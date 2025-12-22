WEB OF VENOM #1 Will Feature The Surprise Return Of The New Red And Blue Symbiote - But Who's Wearing It?

Paying homage to Spider-Man's monumental black costume change in the 1980s, a new Red & Blue Venom suit has been causing mischief and confusion throughout the Marvel Universe as of late. After making its debut in Battleworld #3 with the introduction of Eddie Parker of Earth-8294, the suit reappeared earlier this month in Venom #252, where Mary Jane took it for a spin as the All-New Venom.

The latter issue also included a backup tale by Jordan Morris and Jesús Saíz that fleshed out Eddie Parker's origin, and in April, this wild saga continues in Web of Venom #1, a new one-shot by Morris, Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon) and Luke Ross (Star Wars: Legacy of Vader).

In that, the costume will score a definitive place in the Marvel Universe as it's adopted by a fan-favourite Spider-Man character. The big question now is, which one? As long as it's not Paul, this stands a chance of being a fun development for any number of Marvel icons.

Here's the official description for Web of Venom #1. After reading this, our bet is on the Red & Blue Venom suit being the next bonkers development in the life of Spider-Man's clone, Ben Reilly...

THE EVEN ALL-ER NEW-ER VENOM?!? There is an even NEWER symbiote-wearing hero on the scene sporting the red-and-blue Spidey-inspired look on the streets of Earth-616... but it’s not Mary Jane Watson, and it’s not Eddie Parker! But it IS someone that Peter Parker knows well…someone both he AND Spider-Man have had many encounters with...someone looking to use this new web-slinging identity to make their much-deserved comeback! The saga of the new Red-And-Blue alien costume takes a whole new turn, kicking a classic Spider character into a whole new direction that they have no intention of giving up!

"I had so much fun working with the symbiote office on the Eddie Parker alternate universe adventure for the historic Venom issue #252," Morris shared today. "I can't wait to tell another story that combines the Venom goos with the reds and blues, this time in the 616."

Teasing the mystery, he added, "I don't want to say too much about who is in the suit this time around, but it's a deeper cut character I've always had a soft spot for (and I think many faithful Marvel readers do too). I can say it's an epic comeback (wink) that fans won't want to miss!"

Below, you can check out the main Web of Venom #1 cover by Stefano Caselli, along with a variant cover by Pere Perez and another spotlighting Luciano Vecchio's original design for the costume.