WONDER MAN Is Getting A New Comic Book Series That Takes Simon Williams Back To Hollywood

Simon Williams makes it big in March, starring in an all-new limited Wonder Man series by writer Gerry Duggan (West Coast Avengers, Invincible Iron Man) and artist Mark Buckingham (Miracleman).

Following a couple of months after his new Disney+ TV series, Wonder Man returns to Hollywood for action both on and off set. Using his ionic—and iconic—powers to keep Tinsel Town in line, Simon gets caught up in a deadly mystery involving an old friend. With Hellcat chasing his tail and studios demanding his head, Simon embarks on the adventure that will make or break his career.

A saga Marvel Comics says is sure to make headlines, Wonder Man is described as a perfect entry point to the multi-faceted character, mining his rich history and setting the stage for his next breakthrough role.

Here's the official description of the upcoming series:

LIGHTS, CAMERA, SUPER HERO ACTION! Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress, to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! But just like Hollywood, no matter how low the lows, Simon keeps fighting the good fight! But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon’s former cellmate! A true love letter to L.A. as well as the history of Wonder Man!

"Wonder Man has always been a favourite of mine, and so's Mark Buckingham," Duggan said. "To be able to collaborate with one of the kings of comics and a true gentleman has been a thrill and a privilege. Simon Williams dreams of Hollywood, and his city and show business have had a rough go of it. "

"Join us for a very special debut, starring Wonder Man, his chosen family and the one he was born into. This one's going to be special."

Buckingham added, "It has been a delight to dive into Wonder Man’s world for this brand new solo series and a pleasure to work with Gerry Duggan. Simon is a good man, who doesn’t always make the best choices. He takes care of his family and friends… but often to his own detriment. Especially when it comes to Randolph Chancellor."

"It has been fun designing a distinctive look for this book that will help ground us in Hollywood as Simon Williams revisits his LA life. There is action, adventure, a little bit of romance, and a lot of laughs."

Check out Paulo Siqueria's cover for the debut issue of Wonder Man, along with a Foil Variant Cover by Netho Diaz, a Headshot Variant Cover by Phil Noto, and a variant cover by Mark Buckingham. Marvel Television's own take on Simon Williams debuts in Wonder Man, releasing January 27 on Disney+.