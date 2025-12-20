THE SENTRY: Marvel Comics Announces New Comic Book Series From Co-Creator Paul Jenkins

This March, the Golden Guardian returns in a new Sentry series from co-creator Paul Jenkins (marking the legendary writer's first Marvel Comics series in over a decade). Joining Jenkins will be newcomer artist Christian Rosado, who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this month in Marvel: Black, White & Blood and Guts #3.

Comic book fans have been demanding the Sentry's return for years. Now, at long last, it's said that "we can experience the next chapter of one of the century's biggest breakout heroes from the very mind behind his creation in a saga that will redefine his place in the Marvel mythos."

The Sentry is a complicated character with a convoluted past, and he's been on the shelf for a while now. Marvel Comics tried to pass the mantle to other characters, but that received a mixed response and was never quite the same as seeing Robert Reynolds grappling with his light and dark sides.

After the character took centre stage in this past May's Thunderbolts*—where he was played brilliantly by Lewis Pullman—we're honestly surprised it's taken this long for The Sentry to return. Bob will return in next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Here's the official description for the first issue of The Sentry:

HE’S BEEN AN AVENGER, A DARK AVENGER AND A THUNDERBOLT! NOW, THE SENTRY IS BACK – BUT SO IS THE VOID! A bold, high-stakes epic about Marvel’s most dangerous hero – the SENTRY, a man with the power of a million exploding suns– and the dark entity born from his own psyche: the VOID. When the Void resurfaces, threatening to unravel reality itself, the Sentry must battle not only cosmic forces and criminal empires, but the monster within. Guest-starring Reed Richards, Spider-Man and the Kingpin in a tale of impossible choices and devastating consequences. Can the Sentry save everything when the cost might be everything he loves?

"I am so proud and excited to be returning to Marvel after a long hiatus," Jenkins shared. "Even better, I get to work once again on the character I created - one who means such a lot to so many people - the Golden Guardian of Good himself: the Sentry!"

"Words can’t express the thanks I owe to my amazing editors, Mark Paniccia and Lauren Amaro, as well as C.B. Cebulski and the entire Marvel crew," the writer added. "I’m back, True Believers!"

Check out The Sentry #1's main cover by Alex Maleev, also available as a virgin variant cover, along with variant covers by Francesco Mobili, CAFU, and Marvel’s Stormbreaker C.F. Villa, below.