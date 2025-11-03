Zack Snyder Shares Creepy New Picture Of Jared Leto’s Joker In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Zack Snyder Shares Creepy New Picture Of Jared Leto’s Joker In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Continuing the series of pictures he’s shared of his past filmography, Zack Snyder has now posted a brand-new (and chilling) look at Jared Leto’s Joker from his cut of Justice League.

Nov 03, 2025
Jared Leto debuted as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad, and Something curious happened with his portrayal. Prior to the film's release, there was a lot of excitement around his casting. Then, a first look at the character was released and... well, the reaction was not kind, to say the least. But worse things were yet to come. Suicide Squad  became universally disliked upon its release, with one of the biggest complaints about it being Leto's Joker. The film remained Leto's only foray into the DC Universe for a few years, to the point where it seemed destined to be the last. 

However, things changed when Zack Snyder was brough back onboard by Warner Bros. to complete his version of Justice League. In a surprising move, Leto returned as the Clown Prince of Crime for a post-apocalyptic sequence.

Ultimately, Zack Snyder's Justice League would become the last we saw of the character. However, thanks to Snyder, we now have a brand-new look at him. Continuing his trend of sharing pictures from past DC projects, the director posted an unnerving photo of Leto's Joker:

The post was captioned, "50mm Dream lens Leica monochrome." While brief, his return as the Joker in the reworked Justice League allowed Leto's villain to interact with Ben Affleck's Batman on screen for the first time in the DCEU (though the actors filmed their scenes separately).

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2021, Leto talked about returning as the Clown Prince of Crime, and his thoughts on the Snyder Cut: "I always loved Zack Snyder and I think that the story behind this Snyder Cut is really, kind of one for the ages—what happened around him not finishing the first film. [...] But I was just happy to be part of his dream, and to get asked to play the Joker for a second time was just a treat. It's one of those roles that is just incredible."

The actor also revealed his now infamous line, "We live in a society," was improvised by him, and ultimately put in the film's trailer. Colbert then asked whether there was anything different between Suicide Squad's Joker and Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joker, or if they were part of the same continuity, to which Leto replied:

"Well, I think it's an evolution. You know, they're some years apart, and certainly different directors. When you collaborate with somebody [...] it brings out a different side, or a different Joker, a different energy. And when you work with a different director, you bring out different things, or they bring out different things in you. So, I loved working with him. I loved his passion. He knows more about this world than almost anybody."

Getting Leto back for the film was not easy, though. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder's Justice League producer Deborah Snyder detailed the process to bring the actor onboard: "Zack [Snyder] and Jared [Leto] talked for a while. Before we approached the studio, he wanted to make sure that they would be interested. At first, it was like 'No,' and then it was like, 'Well, maybe,' and then Zack was like, 'Do you want to see the scene that I worked on?'" 

Deborah Snyder also explained how Snyder intended to pay tribute to David Ayer's work with Joker for 2016's Suicide Squad, while still making the character fit into his style: "Zack wanted to homage what David [Ayer] had done, but also make it his own. And it was post-apocalyptic, so we tried lots of different looks and everything. It was a couple of day process after doing drawings [of Joker]."

What did you think of this new look at Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Highflyer
Highflyer - 11/3/2025, 4:01 PM
This is bound to be a nice comment section...
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/3/2025, 4:05 PM
@Highflyer - it’ll be the same people complaining and/or defending Snyder and Gunn.
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 11/3/2025, 4:05 PM
“Creepy” is pastors touching kids or the movie Sinister. What is this?!??
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/3/2025, 4:05 PM
smart life hack, if you put all these Syders photos together side by side and back to back you'll get the full movie of justice league part 2
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 4:57 PM
@harryba11zack - he looks dehydrated
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/3/2025, 4:05 PM
Every photo of Jared Leto is a creepy photo... because of the implication.

Jokes aside his one scene in ZSJL was miles better than any of his scenes in Suicide Squad, and a huge improvement on the character design.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 4:59 PM
@foreverintheway - despite the rumors, I would have loved to see Zack have more time with the Joker he created. That scene was all kinds of epically good.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/3/2025, 4:06 PM
It’s almost like he knows what coming.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 4:08 PM
Snyder is like that ex that keeps texting you pictures from the time you were together.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/3/2025, 4:09 PM
@JackDeth - literally seconds away from posting almost the exact same thing.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/3/2025, 4:17 PM
@JackDeth -

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 4:12 PM
This may or may not be controversial depending on how you feel about atleast a couple of other live action versions of the character but for me…

Leto’s take is the worst live action Joker by far!!.

mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:14 PM
It's OBVIOUS that Zack KNOWS NETFLIX is BUYING DC. Gunn NEVER made A Y PROFITS for DCU!!! He LOST MILLIONS!!!(42 MILLION). Suicide Squad, The Flash, Blue Beetle, Creature Commandos(DIDNT CHART)Peacemaker LOST OVER HALF its viewers by the SEASON FINALE, Gunns Superman LOST $42 MILLION DOLLARS & sold ONLY HALF the tickets MAN OF STEEL sold. Gunn SHILLS have been LYING & GASLIGHTING the people with lies of its success & viewership. Gunn started with GODS & MONSTERS as the new DCU to The Superman Family🤣. Supergirl isn't a movie ANYONE is waiting on let alone NOBOY IS INTERESTED IN CLAYFACE! ALL WILL FAIL!!! Gunn is in a mad dash to get Him, His wife & his brother $$$$$$. It seems like Chatgpt has been writing Gunn Scripts. Zack Snyder Fans is the MAJORITY OF THE DC FAN BA$E, while Gunn fans a tiny fan base of shills & ppl who kiss his ass for accesss like John Campea etc...Zack Snyders 4 HOUR LONG JLA BROKE THE INTERNET cuz of HUGE VIEWERSHIP!!!!!!! Gunn is DONE. His movies are full of forced comedy, sexual innuendo, BAD COSTUMES & incoherent script. Gunn runs away from A LIST CHARCTERS cuz hes ONLY good with UNKNOWNS!!! He's getting RID OF HAL JORDAN! We NEVER had a HAL JORDAN yet & he gets rid of him, Wonder Woman, Aqua Man, Dick Grayson for characters we don't want! I'll be SMILING when GUNN IS FIRED with his contract set to EXPIRE! While Gunn is reaching out to YouTubers to do interviews😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🧐😂🤣
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/3/2025, 4:16 PM
@mck13 - dude. He’s not coming back. Netflix has all but abandoned him after three flops.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/3/2025, 4:18 PM
@mck13 - take your Adderall kiddo. Mom says she still loves you despite your disability.
mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:21 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - it's obvious you don't know that Zack has signed with Netflix for some UNDICLOSED FILMS. Oh & those 3 flops was Netflix BIGGEST viewership in 2023 with 23 MILLION views in 2 days...when Gunn Superman couldn't beat BLACK ADAM in debut VIEWERSHIP!🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/3/2025, 4:26 PM
@mck13 - ZSJL actually had massively underwhelming viewing numbers and most certainly did not "break the internet" - which is why WB put out a statement they were moving on from it almost immediately. Nobody wants to work with Snyder anymore because:

A: He cannot make a coherent movie to save his career
B: His fans are rabid psychopaths devoid of critical thinking

Prove to me one instance of a "Gunn Shill" - are people getting paid to lie about their experiences with his movies?

There are literally no leaks on the Lanterns plot so you're literally making up the idea that Hal dies. Getting worked up over rumours - that's your entire post.

The Flash, Blue Beetle, Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2 were all part of DCEU and were some of the most horrendous CBM's made to date. Mamoa was dying to leave that character behind - he was so excited for the dying-DCEU to be confirmed dead so he could move on from that shit.

You talk about gaslighting as if that isn't what the entire Snydercut campaign was based on. He said the movie was totally done yet he needed 30mil + 2 months to finish. He posted photos of a film reel for ZSJL but it was actually just a prop for Army of the Dead. The #releasethesnydercut movement is proven now to be driven mainly by twitter bots. Now with WB up for sale - he is gaslighting you all once again by posting these photos to drive his psycho-cult into a frenzy only for absolutely nothing to happen.

You think Netflix will continue the Snyderverse after they literally cancelled the Rebel Moon franchise?? They don't trust him.

In 12 months you'll still be posting these schizo walls of text, but will be including MORE DCU projects that you'll claim have all failed.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/3/2025, 4:28 PM
@mck13 - they were not Netflix’s biggest films of 23 million views. All those movies failed. They canceled rebel moon 3 and his Viking show.
mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:32 PM
@foreverintheway - uh No. The Flash was UNDER GUNN he claimed it was the BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE EVER!! Then he did Blue Beetle that he claimed to be CANON to his new universe...OH & Shazam 2 is part of his shit as well...all these films that came AFTER AQUAMAN 2 was LAME DUCK FILMS! Zacks Influence ended with Aqua Man...also he ONLY wrote JLA Zack directed everything else. While Gunn is Chatgpting his horrible incoherent scripts of gay sex orgies, bad costumes...this isn't The Boys! He turned Supewrman into a WQEAK VILTRAMITE who can't beat Mr Terrific in a fight!😂😂😂😂
bcom
bcom - 11/3/2025, 4:50 PM
@mck13 - Netflix isn't buying WB/DC, Paramount is. Snyder's DCEU underperformed financially for the studio and was not a hit with reviewers or the majority of the movie going audience. Financially and critically, there is no solid reason why a studio would want to continue or revive the DCEU.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/3/2025, 4:51 PM
@mck13 - I must say, this post right here makes some of the other posts from others who defend Snyder seem sensible. 😂
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/3/2025, 5:01 PM
@mck13 - Flash was in the can long before Gunn had got into the role, as in main filming was done and dusted a year before James Gunn was announced to be working on a Superman film which was to be his FIRST film for DC under the new DCU. Blue Beatle completed filming 6months prior to Gunn taking over at DC, neither of those films were MADE under him even if he passed comment on them, pushed ideas for minor late stage changes. Same with Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2, both finished filming prior to the changes at the top and James announced involved with the reboot, so EVEN IF he had any hand in making any changes (which is doubtfull) he had ZERO to do with selecting cast, writers, directors, greenlighting scripts or the main filming of any of them.

IF you have issues with his SM25, Creature commandos or Peacemaker, fair enough. However IF you have issues with those why even TRY to make out films he had almost nothing to do with were 'under Gunn'.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/3/2025, 5:01 PM
@mck13 - @mck13 - Dude. You’re embarrassing yourself. At least that is if you have any self awareness. Also, all of those movies were in the can by the time Gunn was on board. He never should have said what he did about Flash but the movie is already at least shot when Gunn started.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 5:02 PM
@mck13 - people forget, as bad as Ayers's SS was in people's view, it still made good money. Some 700 million plus. With its budget they made a good profit despite word of mouth. Even considering inflation and the fact the studio completely f***Ed up Ayers's original version, the film was a success.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 5:06 PM
@bcom - I'm not for Snyder's return, but his two films only underperformed in the studio's eyes because they instantly wanted Avengers money when they didn't give the universe time to flesh out a world. I'm not even saying Zack's films were good, but they still made good money.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/3/2025, 4:15 PM
Bro has got to move on, it's becoming stalky now.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/3/2025, 4:16 PM
Damaged
mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:25 PM
@McMurdo - you're the biggest Gunn shill of the all. Probably a fat white guy playing video games at his mom's house. DC isn't like Marvel you quack Gunns tone hasn't made a profit for DC since hes been on board PERIOD!!
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/3/2025, 4:27 PM
@mck13 - define "shill" for me here. If anybody is shilling around here - its you for Snyder.
mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:35 PM
@foreverintheway - Im no shill just like quality & Gunn is NOT QUALITY IF he was then the movies & shows would make a profit! They don't...they loose viewership. Numbers donor lie just Gunn Shills!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/3/2025, 4:24 PM
I’m down for more Snyderverse.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 11/3/2025, 4:26 PM
Leto's Joker was a lot better in ZSJL, if only because he was consistent for the 1 scene, but that outfit is really awful. Should be have gone the Injustice route, a normal suit and the police vest on top (what's the point of the vest against Parademons?), the suit could have been black like in Endgame too.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/3/2025, 4:36 PM
@1stDalek - Leto's Joker is regarded as the very worst ever!
mck13
mck13 - 11/3/2025, 4:27 PM
Gunn is all on Youtube talking about he doest know if hes coming back...LOW VIEWERSHIP & NO PROFITS from ANY of his projects. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/3/2025, 4:32 PM
@mck13 - the random CAPS LOCK doesn’t make you look frantic or weird at all…
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/3/2025, 4:30 PM
Given the choice I’d go with Snyder any day unless they could tempt Nolan to take it all on.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 11/3/2025, 4:43 PM
Zack Snyder posting Jared Leto backshots
bcom
bcom - 11/3/2025, 4:54 PM
Someone needs to hire this guy. Seems like he's sitting around twiddling his thumbs and reminiscing about the old days. In Zack's defence, he is a great visual director, but his movies only work when he's not involved in the story conception or writing of it. Get him to direct from a great script and as long as he sticks to the script, he can deliver a good movie.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/3/2025, 4:59 PM
I’ve started to hate this guy
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/3/2025, 5:01 PM
What the [frick] is Zack doing, mate? Is there some [frick]ing agenda here or what?

Man’s out here dropping Joker pics like it’s 2021 again. I mean, I get the nostalgia and all that, but these posts feel a little too calculated lately. He knows what these images stir up, the Snyder fans go feral, hashtags start trending, and then boom, everyone’s screaming #RestoreTheSnyderVerse again.

If there’s something [frick]ing cooking, just say it. If not, then damn stop playing with our emotions. 😅

For [frick]s sake
