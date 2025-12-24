AVENGERS #36 Will Officially Mark The End Of Jed MacKay's Run On The Series; Epic New Variant Cover Revealed

Superstar writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat, Moon Knight) closes out his time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes this March in Avengers #36. Three years of dark mysteries, epic quests and cosmos-shattering battles will come to a head in a giant-sized, can't-miss final issue, featuring artwork by current series artist Farid Karami.

To celebrate this pivotal moment in Avengers history, original series artist C.F. Villa returns with a special farewell variant cover that mirrors Stuart Immonen's cover for the debut issue of MacKay's run.

From the introduction of the Twilight Court and the Ashen Combine to Kang's temporal machinations and Blood Hunt, it's been an era of dramatic triumphs and epic stakes. Now, everything Jed MacKay has built comes crashing down in this startling finale that will redefine the Avengers' future.

Discussing his Avengers departure, MacKay said, "It’s sad to say goodbye to the Avengers after the last few years of chronicling their adventures, but we certainly had some fun- introducing them to the Impossible City, putting them against their old nemesis, Kang, and even putting them through their paces in the blood-soaked first-ever Red Band event."

"I got to work some of the best artists working today on some of the biggest characters Marvel has," the writer continued, "and I'll always remember my time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes fondly."

Avengers #36 will also set up the next era of storytelling for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Fans curious about what's next should look no further than this summer's Armageddon, including upcoming lead-in stories to the event like Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon; Captain America #6, the start of the next arc of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s Captain America run.

There's also the recently announced "Comics Giveaway Day" title, Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026. The publisher has yet to reveal who Avengers' next creative team will be (Brian Michael Bendis is a contender ahead of his long-awaited Marvel Comics return).

Check out Villa's variant cover below, and be sure to pre-order Avengers #36 at your local comic shop today. Stay tuned in the months ahead, too, as there's more to come about what's on the horizon for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.