"Henry Cavill Is Superman" - Zack Snyder Shares New Shot Of Cavill's Man Of Steel From BATMAN V SUPERMAN

&quot;Henry Cavill Is Superman&quot; - Zack Snyder Shares New Shot Of Cavill's Man Of Steel From BATMAN V SUPERMAN

To mark his third week on Instagram, Zack Snyder has shared a stunning new shot of Henry Cavill's Man of Steel from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Zack Snyder fans had been anxiously awaiting word on the former DCEU filmmaker's next project, and we recently learned that the Justice League director is set to helm a movie he has been hoping to get into production for over 20 years, The Last Photograph.

This movie will mark quite a departure for the director behind the likes of Watchmen, 300, Dawn of the Dead, and Man of Steel.

Snyder has been sharing production stills from his passion project since he joined Instagram, but to mark his third week on the social media platform, the director posted a stunning never-before-seen shot of Henry Cavill's Man of Steel from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful remain hopeful that Snyder will step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point, and, not too surprisingly, this photo - and the "Henry Cavil is Superman" caption - has stirred them up again.

James Gunn and Zack Snyder have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the latter returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."

The official synopsis for The Last Photograph reads:

“An ex-DEA operative must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents. Enlisting the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth, but soon learns he must also face the ghosts of his past. Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.”

The project has undergone some significant changes since Snyder first started developing it over two decades ago. The setting used to be Afghanistan, with the story following a war correspondent emerging as the lone survivor of an attack on a group of Americans. Christian Bale and Sean Penn were originally attached to star. 

“The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” Snyder said in a statement. “The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.”

Snyder has other projects in various stages of development, including MMA movie Brawler, and an action thriller centered around the LAPD.

Ben Affleck Reveals The One Thing He Hated About Playing BATMAN In The DCEU
Related:

Ben Affleck Reveals The One Thing He "Hated" About Playing BATMAN In The DCEU
Jesse Eisenberg Is Embarrassed To Admit That BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Hurt His Career
Recommended For You:

Jesse Eisenberg Is Embarrassed To Admit That BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE "Hurt" His Career

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/17/2025, 11:01 AM
He could've been superman Zack but you are a fraud of gargantuan proportions
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:37 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - And Gunns Superman sold HALF the amount of tickets...seems like you're in the MINORITY with your opinion!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/17/2025, 11:46 AM
@mck13 - don't talk to me about Gunn and his slop. If they made a few changes out of the gate, MoS could've been amazing. Everything that followed MoS was a complete insult to majority of fans and characters alike
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/17/2025, 11:50 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - And you could have been a better superman fan but we can’t have it all can we.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/17/2025, 12:02 PM
@TheVisionary27 - verily, we cannot
Dabs
Dabs - 10/17/2025, 11:03 AM
Hack Snyder feeding his incel cult. Great.
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:38 AM
@Dabs - The gaslighting The Gunn Cultist hav been doing is coming to a screeching halt!😂😂🤣😂
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 10/17/2025, 11:40 AM
@mck13 - what gaslighting? James Gunn is making Superman movies and Zack Snyder is not.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/17/2025, 11:44 AM
@Dabs - Incel cult? Are you talking about the gunntards that support someone that made pedophilic comments?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/17/2025, 11:56 AM
@WalletsClosed

He’s talking about the terminally online losers who can’t get over comic book movies from 10+ years ago. That weren’t even received well at the time of release.

https://www.indiewire.com/features/general/razzie-awards-winners-list-2017-batman-v-superman-1201786474/

I don’t even hate those movies but you and the handful of guys on this site who’ve made it your whole identity are [frick]ing losers lmao.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/17/2025, 11:59 AM
@Dabs - THE LEADER KNOWS ALL AND SEES ALL
User Comment Image
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 10/17/2025, 12:02 PM
@WalletsClosed - Bzzzz! Ping Ping Ping! Bzzzz!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/17/2025, 11:05 AM
Ok,
He did ok with MoS but he failed HIS Superman in the follow ups by making him a supporting character instead of THE character.

Visually though I enjoyed what he gave us... but story wise, it wasn't there... now would that Snyder's fault? Or the writers?
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:40 AM
@UnderBelly - So Gunn had Superman not even be a hero in his own film!!!!!!! He didn't save metropolis, didn't stop the war& didn't beat Lex...hell the Dog saved Superman!!!!!!😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/17/2025, 11:51 AM
@UnderBelly - Henry Cavill will always be the best Superman after Reeve.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/17/2025, 11:55 AM
@TheVisionary27 - My comment was directed at Snyder, not Cavill. I think he needed some better dialogue and writing with the opportunity to show some range as an actor than being moody all the time. I was looking forward to MoS 2, but Gunn obviously had his own vision to pursue. Cavill just got dicked around too much.

