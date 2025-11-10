Brian Michael Bendis Officially Returning To Marvel Comics For AVENGERS #800 Alongside Mark Bagley

A major milestone for Earth's Mightiest Heroes calls for the return of one of their mightiest creators. This January, Brian Michael Bendis officially returns to the Marvel Universe in Avengers #34, the landmark 800th issue of the series.

The comic, featuring current Avengers creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Farid Karami, will include a special 14-page backup story written by Bendis and illustrated by artist Mark Bagley, reuniting the powerhouse pair known for their work together on Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble.

For nearly a decade, Bendis redefined Avengers storytelling, revitalising the franchise for the 21st century. Always at the centre of the Marvel Universe and at the pulse of modern pop culture, his groundbreaking run launched now-classic Marvel events like House of M, Secret Invasion, and Dark Reign, with his transformative work—love it or hate it—on the Marvel mythos is still heavily felt today.

Now he's back, starting with Avengers #34 and, according to a press release, "continuing with more exciting new Marvel stories just on the horizon."

Taking place on the anniversary of the founding of the Avengers, the all-new story brings together the "Big Three," Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, for a high-stakes mission to take down Hydra's latest weapon of mass destruction. They’re soon joined by many more teammates—past and present—for a thrilling showdown that "exemplifies the team’s mission and impact."

Bendis says, "Returning to the pages of Marvel Comics has been an incredible experience. To reunite with the Avengers on the occasion of an anniversary is doubly wonderful because anniversary issues are where we really celebrate our love of the characters and legacy. I made my Avengers debut on Avengers #500. I love the symmetry."

"And I get to reunite with my dear longtime Ultimate Spidey and Avengers collaborator Mark Bagley. Just reuniting would be magical enough, but him coming out of retirement to do this story with me was an incredible gesture," the writer continued. "He has already penciled magical pages. It's been a wonderful reunion between us and the characters."

"Thanks to everyone at Marvel for having me back for such an auspicious occasion," Bendis added. "This is the first of some truly special Marvel projects that I will be part of in the near future. Stay tuned."

Check out Bagley's variant cover for Avengers #34 below, and stay tuned for more details on Bendis' Marvel Comics return as we have them.

AVENGERS #34 (LEGACY #800)

Written by JED MACKAY & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by FARID KARAMI & MARK BAGLEY

Wraparound Connecting Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 12/3