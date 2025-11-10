Brian Michael Bendis Officially Returning To Marvel Comics For AVENGERS #800 Alongside Mark Bagley

The rumours were true, as Marvel Comics has announced today that Brian Michael Bendis, the mastermind behind Ultimate Spider-Man, New Avengers, and more, is making his official return for Avengers #800...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

A major milestone for Earth's Mightiest Heroes calls for the return of one of their mightiest creators. This January, Brian Michael Bendis officially returns to the Marvel Universe in Avengers #34, the landmark 800th issue of the series.

The comic, featuring current Avengers creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Farid Karami, will include a special 14-page backup story written by Bendis and illustrated by artist Mark Bagley, reuniting the powerhouse pair known for their work together on Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble.

For nearly a decade, Bendis redefined Avengers storytelling, revitalising the franchise for the 21st century. Always at the centre of the Marvel Universe and at the pulse of modern pop culture, his groundbreaking run launched now-classic Marvel events like House of M, Secret Invasion, and Dark Reign, with his transformative work—love it or hate it—on the Marvel mythos is still heavily felt today.

Now he's back, starting with Avengers #34 and, according to a press release, "continuing with more exciting new Marvel stories just on the horizon."

Taking place on the anniversary of the founding of the Avengers, the all-new story brings together the "Big Three," Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, for a high-stakes mission to take down Hydra's latest weapon of mass destruction. They’re soon joined by many more teammates—past and present—for a thrilling showdown that "exemplifies the team’s mission and impact." 

Bendis says, "Returning to the pages of Marvel Comics has been an incredible experience. To reunite with the Avengers on the occasion of an anniversary is doubly wonderful because anniversary issues are where we really celebrate our love of the characters and legacy. I made my Avengers debut on Avengers #500. I love the symmetry."

"And I get to reunite with my dear longtime Ultimate Spidey and Avengers collaborator Mark Bagley. Just reuniting would be magical enough, but him coming out of retirement to do this story with me was an incredible gesture," the writer continued. "He has already penciled magical pages. It's been a wonderful reunion between us and the characters."

"Thanks to everyone at Marvel for having me back for such an auspicious occasion," Bendis added. "This is the first of some truly special Marvel projects that I will be part of in the near future. Stay tuned."

Check out Bagley's variant cover for Avengers #34 below, and stay tuned for more details on Bendis' Marvel Comics return as we have them.

image host

AVENGERS #34 (LEGACY #800) 
Written by JED MACKAY & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
Art by FARID KARAMI & MARK BAGLEY
Wraparound Connecting Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY 
On Sale 12/3

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/10/2025, 4:27 PM
cool
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/10/2025, 4:50 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - lol, just what the fans have been clamoring for
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 11/10/2025, 4:48 PM
Didn't he do enough damage?
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 11/10/2025, 4:50 PM
I am very behind on comics these days, but I started really reading and collecting comics after I graduated high school in 2000 and actually had some money to spend. This was just about the start of Bendis's rise at Marvel, and I was a HUGE fan of his back then. I absolutely loved his entire runs of Ultimate Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Alias. I didn't love everything he did with Avengers, but I liked most of it. I even kinda liked his X-Men run, which I guess is kind of an unpopular opinion? I dunno. Anyway, I haven't read a DC comic since probably 2014, so I definitely don't have an opinion on any of his work over there.

I don't really know where I'm going with this, aside from saying how much of a fan I am of his early Marvel work. I'm intrigued by his return to Marvel, even though I haven't read any Avengers stuff since 2017 or so.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/10/2025, 4:52 PM
That cover is hiding feet in the tradition of Liefeld
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/10/2025, 4:58 PM
…yay…

