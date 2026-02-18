SUICIDE SQUAD And MORBIUS Star Jared Leto's Name Appears In The Epstein Files: "[He] Did Very Well"

It has recently come to light that Jared Leto's name appears in the Epstein Files - a collection of documents, images, videos, and emails detailing the activities of American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

Though we don't have any context for the email, which was sent back in 2015, it reads: "Jared Leto Did Very Well ;)".

Given the nature of the horrifically disturbing things that have been unearthed in these files and Leto's reputation, people have been drawing their own conclusions about what this sentence could be referring to.

While it's important to note that not everyone mentioned in the files is necessarily guilty of a crime, the Suicide Squad star's alleged fondness for young - possibly underage - women isn't exactly a secret in Hollywood.

Back in 2018, current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a tweet from actor Dylan Sprouse that accused Leto of messaging young female models. Gunn replied, "He starts at 18 on the internet?"

There have been numerous reports about Leto's toxic, abusive and downright bizarre behaviour on film sets, but the most damning allegations emerged last year when nine women accused the 30 Seconds From Mars frontman of sexual misconduct, with some claiming to have been underage at the time.

"[The] women I spoke to say Leto’s alleged past behavior was not a phase but rather part of a long-standing pattern—one that was and continues to be widely known in some circles and, generally, quietly accepted," reads Air Mail's report. "'It’s been an open secret for a long time,' one of the women tells me."

"Another woman I spoke to, an actress who began a texting relationship with Leto when she was still under-age, described how visits to his house could quickly turn uncomfortable. She recalls him saying things like 'Do any of the little boys you hang out with f*** you?'"

Despite these and other similar allegations, Leto continues to be a major Hollywood player. He recently played the lead in Disney's Tron: Ares, and will next be seen as the villainous Skeletor in the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot.

There's speculation that the actor must have some very serious dirt on some very powerful people in order to keep landing these major studio roles, and now that his name has shown up in the Epstein Files, more fuel has been thrown on the fire.

What do you make of this development? Let us know in the comments section down below.