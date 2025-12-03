JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Is Developing DEVIANTS, A Movie Featuring "Hot Lesbian Action"

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Is Developing DEVIANTS, A Movie Featuring &quot;Hot Lesbian Action&quot;

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has seemingly added another project to his schedule, with Army of the Dead star Tig Notaro revealing that they're teaming up for Deviants...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

After signing a lucrative deal with Netflix that led to Army of the Dead, three Rebel Moon movies, and a handful of scrapped or cancelled TV shows, Justice League director Zack Snyder is moving on from the streamer.

Snyder's passion project, The Last Photograph, is in production, and he has UFC and 300 features tentatively lined up. Now, we can add Deviants to the filmmaker's increasingly busy schedule.

During a recent appearance on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, Army of the Dead star Tig Notaro—who replaced Chris D'Elia in the horror movie following sexual misconduct allegations—revealed that she's working on a new film with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice helmer. 

"I go viral for being sexy in this film," she said. "And it was so unexpected. My phone's exploding. I’m not walking around going 'Oh my God,' you know, 'check me out.' I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, 'I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie.'"

With that, she pitched Snyder on a new movie he sounds very keen to direct. "'What if we just went for it and everyone's a hot lesbian?' He was like, 'Oh my God, yes, let’s make that movie.' And so who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says 'Hot Lesbian Action.' That’s how I sold him on the Zoom."

It may sound like Notaro is kidding around, but she'd later confirm that the project has a title and will be a period piece. "As of now, the movie is called 'Deviants,'" the actress revealed, "and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants."

Between Sucker Punch and Wonder Woman's memorable DCEU introduction, we know that Snyder is a big fan of female-oriented action. Will Deviants become a reality? Netflix appears to have moved on from the divisive filmmaker, so that very much remains to be seen.

You can listen to the full interview below. Snyder has also shared a new DC-related post on Instagram, celebrating DC Comics artist Jim Lee.

You can listen to the full interview below. Snyder has also shared a new DC-related post on Instagram, celebrating DC Comics artist, Jim Lee.


About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Snyder Fans Rally On Social Media To Convince IMAX To Play The Director’s DCEU Movies In Theaters Again
Related:

Snyder Fans Rally On Social Media To Convince IMAX To Play The Director’s DCEU Movies In Theaters Again
“It’s The Perfect Night To [Watch]”: Zack Snyder Promotes His Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE On Social Media
Recommended For You:

“It’s The Perfect Night To [Watch]”: Zack Snyder Promotes His Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE On Social Media

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/3/2025, 2:41 PM
Oh boy.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/3/2025, 2:42 PM
Oh yes.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/3/2025, 2:43 PM

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/3/2025, 2:44 PM
He is rewarding me for my loyality
User Comment Image
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 12/3/2025, 2:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you must not have seen who is going to be starring in this movie 😂 😂


But hey! If that’s what you like, than okay 😂
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/3/2025, 3:02 PM
@JoJo1982 -
GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 12/3/2025, 2:44 PM
The slow motion will be great
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/3/2025, 2:49 PM
And people wonder why no one takes him seriously.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/3/2025, 2:52 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image

A period piece lesbian action movie sounds crazy in a potentially fun way so why not?.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/3/2025, 2:55 PM
This is the most believable rumor I've ever read about Snyder.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/3/2025, 3:02 PM
@JackDeth - It would be slightly more believable about Brett Ratner.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/3/2025, 2:56 PM
User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 12/3/2025, 2:56 PM
Zack Snyder confirmed as a pervert for the umpteenth time

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder