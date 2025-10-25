Zack Snyder Shares A New Photo Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN Costume Test: "First Time In The Suit"

Zack Snyder Shares A New Photo Of Ben Affleck's BATMAN Costume Test: &quot;First Time In The Suit&quot;

Zack Snyder has taken to Instagram again to share another black-and-white shot of Ben Affleck, this time from his first time in the suit during his costume test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 25, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has been sharing black-and-white photos from his time in The DCEU to his recently-created Instagram account, and has now posted a never-before-seen shot of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight.

According to Snyder's caption, this was from Affleck's BvS costume test, and his first time putting on the Bat-suit. "Everything I hoped it would be," the filmmaker adds.

For many fans, this suit remains the best interpretation of the Caped Crusader's iconic costume we have seen in live-action.

Should we read anything into Snyder sharing these photos? The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful remain hopeful that the filmmaker will step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point, but we can't imagine there's much more to this than Snyder sharing some of his favorite work to his new Instagram account (though we're sure he's aware of the attention the pics have been getting).

James Gunn and Zack Snyder have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the latter returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."

"I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman," Affleck said during a recent interview when asked about his experience playing Batman. "And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two." "In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie. What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, 'Oh shit, we have a problem.'"

"Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes."

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Reveals Surprising Reason Darkseid WON'T Be The DCU's Big Bad
Related:

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Reveals Surprising Reason Darkseid WON'T Be The DCU's Big Bad
BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Favorite Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman
Recommended For You:

BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen "Favorite" Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 4:05 PM
Best Bat-suit hands down. Looks ripped from a comic and that’s a MFer you’d be scared to see in a dark ally after robbing someone
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 4:05 PM
I think that looks bad ass. It’s a shame Snyder couldn’t just do a Batman movie and someone like chris Macquarrie couldn’t do Superman.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 4:45 PM
@epc1122 - man that would have been the smart movie 😫
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/25/2025, 4:55 PM
@epc1122 - yeah… WB definitely dropped the ball by not letting McQuarrie take a crack at Superman. And he probably would’ve gotten Tom Cruise to do Hal Jordan, which I think would’ve been cool to see, even if only for a cameo.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 5:04 PM
@WruceBayne - just in general, having tom cruise would have helped the box office. I think these movies need no names/up and comers for the leads and surrounded by big time name actors. Love the cast of Superman but they didn’t have any real stars which could have helped the box office, especially overseas which I think was the downfall to the box office.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/25/2025, 4:13 PM
all these photo leaks from syder has created more FAN interest then Guun's hole dc universe
User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - bookmarking this 🤣🤣😭😭😫
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 5:01 PM
@harryba11zack - I don’t agree with this. I think people are just curious where it’s all going. The Snyder movies are flawed and when it came out, the reviews were mixed at best. People liked the actors in the roles, not necessarily the actual movies. I think these movies should be made by committee because Snyder does have aspects that people liked, mostly the cinematography, but were a bit too dark and dreary. Gunn had the brightness people liked but was a bit too jokey. I think there needs to be a combination of the two worlds.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/25/2025, 4:14 PM
One of the best Batmen in my opinion. There were others that did it really well but Ben Affleck freakin killed it and Snyder wrote him perfectly, IMO. That warehouse scene alone was one of the best Batman scenes ever.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/25/2025, 4:22 PM
The suit looked exactly like it was: A guy who could barely move in a bulky muscle padded suit. The cowl had a raised right eyebrow and with Affleck's face underneath he always had a "WTF?" look in his eyes. Later they used cheaper constructs of it just like they did for Cavill's Superbaldingman. And those looked even worse.

There really has never been a truly great Batman costume for film.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/25/2025, 4:29 PM
@PartyKiller - I agree on the suit. I suppose some padding makes sense but it doesn’t feel like Batman when the muscles are fake.

I did appreciate the wrinkles and texture though - for a moment we were past the all-black-suit phase until Batinson brought it back.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 4:48 PM
@PartyKiller - "The suit looked exactly like it was: A guy who could barely move in a bulky muscle padded suit"

and yet this Batman was the most fluid in combat and moved far better than any live action Batman to grace the screen.
Sicario
Sicario - 10/25/2025, 5:10 PM
@PartyKiller - barely move? Did you even watch the movie? The warehouse scene was ripped right out of the arkham games. He moved like a friggin ballet dancer on roids and it was beautiful.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/25/2025, 4:23 PM
Gawd he was so cool.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/25/2025, 4:27 PM
Imagine how much Affleck geeked out when he saw that photo.
Biggums
Biggums - 10/25/2025, 4:27 PM
The Best 'Bats.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 4:35 PM

Watchmen was a masterpiece. 300 was good movie.

Ever since Snyder has conned studios into blowing zillions of dollars on his sh!tty movies. But they never learn.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2025, 4:45 PM
Affleck was a great Batman overall, shame he never got his own solo project in the role🤦🏾‍♂️
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/25/2025, 4:49 PM
Wow. Snyder actually getting praise for a decision made in a film? Am I in the right place? I enjoyed BvS. I mostly enjoyed the Snyder cut of JL, and aside from the unnecessary slow motion and overly moody vibes, I enjoy much of what Snyder has created.

It seems like the overstated hatred for anything the man touches is something dweebs do to feel like they're sitting with the cool kids. Well there's no such thing as cool kids. It's ok if you don't like his work, but some people go overboard with the negative criticism.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/25/2025, 4:55 PM
User Comment Image
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/25/2025, 5:05 PM
Y'all can't let it go can you?
MoS- critics 57% fans 75%
Dawn of justice- critics 28% fans 63%

Superman 2025- critics 83% fans 90%

Why the hell would WB want to go back to Snyder and ask for more of his movies? You would have to be insane. Just move on. Stop living in the past and just move on
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 5:11 PM
@rez4prez -

MOS 670- million

Superman 2025 - 615 million

Those RT scores didn't help your movie 👀
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/25/2025, 5:08 PM
I liked Batfleck. Snyder lost me with Doomsday. If he had Lex turn the wheelchair guy into a kryptonite powered Metallo I would have stayed interested. He rushed the Doomsday story for me.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/25/2025, 5:10 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - that I can agree on. Eisenberg I thought was terrible for the role and Doomsday should have never of been used. Metallo would have been cool.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder