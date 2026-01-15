MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares Unseen "Early" Photo Of Henry Cavill Suited Up As DCEU's Superman

After joining Instagram last year, filmmaker Zack Snyder has been sharing many previously unseen photos from his time in the DC Extended Universe.

The latest is described as an "early" photo of Henry Cavill suited up as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Based on the actor's hair, this appears to be from a costume test, and Snyder describes the British actor's portrayal of Kal-El as "literally hope personified."

Man of Steel made a point of explaining that the "S" on Superman's chest stands for "Hope," though many fans still argue that the DCEU's take on the character was a little too dark.

A few days ago, Snyder also shared a shot of Cavill as Clark Kent, writing, "Everyone’s gotta get a job — even Superman. Before saving the world, Clark Kent was waiting tables." This was another point of contention, as Clark not becoming Superman until his late 20s/early 30s serves as a reminder that he'd spent most of his life in hiding, a decision that ultimately led to Jonathan Kent's death.

Man of Steel still has its fair share of fans, but the destruction of Metropolis—where Superman failed to stop and save any innocent bystanders—and the hero's decision to kill General Zod continue to split opinions.

Henry Cavill would go on to play Clark Kent in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Had Snyder been able to tell the story he mapped out across his planned Justice League trilogy, we'd have seen Supes fall under Darkseid's control before ultimately finding redemption and bringing up the son Lois Lane had with Batman while he was believed dead.

Something tells us that would have been even more divisive than anything we saw in Snyder's other DCEU movies. Still, the filmmaker had a beginning, middle, and end in mind for Cavill's Superman, and his vision remains unfulfilled.

Snyder's controversial plans for Superman didn't come to fruition, but Cavill did return to the DCEU in Black Adam's post-credits scene. He also filmed a cameo for The Flash, which ended up on the cutting room floor when DC Studios was formed and the decision was made to cast a new Man of Tomorrow for James Gunn's Superman.

Take a closer look at Snyder's latest Man of Steel photos below.