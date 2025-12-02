Snyder Fans Rally On Social Media To Convince IMAX To Play The Director’s DCEU Movies In Theaters Again

Zack Snyder fans are passionate. They've proven it multiple times throughout the years. Perhaps the biggest show of this was their years-long campaign for Warner Bros. to put out the director's cut of Justice League, after the release of Joss Whedon's heavily modified version in 2017. Their efforts ultimately led to Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, a four-hour version of the film. That success prompted them to ask Warner Bros. to allow the Man of Steel director to see his plans for the DCEU through.

Then, something happened... The DCEU came to an end. Warner Bros. Discovery founded DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, who had a brand-new universe planned out. Despite that, Snyder fans remained hopeful the Snyderverse would continue, and they made their voices heard. There have been multiple campaigns to restore the DCEU, even going as far as to request Netflix to buy the property off WBD. Now, the director's have found another display of support for the defunct universe.

IMAX recently posted to X, asking its customers what movies of the past they'd like to watch on its screens: "Calling all cinephiles. If you could pick any movie to watch in IMAX again or for the first time, what would it be?"

Calling all cinephiles 📣 If you could pick any movie to watch in IMAX again or for the first time, what would it be? — IMAX (@IMAX) December 1, 2025

The company provided a form on its website, which customers can fill out regarding the movies they want to see on the big screen. The website—which asks users to submit four movie choices—states:

"If you could watch any movie again for the first time in IMAX, what would it be? We've asked our favorite directors & actors this question, and now's your chance to join in. Tell us your top four flicks you'd love to see grace an IMAX screen. Whether it's a historical epic or a gritty crime thriller, whether you've got toe-tapping musicals on the brain or a favorite cult horror in your heart, we want to hear from you! Who knows, your picks might just make the cut."

This prompted Snyderverse fans to rally together. Multiple users on X reached out to IMAX, requesting the director's movies to be put on the company's screens. Surprisingly, their requests seemed to be the majority on the IMAX thread, with only a few exceptions (such as some requesting Lord of the Rings):

Compared to the previous Snyderverse campaigns that have often been considered unrealistic, this one is not implausible. IMAX directly asked customers to give them their picks for what movies they would like to see back on the big screen. As to how likely it is that the DCEU will actually be put on IMAX screens, that's seems to be a little less plausible.

Snyder fans, while capable of attracting attention to their cause, realistically speaking, are usually a small portion of the moviegoing population. Given that, it's unclear whether their votes will be enough to become the majority in the survey. Still, perhaps we'll soon learn Snyder's DCEU films will be playing on IMAX screens.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max.

