MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares Previously Unseen Shot From Henry Cavill's Superman Costume Test

After making his mark on the comic book movie genre with 300 and Watchmen (both of which had previously been described as "impossible" to adapt), Zack Snyder seemed an ideal choice to helm 2013's Superman reboot, Man of Steel.

The DCEU movie still has its fair share of fans, but also some highly divisive elements. The destruction of Metropolis—where Superman failed to stop and save any innocent bystanders—and the hero's decision to kill General Zod are chief among them. The death of Jonathan Kent is another major sticking point.

Henry Cavill would go on to play Clark Kent in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Had Snyder been able to tell the story he mapped out across his planned Justice League trilogy, we'd have seen Supes fall under Darkseid's control before ultimately finding redemption and bringing up the son Lois Lane had with Batman.

Snyder's controversial plans for Superman didn't come to fruition, but Cavill did return to the DCEU in Black Adam's post-credits scene. He also filmed a cameo for The Flash, which ended up on the cutting room floor when DC Studios was formed and the decision was made to cast a new Man of Tomorrow for James Gunn's Superman.

Snyder has been sharing many photos from his time in the DCEU on Instagram, with most of them essentially just pictures from set (we've included a couple that haven't been shared on the site yet below). Now, though, he's dropped a never-before-seen shot of Cavill suited up for an early costume test.

This appears to be the same suit from the movie itself, but it's still interesting to get a glimpse behind the scenes into the journey that The Witcher star went on before standing in front of cameras as Kal-El.

During a recent interview, Michael Shannon weighed in on the continued debate about Superman's decision to kill General Zod in Man of Steel. "Oh, gosh, I just wish people didn't kill people. Period. I mean, whether or not they're aliens from outer space, or just regular joes. I guess one of the controversies with this film—and Zack [Snyder] engineered this, really—is that Superman is not supposed to kill anybody."

"So, I put him in a situation where, if he wants to save these people, he has to kill me, and he does," the actor added. "And that obviously led to a lot of sturm un drang, or whatever you say."

Check out Snyder's latest Man of Steel photo, along with additional shots of Superman and Faora, below.