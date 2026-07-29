Morbius Star Jared Leto Hit With Fresh Wave Of Shocking Criminal Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morbius Star Jared Leto Hit With Fresh Wave Of Shocking Criminal Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Masters of the Universe star Jared Leto is facing a fresh round of allegations today after a BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, reveals shocking claims from 10 more women.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad
Source: BBC

Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is facing a series of serious allegations in a new BBC documentary, with four women accusing the Suicide Squad star of criminal sexual conduct during encounters that allegedly took place when they were teenagers.

In Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, one woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims he repeatedly told her she would wake up "with a dick in her ass" after she found herself alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third woman says she had underage sex with the actor when she was 17 in California, which the BBC notes would constitute statutory rape under the state's age of consent laws. Meanwhile, a fourth woman alleges she was groomed after meeting him at 16 before receiving repeated sexually explicit phone calls.

The documentary also features accounts from six additional women, bringing the total to 10 women interviewed by the BBC. Nine are speaking publicly for the first time. They all say that they encountered Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s.

The BBC says it has counted more than 120 separate allegations made online relating to Leto's behaviour toward women over the years.

The broadcast states that it corroborated several of the women's stories through friends, family members, photographs, and messages. Two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' crew also describe feeling uncomfortable with the way Leto interacted with teenage girls.

One woman, identified only as Isabel, alleges she met Leto in Las Vegas in 2002 while working in a store and agreed to meet him at what turned out to be a "dingy, gross motel." She claims Leto invited her into the bathroom while he showered, then "opened the shower curtain and started kissing me" before grabbing her hand and using it to masturbate himself. Isabel says she pulled away and told him she wanted to leave.

Former crew member "Brad" alleges requests for female models to attend Thirty Seconds to Mars concerts came directly from Leto. He says staff were instructed to invite girls backstage after performances, adding, "I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big."

Alex, a former model, says she attended the band's London O2 concert in 2013, and was invited to an after-party and later a nearby hotel. She says she deliberately told Leto she was 17—despite being 19—because she "felt the need" to appear younger for her own protection. According to Alex, Leto replied, "Age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe."

Another woman, Clara, alleges she first had sex with Leto in California in 2006 when she was 17 and he was 34. She says he asked her to call him "daddy" and told her to pretend to be "my little girl." Clara also recalls discussing California's age of consent with Leto because her father worked in law enforcement. "He just kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn't a huge concern for him," she says.

The documentary also includes allegations from Taylor, who says she was just 14 when she met Leto at a music festival in 2005. Instead of signing her t-shirt where she expected, she claims he signed across her breasts and commented, "You have a nice rack."

Another woman, Etta, says she met Leto at a modelling agency when she was 16 in 2014. After exchanging email addresses, she alleges their conversations quickly became sexual, with Leto asking questions including, "Are you a virgin? Do you have any kinks?" She also claims he suggested they would have sex one day.

Leto did not respond to the allegations, but has previously denied similar claims. More details can be found in the original report linked above.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2026, 7:02 AM
Let me be FIRST to say how shocking this is because he has never behaved strangely in the past.

User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 7:05 AM
19: "You'll wake up with a dick in your ass"

17: "Age is just a number."

17: "Call me 'daddy', my little girl."

16: "Are you a virgin? Do you have any kinks?"

14: "You have a nice rack!"

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 7:30 AM
@TemporarilyHere - dude nailed every walking pervert/pedophile line…

Jesus.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 7:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I know, right? It's like he went through a f#ckin' checklist of covering his bases, on how to make himself inescapably clear as a God damn degenerate...
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/29/2026, 7:16 AM
The Daily Wire has a new star for their movies
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/29/2026, 7:18 AM
he truly gives us his best joker performance only when the cameras aren't rolling
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 7:23 AM
@roboticJohnson - Don't knock Joker like that. 🤣
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 7:21 AM
Is it me or does DC have a bit of a track record of hiring people with...issues?

Jared Leto
James Gunn
Ezra Miller
Kevin Tsujihara
Bryan Singer
Kevin Spacey

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2026, 7:22 AM
Method
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 7:23 AM
As great as he was as Skeletor, it's still a headscratcher as to how and why he's still being offered roles in the first place?
He's not any sort of "Box Office Draw" and tbh I don't feel he ever really was. So how is it he's not joining Armie Hammer in "Citizen Vigilante 2"?
Just stop giving the guy work.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 7:26 AM
Those are weinstein numbers. When did he have time to act and band?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 7:34 AM
@Nonameforme - You don't need time when you have amphetemines.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 7:37 AM
@ObserverIO - that's true
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 7/29/2026, 7:26 AM
Ol Morbius jas bit his LAST victim. He'll be lucky to get a job as an extra. From Oscar winner to Skeletor to Hasbeen
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 7:33 AM
Wow that's really bad if he's guilty. That's a lot of women. The guy is very sexual so it could be true. Then again it could also be a series of misunderstandings or lies. I don't know I wasn't there.

But! I hope he's back in Secret Wars. Which has nothing to do with any of this.

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