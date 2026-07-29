Spider-Man: Brand New Day Subverts The MacGuffin Trope To Emotionally Devastating Effect

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Subverts The MacGuffin Trope To Emotionally Devastating Effect

Like most superhero movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a MacGuffin, with Sadie Sink's character searching for something known as "V-Max." All is not as it seems, however...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Most superhero movies (and a lot of other movies besides) feature some form of MacGuffin - an object, device, or event that drives the plot of a story and motivates the characters, but has little or no real importance on its own - and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is no different... until it is.

Mild spoilers ahead.

When focus shifts to Sadie Sink's character, it comes to light that she is targeting Damage Control because she is desperately searching for something known as V-Max. Spider-Man figures out what the mysterious "mind-hopper" is up to and attempts to discover exactly what V-Max is to better understand his enemy's motivations.

On the surface, V-Max does serve as a MacGuffin, but all credit to Brand New Day's writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers for brilliantly subverting the trope for a genuinely devastating reveal.

Brand New Day has only just arrived in theaters, so we really don't want to spoil every detail of this third-act twist, but the revelation casts Sink's character and her seemingly villainous mission in a very different light.

Given the nature of the genre and the fairly basic storytelling structure superhero films generally adhere to, MacGuffins can often be unavoidable, but Brand New Day proves that this overused plot device can also serve and even enhance the story.

Have you seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day yet? If so, let us know what you made of the movie in the comments.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/29/2026, 10:08 AM
Man I can't wait!
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MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/29/2026, 10:10 AM
Movie is very good/great... could do with a rewatch though.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 10:38 AM
@MarkCassidy - Spoil one thing once and for all, please- she’s Jean right? And is she a good Jean.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/29/2026, 10:44 AM
@Bucky74 - I mean, that singer already gave it away... but yes, she's very good as the character, although she's a long way from becoming the Jean we know from the comics.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 11:05 AM
@MarkCassidy - Thanks. And I hope that’s where they’re leading because I’m not big on “new takes” of classic characters. At least they got an actual red head as Jean. She’s a good actress going by her work in Stranger Things. They need to cast a Scott Summers actor who has great chemistry with her for the X Men reboot.
Termin8r
Termin8r - 7/29/2026, 11:56 AM
@MarkCassidy - She's Jean???? You're telling me she's not Firestar/Typhoid Mary/Shathra/Black Cat/Uncle Ben/Eddie Brock/Bruce Wayne/Mr. Rogers/The Crocodile Hunter?

Who could've seen that coming.......
Nomi
Nomi - 7/29/2026, 3:25 PM
@Bucky74 - it's complicated.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 3:59 PM
@Nomi - If she's Jean, I hope they just commit to that. I didn't like Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, and hated the "intergalactic beings," but as stupid as adding aliens to Indy was, not fully committing to that premise was even worse. If she's Jean Gray, then she should be Jean Gray, not some Cole of Jean or multiverse Jean.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2026, 10:36 AM
“A tear, Spock? For us?”

“No. For V-Max.”

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/29/2026, 10:44 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2026, 11:04 AM
Someone on this site is going to spoil this in a headline before it even releases
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 11:47 AM
I liked this more than NWH tbh.

NwH needed a couople of contrivances to work, like Strange being stupid and Peter doubling it down by bringing the gang to Happy's condo, lolz 😂
Termin8r
Termin8r - 7/29/2026, 1:55 PM
@vectorsigma - Isn't it crazy after defeating Dormammu and engineering the win in Endgame, he can't cast a spell because Peter couldn't stop talking?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 1:58 PM
@Termin8r - exactly. Good thing characters arent stupid in BND
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/29/2026, 12:54 PM
With Sadie Sink confgirmed as Jean finally, we have literally the potential first cast member for the X-Men Reboot.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/29/2026, 3:26 PM
@jasonvoorhees - no shit?
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 12:56 PM
Third act really in comci movie vmaxx she finally gets it Spider-Man convince her not use it herself or friend or she does use it spiderman have find way help get back to normal vmaxx take control of her.,

Close ?
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/29/2026, 3:36 PM
Spoilers, Dumb ass. Now we know she's playing the irish villain _ McGuffin

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