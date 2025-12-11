Zack Snyder Posts Colorful New Picture Of Amber Heard As Mera From His Cut Of JUSTICE LEAGUE

One of the most common criticisms about Zack Snyder's DC films was its muted color palette. Unlike James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, which boasts a lot of eye-popping color, the Batman v Superman director opted for a darker aesthetic. That mostly stemmed from the director's preferred colo grading. In person, for example, Henry Cavill's Superman costume was a vibrant, striking blue. On screen, on the other hand, it came off as a muted, grayish blue.

Now, Snyder has provided a rare colorful look at one of his characters—Mera, from Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Man of Steel helmer took to Instagram to post a picture of the actress as the aquatic hero standing in front of the ocean, showing off her colorful green-and-yellow armor. Snyder captioned the post with the following: "Mera [Amber Heard]—photographed in Iceland with my Leica Q during production."

Mera is a pivotal character in the Aquaman mythos. Cast by Snyder, Heard brought the aquatic hero to life in live-action for the first time in Joss Whedon's 2017 version of Justice League. Heard went on to appear as the character in 2018's Aquaman, before canonically playing her one last time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But, before her last appearance, she got to play Mera once again in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Aside from her present-set scenes, the character was also included in a Knightmare sequence at the end of the film. The scene showed her as part of an eclectic group brought together by Batman, which included Flash, Cyborg, Deathstroke and Joker.

Following Johnny Depp's legal battle, Heard became a controversial figure in Hollywood. Snyder, however, has expressed support for the actress. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, the director stated he did not understand the criticisms against her, and said he would work with her immediately if the opportunity came up: "I just don't get it. If other people don’t like her, I don't know what to say. I would work with her in a second."

For all of the complaints fans have regarding Snyder's DC films, one of its most praised aspects were its costumes. Mera's is a prime example of the quality of his designs. Much like the costumes sported by Superman, Batman and The Flash, Mera's armor is faithful to its comic book source material, while looking like a practical suit that would not feel out of place in real-life. The colors are also a nice addition, as they make the costume stand out even more.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max.

