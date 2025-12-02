Snyder Fans Rally On Social Media To Convince IMAX To Play The Director’s DCEU Movies In Theaters Again

Snyder Fans Rally On Social Media To Convince IMAX To Play The Director’s DCEU Movies In Theaters Again

IMAX recently asked customers what movies they’d like to see on its screens, prompting Zack Snyder fans to rally together on social media, asking the company to put the director’s DCEU films in theaters.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 02, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

Zack Snyder fans are passionate. They've proven it multiple times throughout the years. Perhaps the biggest show of this was their years-long campaign for Warner Bros. to put out the director's cut of Justice League, after the release of Joss Whedon's heavily modified version in 2017. Their efforts ultimately led to Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, a four-hour version of the film. That success prompted them to ask Warner Bros. to allow the Man of Steel director to see his plans for the DCEU through. 

Then, something happened... The DCEU came to an end. Warner Bros. Discovery founded DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, who had a brand-new universe planned out. Despite that, Snyder fans remained hopeful the Snyderverse would continue, and they made their voices heard. There have been multiple campaigns to restore the DCEU, even going as far as to request Netflix to buy the property off WBD. Now, the director's have found another display of support for the defunct universe. 

IMAX recently posted to X, asking its customers what movies of the past they'd like to watch on its screens: "Calling all cinephiles. If you could pick any movie to watch in IMAX again or for the first time, what would it be?" 

The company provided a form on its website, which customers can fill out regarding the movies they want to see on the big screen. The website—which asks users to submit four movie choices—states: 

"If you could watch any movie again for the first time in IMAX, what would it be? We've asked our favorite directors & actors this question, and now's your chance to join in. Tell us your top four flicks you'd love to see grace an IMAX screen. Whether it's a historical epic or a gritty crime thriller, whether you've got toe-tapping musicals on the brain or a favorite cult horror in your heart, we want to hear from you! Who knows, your picks might just make the cut."

This prompted Snyderverse fans to rally together. Multiple users on X reached out to IMAX, requesting the director's movies to be put on the company's screens. Surprisingly, their requests seemed to be the majority on the IMAX thread, with only a few exceptions (such as some requesting Lord of the Rings):  

Compared to the previous Snyderverse campaigns that have often been considered unrealistic, this one is not implausible. IMAX directly asked customers to give them their picks for what movies they would like to see back on the big screen. As to how likely it is that the DCEU will actually be put on IMAX screens, that's seems to be a little less plausible. 

Snyder fans, while capable of attracting attention to their cause, realistically speaking, are usually a small portion of the moviegoing population. Given that, it's unclear whether their votes will be enough to become the majority in the survey. Still, perhaps we'll soon learn Snyder's DCEU films will be playing on IMAX screens. 

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max. 

Would you like to see the Snyderverse return in some shape or form? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
BATMAN V SUPERMAN Cinematographer Seemingly Teases Zack Snyder’s Potential Return To DC
Related:

BATMAN V SUPERMAN Cinematographer Seemingly Teases Zack Snyder’s Potential Return To DC
“It’s The Perfect Night To [Watch]”: Zack Snyder Promotes His Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE On Social Media
Recommended For You:

“It’s The Perfect Night To [Watch]”: Zack Snyder Promotes His Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE On Social Media

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/2/2025, 10:02 AM
Do they not realize that these films were not filmed in IMAX? Do they think you can play ANY movie in IMAX whether it was filmed to be shown that way or not? I just can't with these people.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/2/2025, 10:07 AM
@JackDeth - It was filmed in 35mm but was shot in 1:33:1 with the intention of being shown on imax screens. Not surprising given there’s a decent amount of imax footage in BvS
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/2/2025, 10:06 AM
I can’t tell if these dudes are low-functioning and this is their sole hyper-fixation, or just dudes who really have an inability to move on, but this is just beyond sad at this point
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/2/2025, 10:08 AM
User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/2/2025, 10:08 AM
I mean if there’s like a major gap in releases and they wanted to do a limited event sure, I’d probably even go. But even as a fan of Snyder’s the never ending crusade these people have for this stuff is well beyond annoying at this point.
jparr2
jparr2 - 12/2/2025, 10:10 AM
Sad, sad, sad little basement dwelling trolls.... SYNDERVERSE SUCKS, IT SUCKED, AND IT WILL ALWAYS SUCK...
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 12/2/2025, 10:11 AM
The Snyderverse is dead. Move on. However, I’d love to see ZS’s Justice League in IMAX. If they do that, they’ll be getting my money for sure.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder