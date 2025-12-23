Carol Danvers Returns As Ms. Marvel In April's CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST Series From Paul Jenkins

This April, Carol Danvers must recover a lost memory from her time as Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel: Dark Past, a five-issue comic book limited series by Paul Jenkins and Lucas Werneck.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2025 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This April, the past catches up to Carol Danvers in the upcoming five-issue comic book limited series, Captain Marvel: Dark Past. The comic will be written by superstar writer Paul Jenkins, following his grand return to Marvel in March's recently announced The Sentry.

Joining Jenkins will be one of today's most acclaimed artists, Marvel's Stormbreaker Lucas Werneck, known for recent work on Storm and Unbreakable X-Men.

An illuminating journey through Carol's past and present, the saga begins when a dark family secret is exposed, forcing Carol to revisit her time as Ms. Marvel. But some memories are better left forgotten, especially when they have the power to threaten the legacy Carol worked so hard to build.

Here's the official description for Captain Marvel: Dark Past:

HIGHER. FURTHER. FORGOTTEN.

As a cosmic level being, Captain Marvel has saved universes, thwarted alien invasions and even defeated a god or two. But when an attack on New York—bolstered by a mysterious group called DNVR—exposes a dark part of Carol’s family history, she’s forced to question everything she thought she knew about the Danvers name! Carol suspects that answers lie in an investigation she was forced to drop when she was a journalist, and as lost memories from her past as Ms. Marvel resurface, she’s faced with her toughest battle yet.

Discussing his return to Marvel Comics and tackling this Captain Marvel story, Jenkins said, "True Believers, I’m thrilled to be doing not one but two books back at the House of Ideas. Captain Marvel is such a great character who has also appeared as Ms. Marvel, Warbird and even Binary."

"With such a rich and complex past, under the guidance of so many amazing and talented writers, there is a ton of material for me to mine," he continued. "I hope to bring my brand of characterisation and storytelling to this great character, to examine what makes Carol who she is, and perhaps even to bring out a new wrinkle or two."

Teasing his approach to Carol Danvers' latest adventure, Werneck said, "I'm very excited to be working on this project. First of all, Carol is an incredible and powerful character, with many layers and conflicts, which always presents a good challenge. Also, I'm very excited to be working with Paul Jenkins."

"The conversations we've had about the comics, the story, and Carol's conflicts for this project have made me very enthusiastic about everything that's to come," he concluded.

Below, you can check out Werneck's main cover for Captain Marvel: Dark Past #1, along with a foil variant cover by Ejikure.

image host
image host

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #1 (OF 5)
Written by PAUL JENKINS
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Foil Variant Cover by EJIKURE
On Sale 4/1