Oh well, still holding out hope for a crisis movie in the future with him returning
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 10/17/2025, 11:06 AM
It's 2025 Zack. The movies just weren't good, it's time to let it go.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - The majority disagrees with you
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/17/2025, 11:50 AM
@WalletsClosed

“The majority disagrees with you”

Lmao. Bro genuinely doesn’t live in reality.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/17/2025, 11:52 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - It’s 2025 and you still have an opinion on the synder movies. Why can’t you move on from your own critique. You got what you wanted from Gunn’s superman, you should focus on that. Why comment on this article just to get attention?
kseven
kseven - 10/17/2025, 11:07 AM
Snyderman sucked. And Cavill sucked in the role and the costume was garbage. Good riddance to them all.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/17/2025, 11:30 AM
@kseven - say what you will on the rest, but the costume (especially the version with less shine in BvS compared to Josstice League) was far superior to what we got in Gunn's and Singer's movies.

The movie was too dark imo opinion but they way they shot him in costume wasn't the worst.
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:41 AM
@kseven - I guess thats why Gunn sold HALF as many tickets & didn't make a profit at the box office says FORBES! You Gunn cultist is a small but LOUD minority!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/17/2025, 11:43 AM
@kseven - Costume was garbage? Is that why it wins in nearly every poll? Cavill was masterful in the role
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/17/2025, 11:52 AM
@WalletsClosed

“Is that why it wins in nearly every poll?”

“Cavill was masterful in the role”

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/17/2025, 11:52 AM
@kseven - the suit alone is leagues above David’s lol what
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/17/2025, 11:53 AM
@kseven - lol because if you were on the director’s chair you would have done a whole lot better. 🤦🏿‍♂️ Stick to your day job because being a critic doesn’t suit you.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/17/2025, 11:14 AM
WB don’t want him.
Netflix didn’t want him.
WBD doesn’t want him.

He really needs to stop giving the Snydercult fuel for the fire.

Bring the rain
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:43 AM
@RockReigns - Gunn contract hasn't been renewed & hes BLEEDING $$$$$$ Gunn Siuperman FLOPPED lost $45 MILLION DOLLARS & sold HALF as many tickets than ZACK SNYDER!!! #'s DONT LIE just Gunns SMALL CULT!!!
RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/17/2025, 11:58 AM
@mck13 - his contract doesn’t end until 2027. Why would they re-sign him on a new deal??
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/17/2025, 12:10 PM
@mck13 - Without arguing the quality of Gunn's work, I do have to push back on a couple things in your comment. Gunn's contract hasn't been renewed, because it doesn't come up for renegotiation for another year. That being said, his Superman was a financial disappointment to Warners, but calling it a flop is a bit of an exaggeration too. Maybe they won't re-up Gunn's contract. At the same time, they won't fire him only to have to pay him out early, especially since he's already knee deep on prep for the superman sequel.
Messiahman
Messiahman - 10/17/2025, 12:11 PM
@mck13 - Literally none of this is true. You need psychiatric help.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/17/2025, 11:19 AM
I loved Man of Steel, but BVS and especially JL were not good movies at all. He only has himself to blame for being let go by WB. They gave him full creative control to do what he wanted, and he completely dropped the ball.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/17/2025, 11:54 AM
@TheJok3r - "They gave him full creative control"
Batman's inclusion in the sequel was a WB decision, not Syndercut's.
Also BVS had a director's cut which had 30 extra minutes of footage that restores several subplots and character moments that were cut from the film. Most agree Syndercut's JL film is fastly superior to Whedon's garbage.
I enjoy both his films despite their flaws but to say he had full creative control is simply not true, even with man of steel, it was Warner Bros who pushed for a bigger, more destructive climax to compete with other superhero blockbusters of the time, Snyder wanted a more contained ending.

rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/17/2025, 11:22 AM
Snyder never understood superman. Cavill was good with what he had to work with but Snyder destroyed Superman as a character and what he's supposed to stand for. And nobody is asking for an MMA movie setting how the smashing machine bombed. Nobody wants to see Brawler being made.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@rez4prez - He understands Superman far more than Gunn
mck13
mck13 - 10/17/2025, 11:45 AM
@rez4prez - Seems like they did want to see what your MISCHARCTERIZING as a Brawler movie. Gunn Superman lost over HALF the fanba$e & $45 MILLION DOLLARS meaning it FLOPPED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Messiahman
Messiahman - 10/17/2025, 11:46 AM
@WalletsClosed - My dude, you prove over and over again that you don't understand Superman at all.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/17/2025, 11:51 AM
@mck13 - why don't you look at the rotten tomatoes and see how MoS, Dawn of Justiceand Justice League compares to Superman. Seems to me critics and fans loved Superman than the garbage that Snyder put out
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/17/2025, 11:53 AM
@WalletsClosed - then why did critics and fans far hated Snyder's movies than they did Gunn's movie? Interesting
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder