absolute BEST character studies/breakdowns the Punisher EVER got. Basically showing that from a very young age he was a source of deep violence and rage.
The ending to that story was ABSOLUTELY PERFECT.
Then, like they always do, they ruined that FANTASTIC ending for Frank and brought him back into the mainstream again.
Kind of a shame considering that whole story REALLY went deep into what makes Frank tick. Hint, it's DISTURBING.
Oh well...
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 11:28 AM
@BiffDitko - Like little kid Frank Castle would have "passed" "The Macdonald Triad" with FLYING COLORS.
I've always said Frank Castle is a serial killer, and that storyline pretty much embraced that fact to show Frank was damaged and destined for violence way before the War and even before his family was taken from him. Violence would always be his path. And again, they really gave Frank the actual END that he deserved. Just to undo the whole thing later on.
C'est La Vie...
hue66
hue66 - 7/29/2026, 11:32 AM
Spiderman would by now know that a fellow crime fighter has made the news after his alter ego has been exposed. Something Spidey would have had in common with Matt. He would have obviously remembered that Matt was his lawyer briefly while Spidey was incarcerated. Again something Spidey would have in common with Matt. No way Spidey doesn't at least visit Matt his former lawyer in jail as Peter even though Matt would not be aware of Peter's Spidey identity. Would have been a good logical way to tie the series to the movie.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2026, 11:38 AM
So this means we'll stop seeing articles from any "scoopers" that said he WAS in the movie right?
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 1:54 PM
@TheFinestSmack - My sources say (checks notes)...not f**ing likely.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/29/2026, 12:29 PM
Genuinely don’t understand this when Bernthal’s Punisher has a major supporting role in this. I’m starting to think Feige and co. don’t have faith in Charlie on the big screen for some reason.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 1:58 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I think it's less THAT and more like they are waiting for the right story. Why put Daredevil in a movie that already has Punisher, Hulk, and... A Red Headed Girl (🤭) when they can wait for the right script and actually do a team-up like that the justice it DESERVES?
I'd rather wait for him to be in the majority of the movie than for him to show up for like the 2 mins he did in NWH
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/29/2026, 1:51 PM
OK< well, it's getting a little ridiculous then that DD still isn't showing up in a Spidey film. I mean, they absolutely would've run into each at some point after all these years, but now we're not even mentioning DD in a film with the Hand in it? No.

Also, this is more a personal irritation, they cast someone named Ned Leeds specifically in the Spider-verse here and still no Hobgoblin. 3 films now, and still no Hobgoblin. I mean it was a bit on the nose as soon as Spidey fans first heard Ned's name. I think the Holland-Spidey-verse has some catching up to do with fans.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 2:06 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Having THIS Ned Leeds become HOBGOBLIN would make ZERO SENSE.
AT ALL.
So Ned is what? Gonna just all of the sudden decide his best friend has to die? Beacuse...WHY? NOTHING in THIS Ned's 4 film story arc ties into him having any reason at all to become HOBGOBLIN.
There is NO GREEN GOBLIN in this universe that we are aware of. And THIS Ned Leeds has NO REASON to want to kill HIS BEST FRIEND.
So in Spider-Man 5 Ned will suddenly become bad and want to just KILL PETER?
WHY????
Because what? He made him drop the completed Lego Death Star in "Homecoming"????
Because as far as I'm concerned, that's THE ONLY "REASON" this Ned Leeds HAS.
And by the way, the MCU "NED" is just a stand in for Gahnke.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/29/2026, 3:08 PM
@BiffDitko - I think you're misunderstanding my point. I'm not saying Ned should randomly become a villain in Spider-Man 5 with no setup. I'm saying Marvel has already spent four movies setting him up by giving him the name of one of Hobgoblin's most famous comic identities, repeatedly teasing his magical potential, and even having him promise that he'd never turn on Peter after seeing another version of himself do exactly that. The MCU doesn't have to copy the comics beat for beat. It almost never does. They could easily create an original reason for Ned's fall, just like they did with Vulture, Mysterio, or Wanda. The motivation doesn't have to be "because Norman Osborn exists." It just has to be believable within the MCU.

My argument is actually the opposite of yours. If Marvel intends to make Ned Hobgoblin, they should have already started that transformation instead of waiting until a fifth or sixth movie and expecting audiences to accept it overnight. Four films in, he's still mostly comic relief. That's why I think the setup should have happened earlier if that's the direction they're going. And yes, the MCU version of Ned clearly borrows a lot from Ganke, but Marvel deliberately gave him the name "Ned Leeds" instead of "Ganke Lee." They knew exactly what expectations that would create among comic readers. If they never intended to pay that off in some meaningful way, then using the name feels like a tease with no payoff.

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