Netflix Is Getting Out Of The Zack Snyder Business, So Who Will Save The SnyderVerse Now?

Netflix was supposed to be Justice League director Zack Snyder's home for years to come, but as the streamer looks to move on from the filmmaker, where does that leave the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement?

Editorial Opinion
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

There's no denying that Zack Snyder had a rough time of it with Warner Bros. After the studio attempted to force him into shooting new scenes for Justice League (written by Joss Whedon, they were a far cry from what he had planned for the superhero team), the filmmaker walked away from the movie and had to sit back and watch his vision be massacred.

Still, despite Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice grossing $874.4 million at the worldwide box office, the movie was considered a financial disappointment—it went way over budget—and was lambasted by critics. That goes some way in explaining the studio's decision, and it took years of fans demanding that they #ReleaseTheSnyderCut for Snyder's Director's Cut to be released on HBO Max.

Since then, many of those same fans have campaigned tirelessly for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

It was already a long shot, but the launch of DC Studios and the DCU has made it increasingly unlikely. However, with Snyder joining forces with Netflix—the streamer is among those considering buying Warner Bros. Discovery—we keep hearing pretty ridiculous rumblings about them giving his DC Universe another chance.

There's a slight problem with that, though. Netflix is getting out of the Zack Snyder business. 

The filmmaker first worked with Netflix on a sequel to Dawn of the Dead, Army of the Dead. The movie was okay, and spawned a pretty bizarre prequel/spin-off, Army of Thieves. Plans for more movies and an anime follow-up were dropped in August 2024.

Then, there was Rebel Moon. Netflix went all-in on the original sci-fi franchise, with two PG-13 movies followed by a horrendously long R-rated version. Meant to emulate the same excitement as the Snyder Cut, all three efforts were deemed disappointing to outright terrible by viewers, and plans to build a Rebel Moon slate have quietly faded away. 

Over the weekend, we brought you the news that the animated Twilight of the Gods series has been cancelled after one season. We've also known for some time that Snyder's LAPD-based action-thriller is dead at Netflix. The streamer similarly appears to have passed on The Last Photograph, Snyder's so-called "passion project" that stars Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, though it recently secured financing elsewhere.

Where does that leave the SnyderVerse? Well, even if Netflix does end up purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, it seems the streamer feels it's sunk more than enough into the Man of Steel director's vision. All of the projects mentioned here have received mixed-to-negative reviews and, far more importantly for Netflix, they haven't been a ratings draw.

Not only does this suggest that Snyder's fanbase isn't quite as large as the internet would have you believe, but it's clear now that Netflix has nothing to gain from potentially sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into streaming-exclusive DC movies helmed by Snyder. Chances are, Warner Bros. Discovery feels the same, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran successfully overseeing the DCU slate.

So, who will save the SnyderVerse? At this point, the filmmaker and his fans will need to hope that his story can be completed as a comic book or perhaps even in animation, though four years on from the movie's release on HBO Max, that ship has surely sailed. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/25/2025, 11:08 AM
What a rambling wall of text. This article is the equivalent of "this meeting could have been an email".
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/25/2025, 11:10 AM
He needs to direct and not write movies. He also needs someone there to hit him with a stick when he gets sidetracked.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/25/2025, 11:26 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - I would agree with that.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2025, 11:33 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - I'd like to volunteer for that
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/25/2025, 11:38 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE -

He shouldn't write or direct. He should be the FX guy on big movies.

He has the delusion that he is Francis Ford Coppola when he is really just a poor man's Michael Bay.
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 11/25/2025, 11:11 AM
Sometimes bots aren´t enough, huh?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/25/2025, 11:13 AM
I really just wish Snyder would scratch this itch for everyone that has it by doing a comic series or a few animated movies that ties up the stuff he wanted and people can move on.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2025, 11:34 AM
@FrankenDad - they still wouldn't move on even after that
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/25/2025, 11:14 AM
Do better @JoshWilding. Wasting peoples time with this.....

UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/25/2025, 11:21 AM
@2BOOKOO4U - I know right?

It was fairly obvious from the start where this was going...
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/25/2025, 11:19 AM
Nobody. Nobody is coming to save it. The time as long passed and its been over for a while. I LOVE the snyderverse and it includes some of my favorite superhero flicks of all time but ive accepted the end for a long time now and so should everyone else. Sucks but its true.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/25/2025, 11:23 AM
Rebel Moon Part I and II, no matter how bad you may think they are, is better than everything the DCU has produced so far.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 11/25/2025, 11:33 AM
@WalletsClosed - Hahahahahaha
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/25/2025, 11:36 AM
@WalletsClosed - no, and either if it was it makes no difference. Both it and the DCEU are dead.

The ONLY hope is that the DCU makes so much money they ask Snyder for more (elseworlds) content.

There is nothing else.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 11/25/2025, 11:25 AM
Good
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 11:27 AM
I’m assuming the Saudis will “save” the Snyderverse…

Granted , Snyder is doing a film about the UFC for them titled “Brawler” so it will depend on how that does but I could see them backing him if it’s successful.

However most likely , nothing will come of it in regards to DC and Snyder will move onto different projects like his fan base should with their lives aswel!!.
Webster614
Webster614 - 11/25/2025, 11:31 AM
Nobody was ever saving it. It's dead. Over. Kaput. Move on already... holy shit.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/25/2025, 11:32 AM
Said it before.
I'll say it again.

The ONLY hope for a Snyder DC project now is if the DCU makes so much money they ask Snyder for more (elseworlds) content.

The DCU would have to make a TON of money though.
Time for DC fans to unite.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 11:32 AM
Honestly since Snyder originally just wanted to tell his own story with DC characters across 5 films I think without the encompassing DCEU attached to it…

Does it mean that the Snyderverse is only MOS , BVS and ZSJL?.

If so then MOS is easily the best out of that for me (even though I still don’t care much for it) while BVS just didn’t work for me…

Never saw ZSJL in it’s entirety though since I realized I wasn’t invested in this universe and just didn’t care to see the rest.
kseven
kseven - 11/25/2025, 11:33 AM
No one because it is garbage beyond saving and always was.

Good riddance.

[frick] the snyderverse and [frick] the snyderbots.
Skestra
Skestra - 11/25/2025, 11:34 AM
This topic been beaten to death so much now that the horse is just glue.

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 11/25/2025, 11:34 AM
"The filmmaker first worked with Netflix on a sequel to Dawn of the Dead, Army of the Dead."

Army of the Dead wasn't a sequel to Dawn of the Dead....
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2025, 11:35 AM
Netflix is getting WBD anyway. Not a chance of it happening. Never was. The deal is dead. And buried.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/25/2025, 11:36 AM
@lazlodaytona - *ISN'T getting.

Bloody Hell
ledis7
ledis7 - 11/25/2025, 11:38 AM
A tv series about Alexander The Great that he was attached? Or something about a "300" prequel/sequel (?) of some sorts? Are those DOA too? Or were there for another company and not Netflix?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/25/2025, 11:39 AM
Stay tuned. :)
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/25/2025, 11:39 AM
Even if Netflix ended up owning WB, there's no version of this where they restored the Snyderverse. I liked what Snyder did with the DC properites (for the most part). But they're expensive projects with a lot of actors who probably feel burned by the experience and Snyder has proven to be a less than reliable return on investment. And again, as a director, I like Snyder a lot, but he's just not the Auteur that someone like Nolan is. It seems WB has put an end to the DTV animated movies(for now at least), so that's out, and they already tried and failled to do it in comics form a couple years back. It's time to move on. Process any grief, mourn for "what could have been", whatever you have to do, but it's time to accept the harsh reality.

