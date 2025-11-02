“Henry In His Natural Setting”: Zack Snyder Posts New Picture Of Henry Cavill As Superman

“Henry In His Natural Setting”: Zack Snyder Posts New Picture Of Henry Cavill As Superman

Having shared various new images from his DC films, Zack Snyder has posted a new picture of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, shown on a filmstrip.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 02, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Superman has had a lot of adaptations throughout the decades. One version that's had a particularly impressive staying power is Henry Cavill's, from the now-defunct DCEU. The franchise didn't enjoy the greatest of critical receptions, but one aspect often considered a highlight from it is Cavill's Clark Kent. Admittedly, his portrayal— particularly in Batman v Superman—was often controversial due to his overall dourness, but since his debut in Man of Steel, the general consesus was that he was a good pick for the role. 

Cavill's time as the character has been over for a long time. However, new content from DC's previous era is still coming to light courtesy of Zack Snyder. The director has been sharing pictures from his past DC films on social media. Now, the director has shared a new picture on Instagram, this time of Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. Captioned, "Henry in his natural setting," the picture shows a filmstrip with shots of Cavill as Superman in what appears to be Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (given the actor's hairstyle):

The filmstrip is due to Man of Steel and Batman v Superman being shot on film. 

Snyder has always been public about his love of Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. In October, the director captioned a picture he posted of Cavill's Superman with: "Henry Cavill is Superman." Speaking to E! News at the 2013 Man of Steel premiere in New York, Snyder explained what led him to pick Cavill for Superman:

 "Well, first of all, he's not horribly ugly. [...] And he wasn't in bad shape. And then, he's a great actor, but he also has this other thing, this kind of earnest awesomeness that is unexplainable. And that's what you look for. I think with Superman, you can't hope for anything more than to have that extra thing that makes him special."

Man of Steel producer Deborah Snyder expanded on what made Cavill the right choice for the Big Blue Boy Scout, sharing: "The clincher was our suit wasn't ready, and we were doing a screen test, so we put him in the old Christopher Reeve suit, 'cause it's all we had. And even though that suit was many years old, he put it on, stepped out of the trailer, and everyone was in awe of him. And we knew at that moment that he was our Superman."

Upon his return as the Man of Steel in 2022's Black Adam, Henry Cavill was very vocal about his passion for the character. As such, losing the role after being so publicly advertised as having it back was a difficult situation. However, the actor took the news in a professional manner. During a conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked Gunn what it was like to have been forced to tell Cavill he was no longer going to play Superman. Gunn explained the circumstances that led to the shift in direction for DC on film, and praised the actor for the way he took the news:

"It's terrible. So, we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios, and we're talking to David Zaslav, and all the legal people there, and figuring out what our deals would be. And the day our deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back, and I'm like, 'What is going on? Like, we know what the plan is'—the plan was to come in and do Superman. So it was really unfair to him, and it was a total bummer. [...] So, yeah, we came in, and that was really unfortunate. I'm like, 'This poor guy.' And so, Peter [Safran] and I [said], 'The right thing to do is to sit down with him and talk to him.' And we sat down, we talked to him. He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it. He said, 'The only thing I ask is that I'm able to reveal it myself as opposed to it coming from you guys.'"

Though Cavill's time as Superman ended sooner than he and fans expected, at least he was able to portray the Man of Steel in three separate features (four, if you count Zack Snyder's Justice League).

Superman will return to the big screen in Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. 

James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies
Related:

James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies
Zack Snyder Shares A New Photo Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN Costume Test: First Time In The Suit
Recommended For You:

Zack Snyder Shares A New Photo Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN Costume Test: "First Time In The Suit"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/2/2025, 4:03 PM
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/2/2025, 4:08 PM
The man has clearly realized that the Netflix deal isn't going well for him and is desperately trying to recreate the "hype" of Snyder Cut movement.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/2/2025, 4:12 PM
@FinnishDude - after two failed movies and an okay show. He knows that his contract is basically dead. If he wants to ever see the movie business again, maybe he should become a cinematographer for a while.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/2/2025, 4:13 PM
Gee. More pics of Snyder's DC world. Netflix must be making a strong push with Zack being so bold to bring these pics out kinda outta nowhere.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/2/2025, 4:15 PM
Never forget Zack Snyder's 5-movie plan for Superman was to end with him being cucked by Batman and having to look after his baby.

User Comment Image
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 11/2/2025, 4:23 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - don’t you understand how brilliant that it is? It has so many layers of depth.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/2/2025, 4:29 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I think that takes the cake as Snyder‘s worst idea for his Superman movies.
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 11/2/2025, 4:20 PM
I don’t know what’s sadder? The Snyder fanboys that act like lemmings every time Zack posts something (dude has ONE good movie) or Snyder himself relying on his fanbase to make noise for him so he can get work.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/2/2025, 4:22 PM
I genuinely tried to watch 'REBEL MOON' but it was soooooo bad. lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder