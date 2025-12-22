SPIDER-VERSE Writer Dan Slott On Being Stopped From Using Live-Action Spider-Man Variants In Comic Crossover

Dan Slott has put his mark on the Spider-Man mythos in a big way since the "Brand New Day" era began in 2008. As well as co-creating characters like Mister Negative and Anti-Venom, he essentially came up with the Spider-Verse concept and penned several stories that are considered modern classics.

However, there's also been some controversy. Superior Spider-Man was loved and reviled in equal measure, while his take on characters like Silk, Ben Reilly, and a billionaire Peter Parker were similarly divisive. His impact on the character is massive, regardless.

Taking to Threads to reflect on writing Spider-Verse in 2014 (which, as the name suggests, was ultimately the basis for 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Slott revealed the challenges he faced when it came to the potential inclusion of Spider-Man Variants seen in live-action projects.

"Writing comics [with] licensed properties means you don't always get to do what you want," the writer started. "That's the trade-off for getting the opportunity to tell stories [with] characters you love."

"Case in point: I couldn't use the Sony movie [Spider-Men] in my [first] Spider-Verse story, or its follow-up, End of the Spider-Verse," Slott explained. "However, we came up [with] a workaround for [one] of them, because we did get permission to use Spidey from the Web-Slingers Ride at Disney's Avengers Campus. And technically, he's a Tom Holland Spidey."

"But we did NOT have permission to take off his mask and show a face with Tom Holland's likeness. So in an early draft, I wrote a sequence where that Spider-Man would be saving people near the entrance to the Holland Tunnel. And you'd get a panel where you'd cut to a close-up of Spidey with the sign right behind him, but cropped so that it read 'Holland T' with Spider-Man's head blocking the letters in 'unnel.'"

"And Marvel Editorial quickly let me know that there was no way in Hell that I could do that. Ever," the Superman scribe concluded.

You might think it bizarre that Marvel Comics couldn't use whichever version of Spider-Man it wanted, but the wall-crawler's rights are caught in a tangled web. Sony Pictures owns the live-action film and television rights, while Disney/Marvel is in charge of the animated Spidey—on the small screen, at least—and the character's merchandise license.

That's why every time there's a new Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker gets multiple costumes. What Disney loses in box office revenue, it more than makes up for in toy sales.

Let us know your thoughts on Slott's comments in the usual place.