JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Is Developing DEVIANTS, A Movie Featuring "Hot Lesbian Action"

After signing a lucrative deal with Netflix that led to Army of the Dead, three Rebel Moon movies, and a handful of scrapped or cancelled TV shows, Justice League director Zack Snyder is moving on from the streamer.

Snyder's passion project, The Last Photograph, is in production, and he has UFC and 300 features tentatively lined up. Now, we can add Deviants to the filmmaker's increasingly busy schedule.

During a recent appearance on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, Army of the Dead star Tig Notaro—who replaced Chris D'Elia in the horror movie following sexual misconduct allegations—revealed that she's working on a new film with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice helmer.

"I go viral for being sexy in this film," she said. "And it was so unexpected. My phone's exploding. I’m not walking around going 'Oh my God,' you know, 'check me out.' I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, 'I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie.'"

With that, she pitched Snyder on a new movie he sounds very keen to direct. "'What if we just went for it and everyone's a hot lesbian?' He was like, 'Oh my God, yes, let’s make that movie.' And so who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says 'Hot Lesbian Action.' That’s how I sold him on the Zoom."

It may sound like Notaro is kidding around, but she'd later confirm that the project has a title and will be a period piece. "As of now, the movie is called 'Deviants,'" the actress revealed, "and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants."

Between Sucker Punch and Wonder Woman's memorable DCEU introduction, we know that Snyder is a big fan of female-oriented action. Will Deviants become a reality? Netflix appears to have moved on from the divisive filmmaker, so that very much remains to be seen.

You can listen to the full interview below. Snyder has also shared a new DC-related post on Instagram, celebrating DC Comics artist Jim Lee.

